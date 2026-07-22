In 2012 Zbigniew Brzeziński, former National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter led a group of former US military officers and Intelligence professionals which called themselves “The Iran Project”. They issued their policy paper, ‘Weighing Costs and Benefits of Military Action Against Iran in September of 2012. In sum, Brzezinski and his colleagues (notably, to me, including Frank Wisner Jr.) believed that attacking Iran militarily would fail to prevent Iran developing a bomb, provide Iranian hard-liners with inarguable motivation for building an Iranian nuclear weapon, and the failed military effort would exhaust US resources and damage US credibility even worse than the then ongoing and unproductive involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. Thus Brzezinski was a classic Cassandra, a prophet of doom who should have been heeded when Washington’s Neocons had the chance.

I gained the impression that Brzezinski feared that hotheads in Washington, more dedicated to the ambitions of Israel than loyal Americans ought to be, would go off half cocked and send the US economy and military over the brink of prideful over-extension and the resulting military debacle would hand the hegemony over Eurasia and the world to Russia and China without these two powers having to spend a dime or a drop of blood.

It is no simple task digging this report out of obscurity right now while the disastrous consequences of ignoring this report are running away with themselves like a scalded dragon vomiting disaster upon the land as it flees back to the hell of stupidity and insanity from whence it came.

But deep in the folds of “ARMS CONTROL TODAY [Washington Vol. 42, Iss. 8] October 2012”, there it is under “Reports of Note”

The Iran Project, Iran Report, Full Final, September 2012

https://uscpublicdiplomacy.org/sites/uscpublicdiplomacy.org/files/legacy/media/IranReport_091112_FULL FINAL.pdf

<< In addressing the question of how to respond to Iran’s nuclear program, this report tends to challenge many of the assumptions used by advocates of preventive attack, even though the more than 30 signatories note that the study “draws no final conclusions and offers no recommendations.”

<< The endorsers, who include former national security advisers Brent Scowcroft and Zbigniew Brzezinski and former U.S. Central Command chiefs Gen. Anthony Zinni and Adm. William Fallon, say Tehran has not yet decided to build a nuclear weapon and that if it did, it would take at least two years to create a warhead that would be “reliably deliverable by a missile.”

<< According to the report, a U.S. aerial campaign could set back Iran’s nuclear program for up to four years and an Israeli strike could delay it by up to two years. yet, neither would be likely to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon—only a military occupation could do that—and an attack would significantly increase Iran’s motivation to build a bomb, the study judges.

<< Also, exercising the military option would lead to Iranian retaliation, costing American and Israeli lives, damaging the United States’ global reputation, disrupting global energy supplies, and unifying Iran’s population behind its government, the report predicts. >>

—GREG THIELMANN

Brzezinski et al [in 2012]:

<< … After reviewing many studies on this controversial question, we have come to believe that extended military strikes by the U.S. alone or in concert with Israel could destroy or severely damage the six most important known nuclear facilities in Iran, setting back Iran’s nuclear program for up to four years. Our informed estimate is that a military strike by Israel alone could delay Iran’s ability to build a bomb for up to two years. In our view, Israel could not replicate the success of its earlier surgical strikes against single reactors in Iraq and Syria, since Iran’s nuclear sites are numerous and widely dispersed, with one (Fordow) buried deep underground. If no lasting resolution of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program can be achieved in the aftermath of U.S. and/or Israeli attacks (as discussed below, we believe military action is more likely to reduce than enhance the prospects for such a political resolution), attacks might need to be resumed at some future point...

<< A U.S. and/or Israeli attack on Iran could introduce destabilizing political and economic forces in a region already experiencing major transformations. In addition to costing the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, a sustained conflict would boost the price of oil and further disrupt an already fragile world economy...

<< Even in order to fulfill the stated objective of ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear bomb, the U.S. would need to conduct a significantly expanded air and sea war over a prolonged period of time, likely several years. If the U.S. decided to seek a more ambitious objective, such as regime change in Iran or undermining Iran’s influence in the region, then an even greater commitment of force would be required to occupy all or part of the country. Given Iran’s large size and population, and the strength of Iranian nationalism, we estimate that the occupation of Iran would require a commitment of resources and personnel greater than what the U.S. has expended over the past 10 years in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. The more ambitious the objectives of military action and the longer the conflict goes on, the more difficult it would be to design an effective exit strategy… >>

This was published, by the best informed American experts in these issues, 14 years ago. Fourteen years of developments in Iran led, by intelligent, practical modernization in missile and drone technology, to the far enhanced strength of Iran. Meanwhile, in Washington, fourteen years of hubris and irresponsibility, wastage and corruption, and utter lack of real dedication to the real well-being and economic and productive power of the American people, have led to the hollow sham of Washington’s self-vaunted global hegemonic pretensions. Iran has effectively destroyed all American military bases in the Persian Gulf area.

So, no wonder Google’s AI reflects the embarrassment of the information warriors who program it. It is shameful that Brzezinski and his colleagues were not heeded. Why was this disastrous road to ruin persisted in when the end of it was plain to see 14 years ago?

Why mince words? The obvious reason is the controlling influence of the State of Israel using its money to buy Congress and buy control over the White House. The State of Israel pretends to be dedicated to Judaism and inspired by the Old Testament, the Torah. This was always a hypocrite lie.

Hear! O Israel! Hear O Washington! And Fear the Lord:

ALL WHO HATE ME LOVE DEATH

– The Book of Proverbs, Chapter 8

Does not Wisdom call out?

Does not understanding raise her voice?

At the highest point along the way,

where the paths meet, she takes her stand;

beside the gate leading into the city,

at the entrance, she cries aloud:

“To you, O people, I call out;

I raise my voice to all mankind.

You who are simple, gain prudence;

you who are foolish, set your hearts on it.

Listen, for I have trustworthy things to say;

I open my lips to speak what is right.

“My mouth speaks what is true,

for my lips detest wickedness.

All the words of my mouth are just;

none of them is crooked or perverse.

To the discerning all of them are right;

they are upright to those who have found knowledge.

“Choose my instruction instead of silver,

knowledge rather than choice gold,

for wisdom is more precious than rubies,

and nothing you desire can compare with her.

“I, Wisdom, dwell together with Prudence;

I possess knowledge and discretion.

To fear the Lord is to hate evil;

I hate pride and arrogance,

evil behavior and perverse speech.

Counsel and sound judgment are mine;

I have insight, I have power.

“By me kings reign

and rulers issue decrees that are just;

by me princes govern,

and nobles—all who rule on earth.

I love those who love me,

and those who seek me find me.

With me are riches and honor,

enduring wealth and prosperity.

“My fruit is better than fine gold;

what I yield surpasses choice silver.

I walk in the way of righteousness,

along the paths of justice,

bestowing a rich inheritance on those who love me

and making their treasuries full.

“The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,

before his deeds of old;

I was formed long ages ago,

at the very beginning, when the world came to be.

When there were no watery depths, I was given birth,

when there were no springs overflowing with water;

before the mountains were settled in place,

before the hills, I was given birth,

before he made the world or its fields

or any of the dust of the earth.

“I was there when he set the heavens in place,

when he marked out the horizon on the face of the deep,

when he established the clouds above

and fixed securely the fountains of the deep,

when he gave the sea its boundary

so the waters would not overstep his command,

and when he marked out the foundations of the earth.

Then I was constantly at his side.

I was filled with delight day after day,

rejoicing always in his presence,

rejoicing in his whole world

and delighting in mankind.

“Now then, my children, listen to me;

blessed are those who keep my ways.

Listen to my instruction and be wise;

do not disregard it.

Blessed are those who listen to me,

watching daily at my doors,

waiting at my doorway.

For those who find me find life

and receive favor from the Lord.

But those who fail to find me harm themselves;

all who hate me love death.”