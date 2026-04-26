Early this Sunday morning Larry C. Johnson on the US east coast discussed with Mario Nawfal, who lives nearer to the Middle East, whether there will be another US attack on Iran within the next few hours or a day or so. Larry thinks there will be.

There is undoubtedly a huge buildup of air forces at Haifa and at the UAE that seem preparatory to a strike using stand off weapons against the Iranian coast. With all the leaks and contradictions Mario is puzzled as to what’s a bluff or what’s real. Witkoff and Kushner were going to Islamabad, but no they’re not; Trump says the Iranians have a new proposal but that’s not factual, etc. Are the US and Israel planning a major strike or a limited “decapitation” strike?

I heard that Iranian minister Araghchi was scheduled to visit Oman. If I were him I’d definitely not be breaking cover right now.

I also heard it speculated that the Iranians are annoyed at China because they feel that they were manipulated by China and Pakistan into signing onto this ceasefire. China was too cautious and Iran made a mistake listening to them when Iran should have kept up their attacks on the US and Israeli bases. If they had done that, I’m guessing that there’d be a lot less worry right now about US/Israeli buildups in Israel or the UAE because those bases would have been wiped out by now and under constant Iranian “fire control”.

Trump has said yesterday that he would absolutely not use nuclear weapons because he has already obliterated Iran using conventional weapons. That claim is obviously false, though he may believe it to be true, so the possibility of nukes flying is still to be feared.

But Larry makes a good case that the reason why Trump pledges not to use nukes is because Larry’s claim that General Caine had strongly opposed the use of nukes has gone viral. That might sound like vanity on Larry’s part if there hadn’t been a hugely viral Iranian “Lego” propaganda video mocking Trump in a very entertaining way specifically mentioning “a CIA analyst” and Trump being contradicted and humiliated when he threatened to use nukes.

Larry says that he has had more specific information that clarifies what happened at that meeting last Friday. General Caine doesn’t have the ability to deny Trump’s use of the nuclear “football”; there is in fact no oversight capability to prevent a US president from ordering nuclear weapons deployment. What happened was that Trump floated the possibility of using nukes on Iran and General Caine strenuously objected and Trump lost his [increasingly hair-trigger] temper.

The fact that that controversy leaked out of the situation room has made the global public more certainly aware that the US system gives a POTUS this power, the absolute power to blow up the world. In practice the only restraint must come from courageous US generals refusing to carry out the order.

Much like the most alarming Hollywood movies have been portraying for decades, one crazy US president could on his sole whim cause nuclear war.

I’m sure I can’t have been very unusual in assuming that in reality there must be some balancing system to restrain a US president from solely ordering the missiles to fly. Surely, one instinctively feels, the American system can’t be that dangerously unbalanced?

Well, the argument in that Situation Room has been heard globally and now the whole world is aware that the US presidential system is actually as dangerous as the Hollywood thrillers made it out to be.

Typically with me, I had some ambitious thoughts this morning even before listening to this controversy.

I think one could understand the US and Israeli militaries as being attack dogs with their leashes trailing back to a system of big money fanciers, bankers, billionaires and dynastic houses which I refer to as “the Atlantic Empire”.

This shadowy, loose elite class has had a strategic thrust for at least the previous century. They continue the British Empire ambition to colonize Eurasia. They have been behind the pressure against China and Russia going back to the 1750s and continuing through the Opium Wars, Crimean War, World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War even up to the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Gaza and now Russia and Iran. All to break up Russia and China and colonize them – as even Zbigniew Brzezinski envisioned in his “The Grand Chessboard”.

Everybody in high school over here in North America learns that the nation states control their own military affairs in their own”national interest”. So it becomes a puzzle whether the United States or the State of Israel is in charge of this war. Whose “national interest” is being served?

But maybe one should pull back and view both of them as being attack dogs in the service of global Big Money.

Problem? Attack dogs in their doggy brains always think they are in charge of who to bite. But their owners think that even the biggest dogs are on a strong leash. What happens when they are both kidding themselves?

The existential danger for the world is that since nuclear weapons were invented the military attack dogs have become more difficult to control. Today, I’m guessing, the billionaire class who have been dreaming about a New World Order, Artificial Intelligence “reset”, global techno-feudalism, are suddenly shaking themselves awake and saying, “Wait a minute!! Are these pit bulls going to launch nuclear weapons??!! That will burn down the whole game!” And in fact, I’m supposing, the banking dynasties are suddenly realizing that the Hormuz Strait closing is causing the whole world economy to fall apart! That’s bad for business!

I’d better get this out there before fast moving events overtake us all. If the US-slash-Israel do an attack to break this ceasefire Iran will destroy the US bases completely, along with the UAE and Israel.

And a couple of rabid and witless attack dogs have got nuclear fangs.

“TRUMP COULD ATTACK BY TOMORROW” - w/ Ex-CIA Larry Johnson On Iran War - YouTube