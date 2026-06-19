A really nice lady helps to manage our apartment building. I had a really nice conversation with her just the other day. She’s got 3 kids, the youngest is 10 and the eldest is 17. Somehow we got to talking about the COVID “vaccination” mandate back in 2021. She said she visited her relatives in Europe then and in order to board the plane they made her take the Pfizer jab. She left her kids at home rather than let them be injected with the Pfizer chemical because she already had severe doubts about its safety.

“Good for you!!’” I said. “You are one of the heroes of today, being a mother raising kids. That’s a hard job! Kids are the future.”

I subscribe to Steve Kirsch and so I’d already gotten this post from him. I passed it onto my friend and I hope she is reassured that resisting any more injections is JOB ONE.

Even Grok admits no US pediatrician has observed that vaccinated kids are healthier than unvaccinated kids

<< EVEN GROK ADMITS: NO US PEDIATRICIAN has observed that vaccinated kids are Healthier Than Unvaccinated

<< All scientific studies that have been published in the peer-reviewed literature say unvaccinated kids are healthier. The anecdotal data is 100% aligned with that conclusion.

<< Steve Kirsch, Jun 18, 2026

[If I may, Mr Kirsch, I will be a bit clearer. ALL paediatricians in the USA, who were asked in every survey or study – asked confidentially, I assume – to rate the health of their child patients, 100% of them without exception said – under the protection of anonymity, I assume – that their child patients who had never been vaccinated were healthier, suffered fewer sicknesses and other harms such as allergies, compared to children who had been vaccinated.]

<< Executive summary

<< Nine studies published in the peer-reviewed literature, say that unvaccinated kids are healthier than their vaccinated peers.

<< The definitive study done at Henry Ford Health System found exactly the same thing. The primary author of that study Marcus Zervos admitted on hidden camera in the movie “An Inconvenient Study” that it was a good study but if he published it, his career would be destroyed. So they decided not to publish it so that they could keep their jobs.

<< I reached out to their CEO and asked him if he had seen the movie. He stopped talking to me at that point. But the question is, what does Grok think? So I asked.

<< The Grok admission

<< The result: We have no evidence from any pediatrician in America that vaccinated kids are healthier. All of the publicly reported comparisons, have indicated that the unvaxxed kids are healthier. 100%.Not a single pediatrician in the entire United States has ever observed that their unvaccinated kids are sicker than their vaccinated kids. Nowhere in the U.S… >>

So all doctors will admit, if asked in a whisper, that they observe that vaccination, specifically the paediatric vaccination schedule, does more harm than good. But NONE of them dares to say that in public because they will lose their careers if they do. So all doctors are forced to lie to the public. Are they are forced to lie to the parents? Are they “immunized” from the shame and guilt of living a lie by means of wrapping themselves up in a nice cushy layer of the kind of linguistic goose chase that the following conversation with Google’s AI typifies?

I had heard vis Sasha Latypova that Dr Charles Richet won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1913 for discovering that all injections of foreign proteins into the human bloodstream cause anaphylactic reactions. I was curious what AI would say about it.

Query: Did Charles Richet win a Nobel Prize for discovering that vaccination causes anaphylaxis?

<< Google’s AI “Overview”:

<< This is a misinterpretation.The 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to French physiologist Charles Richet for his groundbreaking work discovering anaphylaxis. [1, 2]

<< The Real History Behind the Discovery:

• The Experiment: In 1902, Charles Richet and his colleague Paul Portier were trying to protect(immunize) dogs against the toxins of sea anemones. They injected dogs with a small, non-lethal dose of the toxin. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

• The Shocking Result: When they injected a second, even smaller dose of the toxin weeks later, they expected the dogs to be immune. Instead, the dogs rapidly collapsed, suffered severe breathing issues, and died within minutes. [1, 2, 3, 4]

• The Term: Richet coined the word anaphylaxis from the Greek words ana (against) and phylaxis(protection). It was the first time scientists realized that the immune system could cause severe harm to the body instead of protecting it. [1, 3]

<< Clarifying the Misconception

• It was not about vaccines: Richet’s Nobel-winning research was conducted using marine animal venom, not medical vaccines. [1]

• The mechanism of allergy: His work simply proved that introducing a foreign protein into the bloodstream can sensitize an organism. If the same protein is introduced later, it can trigger a life-threatening systemic allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). [1, 2]

• Modern safety: While a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is a recognized, ultra-rare risk of virtually all vaccines due to tracing stabilizing proteins (like gelatin or egg), Richet’s work did not “prove vaccines cause anaphylaxis” as a rule. Rather, his research laid the foundation for modern allergy science so medical professionals could understand, predict, and treat severe allergic shocks safely. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] >>

Oh, really? I’ve got a misconception?

Query: How do sea anemones deliver their venom?

<< AI Overview:

<< Sea anemones deliver venom using specialized, microscopic stinging cells called cnidocytes that cover their tentacles and body tissues. When triggered, these cells fire harpoon-like threads that puncture prey or predators, injecting a paralyzing chemical cocktail. [1, 2, 3, 4]

<< The envenomation process operates in a sequence:

<< The Trigger: Each cnidocyte has a tiny sensory hair (a cnidocil) that detects physical contact or chemical cues from passing prey or threats. [1, 2]

• Explosive Launch: Upon stimulation, high internal pressure causes the cell to forcefully eject a microscopic, inverted capsule called a nematocyst. [1, 2]

• Injection: The nematocyst releases a hollow, often barbed thread that everts and acts like a tiny hypodermic needle, penetrating the target’s flesh. [1, 2]

• Discharge: Venom flows through this hollow thread, paralyzing the target or deterring aggressors. [1, 2, 3] >>

So the anemones that Dr Richet was working with INJECT their foreign protein using mama nature’s hypodermic needles. And that’s actually the same as vaccination, only differing by the relative toxicity of what’s being injected. Right?

Query: What is vaccination?

<< AI Overview:

<< Vaccination is the process of administering a vaccine into the body to safely build an immune system’s defense against specific infectious diseases. It works by exposing the body to weakened or inactive germs, which trains the immune system to recognize and fight them in the future. [1, 2, 3, 4]

<< How It Works

• Introduction: A vaccine (delivered via injection, oral drop, or nasal spray) introduces a harmless part of a virus or bacteria (antigens) into your system. [1, 2]

• Response: Your immune system recognizes these antigens as invaders and creates specialized proteins called antibodies. [1, 2]

• Memory: The immune system “remembers” the invader. If you encounter the actual, dangerous disease in the future, your body will destroy the pathogen before it can make you sick. [1, 2]Key Differences: Vaccination vs. Immunity

<< Understanding how these terms relate helps clarify the medical process:

• Vaccination: The physical act of receiving the vaccine (e.g., getting a flu shot).

• Immunization: The process or result of your body actually becoming resistant to the disease after being vaccinated.

• Immunity: The state of being protected against a specific disease. Immunity can also be acquired naturally by surviving an infection. [1, 2, 3]

<< Why It Matters

• Personal Protection: It drastically reduces the risk of contracting severe, life-threatening illnesses such as measles, polio, and influenza. [1, 2]

• Community Immunity (Herd Immunity): When a high percentage of the population is vaccinated, it is harder for a disease to spread. This protects vulnerable individuals who cannot be vaccinated—such as newborns, the elderly, or those with compromised immune systems. [1, 2, 3] >>

On the same page a little further down one finds this:

<< World Health Organization (WHO)

Questions and answers › item

Oct 22, 2025 — Vaccination is a simple, safe, and effective way of protecting you against harmful diseases, before you come into contact with them. >>

Yeah. The World Health Organization is being run by a ‘former’ mass murdering terrorist, an international criminal who was installed by an even bigger criminal, Bill Gates. So it makes sense that they lie for money, telling us all that their bioweapon injections are “safe and effective” – effective at mass murdering tens of millions between 2021 and now. But the WHO hasn’t succeeded in enslaving humanity. The nations are not going to sign onto any Pandemic Treaty.

We all live in the Post-COVID era, six years after the 2020 Global PHEIC and COVID pandemic and 5 years after everyone in the modern world was mandated, conned, cajoled, sometimes ordered on pain of being fired and blackballed from any possibility of getting a job – that’s every one of my family except old retired me and I’m not kidding – ordered or otherwise forced to let someone inject a novel, untested chemical into their bloodstream.

One of my family members spent a week in bed in severe pain after he was forced to get the second Pfizer mRNA jab, despite his protest, or he’d have been fired. For several terrifying days he did not know if this disability would be permanent. Then he recovered well enough to show up for work. He told the company nurse about this.

Get this! He was told that he’d had a “good reaction” which proved that “the vaccine was working”. The upside of that is that the rest of my loved ones refused to take any more of that shit. It’s shit. It’s not fucking boosters! Excuse the crap outta me for being vulgar about MY FAMILY being forced to play Russian roulette with their futures and even their lives. Mister Fucking Trudeau. SO Sorry.

They are, CANADA HEALTH, are still “recommending” Pfizer’s BIOWEAPON for pregnant women. PREGNANT WOMEN. Let me check that. O holy and infallible Google A I, what sayest thou?

<< Yes, Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. Vaccination is advised for individuals at any stage of pregnancy, as well as those planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding. [1, 2, 3]

<< Key details regarding the recommendation include:

• Safety: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective during pregnancy, and receiving them does not increase the risk of pregnancy complications or fertility problems. [1, 2]

• Maternal Benefits: Pregnant individuals face a higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and ICU admission from COVID-19. Vaccination drastically reduces these risks. [1, 2, 3]

• Infant Protection: Vaccination during pregnancy helps pass protective antibodies to your baby and lowers the risk of preterm birth and infant hospitalization. [1, 2] >>

I had a small hope that “Health Canada” would not be recommending that pregnant women put Pfizer’s Bioweapon into themselves and their unborn babies. But it was a very small hope. I know those bastards too well. Very shortly after the Pfizer/Moderna COVID “vaccine” was rolled out here in Vancouver in early 2021, an RCMP officer asked at BC Children’s Hospital maternity ward. He was told that miscarriages were spiking. Normally BCCH had less than one miscarriage a month. But in one recent 24 hour period they had had 13 babies born dead.

I’ll leave it at that.

I want to put out that I don’t blame our doctors and nurses. I know them to be good people trying to do their best. I blame the tyrants above them.

The global medical science establishment is privately owned, corporate, utterly lawless and as a result universally corrupt. This is what we are living in, all of us, in Canada, America, Britain, Europe, everywhere that modern medicine is practiced. The global disaster of 2020 and 2021 was and is the result. Fascism is this: global science combined with private equity is inevitably going to be a criminal enterprise. Mass murder for money is inevitable.

But that’s never the whole story.

I believe that there is an upside to the 2020/2021 global ‘vaccine’ fraud. The project was triggered too soon without preparing the public because already by 2020 the USA had been mired in wars and scandals that were degrading public trust. And those who had developed the COVID-19 bioweapon did not know enough science to realize that the “vaccine” would be too unpredictable, too difficult to manufacture consistently, too subject to corrupt industrial processes and a welter of conflicting deals and motivations.

So some “vaccine” batches were immediately lethal. Most famously, hundreds of prominent sports players and pop music stars began to drop dead on stage and on playing fields during global sports broadcasts in 2021. I don’t think that was really the plan. I think they thought the jabs would be gradually lethal, not so shocking that people would be alarmed. There’d be manageable, profitable bad public health that could not be pinned on the injections, meanwhile people would not be alarmed.

Their real goal was getting every person on earth to register themselves on a global database. It would be the mechanism to destroy all national boundaries and corral all people into a NEW WORLD ORDER where Private Capital would manage the global labour pool by Artificial Intelligence.

The world would be perfect under the management of the so-called “intelligence” I’ve been sampling today. It’s just exactly that utterly, soullessly stupid. I’m pushing 80 and I’ve got a 60 year old BA in English Lit and I can run rings around Google. It ain’t that tough to do!

In short, trying to corral the whole 8 billion population into ONE WORD ORDER was WAY too ambitious. People like Bill Gates have far too high an estimation of their power and their intelligence and far too little practical knowledge of how human life in the aggregate really works. The COVID con has knocked the whole global economy into a shambolic, creaking mess. They wanted CONTROL. They got chaos instead. They got RESISTANCE. High tech self-ascribed geniuses formed a partnership with global criminals. Criminals don’t build things, they destroy everything they touch.

But there’s mercy. Human beings are not so dumb after all. People like my friend the good mother knew the score pretty much right away. It’s the 2020s. People have great sources of information.