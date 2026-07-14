A year ago, 18 month old twin babies were given 5 paediatric vaccinations at once. Within hours the twins exhibited cyanotic blue lips and lethargy so their parents took them to their doctor but the babies were not hospitalized and these parents were blandly reassured and sent home with their obviously distressed babies. Eight days later the mother discovered her twin babies cold and dead, apparently killed by the infamous non-explanation they call “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” – a “syndrome” which was so rare as to be nearly non-existent before 1967 when the name was invented because babies were “just dying from no cause” in numbers which have increased exactly in lockstep with the increasing list of paediatric vaccinations.

Almost all vaccinations contain a minute, officially-said-to-be-safe, amount of aluminum which is added as an ‘adjuvant’ because, like methamphetamine, it increases the strength of the “reaction”. Though aluminum is known and named as toxic to nervous systems and brain cells, one shot of a Vaccine for an adult is unlikely to damage nerves before adult kidneys filter it out and adult bladders expel it. But in my opinion, five shots at once delivered into the bloodstream and nervous system of an 18 month old baby is five times the “safe” limit even for an adult, and likely to be “effective” in attacking infant nerves, nerves that control breathing. Are the kidneys of the baby up to the job of filtering this deadly heavy metal poison before it stops her breathing? Sometimes not, in my humble and amateur opinion.

A “syndrome” is not, in my humble and incompetent amateur opinion – as a man who fell in love with my baby sleeping in my young fatherly arms so long ago, forgive my impoliteness about juicing babies with aluminum – ’syndrome’ is a non explanation. “Syndrome” means “a disease marked by symptoms that seem to occur together but we don’t know the cause”. So “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” is a euphemism for “your baby just died because babies just die and there’s no cause so shut the fuck up about it or we’ll suspect you of murder because parents just murder their babies for no cause.” Maybe it would be more accurate to call it ‘Parents Murdering Their Own Babies For No Reason Syndrome’. But it doesn’t make a catchy acronym.

So a year after this mother discovered her babies cold and dead she is now part of a class action lawsuit alleging that babies don’t “just die” unless they have been jabbed by tens and scores of paediatric vaccinations. And as result of being a threat to the Vaxx industry, this mother is being made an example. Charging her with murder will, so hope the profiteers of the infanticide industry, deter and shut the fuck up other parents of babies who ‘JUST DIE FOR NO REASON’ EXCEPT PEDIATRIC VACCINES. In my humble and impolite opinion.

Please do download and read Celia Farber’s Substack:

Darkness Doubled: Mother Of Twins Who Both Died Days After A Round Of Vaccines Charged With First Degree Murder;…

<< DARKNESS DOUBLED: MOTHER OF TWINS WHO BOTH DIED DAYS AFTER A ROUND OF VACCINES CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER; WAS PART OF LAWSUIT AGAINST AAP [AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS], HAD TAKEN THEM REPEATEDLY TO BE SEEN BY DOCTORS

By Celia Farber

<< Mass Media Attacking Her

<< We are in the dark ages, and it’s getting darker.I’ve been reporting on the sacrifice cult targeting mothers inside the Pharma-Vaccine criminal cult, for decades. They always go for the mothers. It’s where their murder instincts merge with their misogyny, and society’s primitive scapegoating ideation. And I agree with Michael Kane, (quoted below,) SIDS is the battlefront, and it has always been an Achille heel for the apparatus. It’s where their most un-checked viciousness comes out. An aside before we return to the main story:

<< “Shaken Baby Syndrome” was invented as an industry, to deflect the crimes of the vaccinators and pediatricians onto innocent parents, who the system could at a finger snap, conveniently jail for life, or even execute. The excellent documentary The Syndrome reveals how this was done. I attended the premiere, over a decade ago, on Long Island—it is now quite difficult to locate even the trailer on YouTube, but I found it.

<< The system is like a case of extreme, psychopathic narcissism encoded in an entire multi trillion dollar “health” and “justice” apparatus; It’s favorite form of violence is to turn the tables on a grieving mother, and imprisonen her, for their crimes of murder.

<< NY Post, perfectly depraved, bereft of real reporting, as ever:

<< LUNATIC MOM CLAIMED HER TWINS DIED OF ‘VACCINE INJURIES’ – NOW SHE’S CHARGED WITH KILLING THEM

<< By Zoe Hussain July 1, 2026 | 10:21pm

<< Alleged killer Andrea Shaw, 23, appeared on a podcast hosted by anti-vax nonprofit Children’s Health Defense with her husband, Nathaniel, to claim her twins died from vaccine-related injuries… >>

[Celia Farber quotes from tweets by Michael Kane:]

<< The day after they were vaccinated, the twins were taken to the St. Luke’s emergency room with symptoms including blue lips, lethargy and sunken eyes, Shaw’s lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics alleges.

<< Shaw described the moment she said she found her babies laying on their bellies in their bed, cold to the touch, in her interview with the internet show.

“They looked as if they had gone in their sleep; they were in their sleeping positions,” Shaw told the host of the program…

<< Consider the following:

<< Just a few weeks ago, in Orwellian fashion, the Journal of Toxicology Reports purged a study by Neil Miller from their publication linking SIDS to vaccination.

<< Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded the editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports give a full explanation for the removal of the article examining vaccines and sudden infant death.

<< Senator Ron Johnson has also demanded that the editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports turn over documentation related to why this study was pulled.

<< In May of 2026 (less than 2 months ago), Oklahoma and Louisiana both passed laws requiring autopsies of children whose cause of death is listed as SIDS to include all vaccines given in the 3 months prior to death. Those laws likely go into effect in the fall of 2026 (just a few months from now).

<< These laws represent a major crisis for Big Pharma… >>

In 1692 in the small town of Salem in Massachusetts there was evidently a sudden syndrome of young girls having hysterical fits and blaming adults for raping them so 200 adults were charged with witchcraft and worshiping the Devil in sexual rituals. Some 20 or so adults were executed for witchcraft, and one old man was crushed to death for, basically, not shutting his big mouth about it. In later years the complaining girls mostly returned to normal and obscure life. Except for one four year old little baby girl who was tortured for months to make her condemn her own mother who was then hanged; that girl never recovered her sanity.

Much has been written about the Salem Witch Trials. The incident is the origin of the American expression “Witch-hunt”. In my humble opinion, in 1692 in Salem there was an outbreak of underage girls complaining about being raped by socially prominent and wealthy perverts using religion as an excuse for child rape. And this scandal was covered up by the first American “Witch-Hunt”.

Now, 334 years later, another Witch Hunt is ginned up to cover up the crime of mass infanticide for vast corporate profits.