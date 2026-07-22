All Who Hate Me Love Death
“Does not Wisdom call out? Does not Understanding raise her voice? Listen, for I have trustworthy things to say; I open my lips to speak what is right.”
In 2012 Zbigniew Brzeziński, former National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter led a group of former US military officers and Intelligence professionals which called themselves “The Iran Project”. They issued their policy paper, ‘Weighing Costs and Benefits of Military Action Against Iran in September of 2012. In sum, Brzezinski and his colleagues (notably, to me, including Frank Wisner Jr.) believed that attacking Iran militarily would fail to prevent Iran developing a bomb, provide Iranian hard-liners with inarguable motivation for building an Iranian nuclear weapon, and the failed military effort would exhaust US resources and damage US credibility even worse than the then ongoing and unproductive involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. Thus Brzezinski was a classic Cassandra, a prophet of doom who should have been heeded when Washington’s Neocons had the chance.
I gained the impression that Brzezinski feared that hotheads in Washington, more dedicated to the ambitions of Israel than loyal Americans ought to be, would go off half cocked and send the US economy and military over the brink of prideful over-extension and the resulting military debacle would hand the hegemony over Eurasia and the world to Russia and China without these two powers having to spend a dime or a drop of blood.
It is no simple task digging this report out of obscurity right now while the disastrous consequences of ignoring this report are running away with themselves like a scalded dragon vomiting disaster upon the land as it flees back to the hell of stupidity and insanity from whence it came.
But deep in the folds of “ARMS CONTROL TODAY [Washington Vol. 42, Iss. 8] October 2012”, there it is under “Reports of Note”
The Iran Project, Iran Report, Full Final, September 2012
https://uscpublicdiplomacy.org/sites/uscpublicdiplomacy.org/files/legacy/media/IranReport_091112_FULL FINAL.pdf
<< In addressing the question of how to respond to Iran’s nuclear program, this report tends to challenge many of the assumptions used by advocates of preventive attack, even though the more than 30 signatories note that the study “draws no final conclusions and offers no recommendations.”
<< The endorsers, who include former national security advisers Brent Scowcroft and Zbigniew Brzezinski and former U.S. Central Command chiefs Gen. Anthony Zinni and Adm. William Fallon, say Tehran has not yet decided to build a nuclear weapon and that if it did, it would take at least two years to create a warhead that would be “reliably deliverable by a missile.”
<< According to the report, a U.S. aerial campaign could set back Iran’s nuclear program for up to four years and an Israeli strike could delay it by up to two years. yet, neither would be likely to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon—only a military occupation could do that—and an attack would significantly increase Iran’s motivation to build a bomb, the study judges.
<< Also, exercising the military option would lead to Iranian retaliation, costing American and Israeli lives, damaging the United States’ global reputation, disrupting global energy supplies, and unifying Iran’s population behind its government, the report predicts. >>
—GREG THIELMANN
Brzezinski et al [in 2012]:
<< … After reviewing many studies on this controversial question, we have come to believe that extended military strikes by the U.S. alone or in concert with Israel could destroy or severely damage the six most important known nuclear facilities in Iran, setting back Iran’s nuclear program for up to four years. Our informed estimate is that a military strike by Israel alone could delay Iran’s ability to build a bomb for up to two years. In our view, Israel could not replicate the success of its earlier surgical strikes against single reactors in Iraq and Syria, since Iran’s nuclear sites are numerous and widely dispersed, with one (Fordow) buried deep underground. If no lasting resolution of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program can be achieved in the aftermath of U.S. and/or Israeli attacks (as discussed below, we believe military action is more likely to reduce than enhance the prospects for such a political resolution), attacks might need to be resumed at some future point...
<< A U.S. and/or Israeli attack on Iran could introduce destabilizing political and economic forces in a region already experiencing major transformations. In addition to costing the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, a sustained conflict would boost the price of oil and further disrupt an already fragile world economy...
<< Even in order to fulfill the stated objective of ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear bomb, the U.S. would need to conduct a significantly expanded air and sea war over a prolonged period of time, likely several years. If the U.S. decided to seek a more ambitious objective, such as regime change in Iran or undermining Iran’s influence in the region, then an even greater commitment of force would be required to occupy all or part of the country. Given Iran’s large size and population, and the strength of Iranian nationalism, we estimate that the occupation of Iran would require a commitment of resources and personnel greater than what the U.S. has expended over the past 10 years in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. The more ambitious the objectives of military action and the longer the conflict goes on, the more difficult it would be to design an effective exit strategy… >>
This was published, by the best informed American experts in these issues, 14 years ago. Fourteen years of developments in Iran led, by intelligent, practical modernization in missile and drone technology, to the far enhanced strength of Iran. Meanwhile, in Washington, fourteen years of hubris and irresponsibility, wastage and corruption, and utter lack of real dedication to the real well-being and economic and productive power of the American people, have led to the hollow sham of Washington’s self-vaunted global hegemonic pretensions. Iran has effectively destroyed all American military bases in the Persian Gulf area.
So, no wonder Google’s AI reflects the embarrassment of the information warriors who program it. It is shameful that Brzezinski and his colleagues were not heeded. Why was this disastrous road to ruin persisted in when the end of it was plain to see 14 years ago?
Why mince words? The obvious reason is the controlling influence of the State of Israel using its money to buy Congress and buy control over the White House. The State of Israel pretends to be dedicated to Judaism and inspired by the Old Testament, the Torah. This was always a hypocrite lie.
Hear! O Israel! Hear O Washington! And Fear the Lord:
ALL WHO HATE ME LOVE DEATH
– The Book of Proverbs, Chapter 8
Does not Wisdom call out?
Does not understanding raise her voice?
At the highest point along the way,
where the paths meet, she takes her stand;
beside the gate leading into the city,
at the entrance, she cries aloud:
“To you, O people, I call out;
I raise my voice to all mankind.
You who are simple, gain prudence;
you who are foolish, set your hearts on it.
Listen, for I have trustworthy things to say;
I open my lips to speak what is right.
“My mouth speaks what is true,
for my lips detest wickedness.
All the words of my mouth are just;
none of them is crooked or perverse.
To the discerning all of them are right;
they are upright to those who have found knowledge.
“Choose my instruction instead of silver,
knowledge rather than choice gold,
for wisdom is more precious than rubies,
and nothing you desire can compare with her.
“I, Wisdom, dwell together with Prudence;
I possess knowledge and discretion.
To fear the Lord is to hate evil;
I hate pride and arrogance,
evil behavior and perverse speech.
Counsel and sound judgment are mine;
I have insight, I have power.
“By me kings reign
and rulers issue decrees that are just;
by me princes govern,
and nobles—all who rule on earth.
I love those who love me,
and those who seek me find me.
With me are riches and honor,
enduring wealth and prosperity.
“My fruit is better than fine gold;
what I yield surpasses choice silver.
I walk in the way of righteousness,
along the paths of justice,
bestowing a rich inheritance on those who love me
and making their treasuries full.
“The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,
before his deeds of old;
I was formed long ages ago,
at the very beginning, when the world came to be.
When there were no watery depths, I was given birth,
when there were no springs overflowing with water;
before the mountains were settled in place,
before the hills, I was given birth,
before he made the world or its fields
or any of the dust of the earth.
“I was there when he set the heavens in place,
when he marked out the horizon on the face of the deep,
when he established the clouds above
and fixed securely the fountains of the deep,
when he gave the sea its boundary
so the waters would not overstep his command,
and when he marked out the foundations of the earth.
Then I was constantly at his side.
I was filled with delight day after day,
rejoicing always in his presence,
rejoicing in his whole world
and delighting in mankind.
“Now then, my children, listen to me;
blessed are those who keep my ways.
Listen to my instruction and be wise;
do not disregard it.
Blessed are those who listen to me,
watching daily at my doors,
waiting at my doorway.
For those who find me find life
and receive favor from the Lord.
But those who fail to find me harm themselves;
all who hate me love death.”
Prov.8
[1] Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice?
[2] She standeth in the top of high places, by the way in the places of the paths.
[3] She crieth at the gates, at the entry of the city, at the coming in at the doors.
[4] Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.
[5] O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart.
[6] Hear; for I will speak of excellent things; and the opening of my lips shall be right things.
[7] For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips.
[8] All the words of my mouth are in righteousness; there is nothing froward or perverse in them.
[9] They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge.
[10] Receive my instruction, and not silver; and knowledge rather than choice gold.
[11] For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it.
[12] I wisdom dwell with prudence, and find out knowledge of witty inventions.
[13] The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.
[14] Counsel is mine, and sound wisdom: I am understanding; I have strength.
[15] By me kings reign, and princes decree justice.
[16] By me princes rule, and nobles, even all the judges of the earth.
[17] I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.
[18] Riches and honour are with me; yea, durable riches and righteousness.
[19] My fruit is better than gold, yea, than fine gold; and my revenue than choice silver.
[20] I lead in the way of righteousness, in the midst of the paths of judgment:
[21] That I may cause those that love me to inherit substance; and I will fill their treasures.
[22] The LORD possessed me in the beginning of his way, before his works of old.
[23] I was set up from everlasting, from the beginning, or ever the earth was.
[24] When there were no depths, I was brought forth; when there were no fountains abounding with water.
[25] Before the mountains were settled, before the hills was I brought forth:
[26] While as yet he had not made the earth, nor the fields, nor the highest part of the dust of the world.
[27] When he prepared the heavens, I was there: when he set a compass upon the face of the depth:
[28] When he established the clouds above: when he strengthened the fountains of the deep:
[29] When he gave to the sea his decree, that the waters should not pass his commandment: when he appointed the foundations of the earth:
[30] Then I was by him, as one brought up with him: and I was daily his delight, rejoicing always before him;
[31] Rejoicing in the habitable part of his earth; and my delights were with the sons of men.
[32] Now therefore hearken unto me, O ye children: for blessed are they that keep my ways.
[33] Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not.
[34] Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors.
[35] For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the LORD.
[36] But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death.
Of this there can be no doubt.
What puzzles me is how you stumbled upon this 2012 discussion (and even more, how those in power failed to find it?). It begins thus:
"This paper offers a fact-based analysis that we hope will provide Americans sufficient understanding to weigh the balance between the benefits and costs of using military force against Iran—between the necessity and human folly of resorting to war. From the signers of this document".
Quoted there:
As Thomas Jefferson once noted, “In a republican nation whose citizens are to be led by reason and persuasion, and not by force, the art of reasoning becomes of first importance.”
Clearly, the motivation of the State of Israel at present is far from reason or persuasion, but rather in the grips of rage and totalitarian motives. And that of Trump is to flee the scourge of blackmail in their hand.