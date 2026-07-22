James’s Newsletter

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John S Carpenter
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Prov.8

[1] Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice?

[2] She standeth in the top of high places, by the way in the places of the paths.

[3] She crieth at the gates, at the entry of the city, at the coming in at the doors.

[4] Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.

[5] O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart.

[6] Hear; for I will speak of excellent things; and the opening of my lips shall be right things.

[7] For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips.

[8] All the words of my mouth are in righteousness; there is nothing froward or perverse in them.

[9] They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge.

[10] Receive my instruction, and not silver; and knowledge rather than choice gold.

[11] For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it.

[12] I wisdom dwell with prudence, and find out knowledge of witty inventions.

[13] The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.

[14] Counsel is mine, and sound wisdom: I am understanding; I have strength.

[15] By me kings reign, and princes decree justice.

[16] By me princes rule, and nobles, even all the judges of the earth.

[17] I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.

[18] Riches and honour are with me; yea, durable riches and righteousness.

[19] My fruit is better than gold, yea, than fine gold; and my revenue than choice silver.

[20] I lead in the way of righteousness, in the midst of the paths of judgment:

[21] That I may cause those that love me to inherit substance; and I will fill their treasures.

[22] The LORD possessed me in the beginning of his way, before his works of old.

[23] I was set up from everlasting, from the beginning, or ever the earth was.

[24] When there were no depths, I was brought forth; when there were no fountains abounding with water.

[25] Before the mountains were settled, before the hills was I brought forth:

[26] While as yet he had not made the earth, nor the fields, nor the highest part of the dust of the world.

[27] When he prepared the heavens, I was there: when he set a compass upon the face of the depth:

[28] When he established the clouds above: when he strengthened the fountains of the deep:

[29] When he gave to the sea his decree, that the waters should not pass his commandment: when he appointed the foundations of the earth:

[30] Then I was by him, as one brought up with him: and I was daily his delight, rejoicing always before him;

[31] Rejoicing in the habitable part of his earth; and my delights were with the sons of men.

[32] Now therefore hearken unto me, O ye children: for blessed are they that keep my ways.

[33] Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not.

[34] Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors.

[35] For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the LORD.

[36] But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death.

Of this there can be no doubt.

What puzzles me is how you stumbled upon this 2012 discussion (and even more, how those in power failed to find it?). It begins thus:

"This paper offers a fact-based analysis that we hope will provide Americans sufficient understanding to weigh the balance between the benefits and costs of using military force against Iran—between the necessity and human folly of resorting to war. From the signers of this document".

Quoted there:

As Thomas Jefferson once noted, “In a republican nation whose citizens are to be led by reason and persuasion, and not by force, the art of reasoning becomes of first importance.”

Clearly, the motivation of the State of Israel at present is far from reason or persuasion, but rather in the grips of rage and totalitarian motives. And that of Trump is to flee the scourge of blackmail in their hand.

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