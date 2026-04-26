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The Word Herder
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Such craziness going on in the Whirled.

I keep thinking I'll wake up and find that Trump was only a dream... That is my dream. Oh, that it could be true... One day soon, perhaps. It's wack-a-doodle-doo until then...

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