JFK Files SHOCK Israel: Hidden Assassination Link Exposed - YouTube

J.J. Angleton, with his “Operations” wing of the CIA, was essentially the founder of Mossad. IDF officers were in the USA during the preparations for the JFK murder; these agents had been scheduled to tour America but cut their itinerary short and fled to Israel after JFK was killed. Angleton and Ben-Gurion and Lyndon B. Johnson conspired to kill JFK and give Israel nuclear weapons.

JFK had been determined that Israel would not have nukes, and not be a special “partner” of the USA, and he made real moves to enforce the right of Return to their lands and homes for the expelled Palestinians from 1947.

On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was murdered by a conspiracy within his own government and Lyndon B. Johnson was installed as president. This was even more than the assassination of a US president, as enormous as that was, It was a revolution which effectively nullified the Constitutional Republic and turned it into a cosmetic sham, a decorative costume lightly draping an iron military government underneath.

Lyndon B. Johnson had been a lifelong ardent Zionist son of a prominent and dedicated member of the Zionist Society of America in Texas. As a young and rising politician in the late 1930s Lyndon was introduced to David Ben Gurion when Ben Gurion visited Texas and addressed the adoring Texas Christian Zionist community. Ben Gurion declared that the current plight of persecuted Jews in Germany was “not our concern”, that is the concern of Zionists. The point was always to promote and realize the Statehood of a new “Israel”, an exclusively Jewish State in Palestine, by the revolutionary overthrow of the British Mandate government. Johnson became a friend and admirer of David Ben Gurion.

Johnson became Governor of Texas and then a Senator and finally Vice President under John F. Kennedy. Johnson was very prominent and powerful in the Senate as a conservative “Dixiecrat” Democrat. It is a tradition in US presidential politics for presidential candidates to appoint as their running mates and hopeful Vice Presidents a candidate from the opposite faction politically to balance out the political influence of the president. Abraham Lincoln named Unionist Southerner Andrew Johnson as his Vice President because Lincoln was a radical northern Republican balancing his radical image with a southern conservative. So it was traditional for JFK, the young radical left “labour” Democrat, to appoint a conservative southern Democrat as his VP.

The replacement by assassination of radical reformists Lincoln and Kennedy by VP’s named Johnson who were not in sympathy with their late president’s program is an all-but-eery part of American history. This aspect of the story of presidential accession by means of assassination serves to introduce a tempting “rabbit hole” which has totally obscured the fact that Lyndon B. Johnson never stopped acting in concert with David Ben Gurion and that Johnson’s elevation to the presidency was revolutionary in two interconnected ways, namely the Vietnam War and the covert acquisition by Israel of nuclear weapons.

JFK’s opposition to David Ben Gurion’s desire to acquire nuclear weapons is well attested by historical documents that can be accessed by anyone even today. They aren’t secret, just buried under decades of benign neglect. Partly, the story of Israel’s illegal nukes is also hidden by the CIA’s lies which cover up the facts of JFK’s opposition to the escalation of US military involvement in South Vietnam. Noam Chomsky has made his career on promoting the CIA’s myth that Kennedy was a president like all of them, a war monger who created the Vietnam War and whose death has no significance at all. This is a lie.

Kennedy had issued National Security Action Memo # 263 on October 11, 1963, which ordered the Pentagon to reduce the number of American military “advisors” by 1000 personnel preparatory to totally removing US military presence in South Vietnam by 1965. This policy directive was publicized in the US military magazine Stars and Stripes [Vol. 19 No. 276 Friday, Oct 4, 1963]. Kennedy also did an interview with mainstream press in which he declared that the growing conflict between North and South Vietnam was “their war to win or lose” and US military involvement was inherently unequal to the task of fighting South Vietnam’s battle for them. So on October 11, 1963, Kennedy unwittingly signed his own death warrant.

On November 26, 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson, POTUS for exactly four days, issued NSAM #273 reversing Kennedy’s withdrawal order and beginning in earnest the escalation to total war in South Vietnam. Johnson is known to have said to those whom he knew to be in real power, “Give me this election [of 1964] and I’ll give you your war.”

President Kennedy’s doomed attempt to prevent what became the disastrous Vietnam War was in line with the declared policies of President Eisenhower who had been on record as vehemently opposing the United States getting involved in another “land war in Asia” following the Korean conflict which Eisenhower felt he’d been elected to stop.

Eisenhower declared, from his first address to the nation until his last, that he deeply desired to be a president of peace and an opponent of the USA being turned into a global military hegemony enforced by a militarized national culture. Eisenhower’s first inaugural address deplored the growing influence of the military. The price of a warship or a rocket should instead be spent on highways and schools and peacetime infrastructure, he said. The militarization of the post WWII world was “mankind hanging on a cross of iron”, said Eisenhower – by the way this was a subtle reference to the German Nazi military award, the Iron Cross.

Both Eisenhower and Kennedy were defeated by the same dark enemy. We have all been persuaded to adopt its own self flattering moniker, “The Intelligence Community”.

“The CIA, Mossad, MI6. They’re all the same people” – Karen Kwaitkowski

LtCOL. Karen Kwiatkowski : Why Tehran Will Have the Last Word - YouTube

“America now looks like the most dangerous country in the world… America is the nightmare…” – Arnold Toynbee, to the New York Times, May 7, 1971

“ [There exists] a Shadowy Government with it’s own AirForce, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances and free from the law itself.” – Senator Daniel Innouye, 1987

“This is what the destruction of sovereignty and disregard for the rule of law means, and it will not stop there. With it will go property rights – as we have witnessed in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union – and the rights of man.” – L. Fletcher Prouty, 1992

Eisenhower’s heart was broken emotionally by the failure of his bid to sign a nuclear arms limitation treaty with the Soviet Union. He had arranged a peace conference in Paris with Chairman Nikita Khrushchev when news broke that an American high altitude spy plane, the U-2 piloted by Francis Garry Powers, had been allegedly shot down by a Soviet rocket over the USSR. Khrushchev angrily denounced the USA before the UN. The peace initiative was ruined. Eisenhower took responsibility as Commander in Chief.

I’m sure any interested person can still access the photo which the Soviets took of the wreckage of this supposedly shot down U-2. This plane came down completely intact; Powers did not bail out, he made a somewhat rough crash landing. The plane had had a sudden engine failure, as Powers later stated. He experienced a gentle jolt after a soft “thump” sound from the engine. Powers’s U-2 glided down gently and Powers was captured without having suffered a single bruise. That plane was most certainly not hit by any rocket. One can see that by just looking at that photo. Fuel starvation, sabotage in short, explains the downing of the near-space U-2. The CIA was in operational charge of the U-2 program.

President Eisenhower had issued strict orders that U-2 overflights were to be suspended until after the peace conference in Paris. Allan Dulles, head of the CIA, ordered the overflight in direct contradiction to his president’s order. Eisenhower must have known that he had been sabotaged by Dulles and the CIA. He took responsibility for something he had not done. In order to preserve the appearance of continuing presidential authority, in effect Eisenhower surrendered real operational control to the covert military power of the CIA.

The U-2 incident was the second time that Eisenhower had been countermanded and sabotaged by Allen Dulles and the CIA. During Eisenhower’s first term, in a cabinet meeting, Eisenhower is on record as saying that he was adamantly opposed to the USA being involved in another “land war in Asia”. The very next day Allen Dulles held a meeting in the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs and declared that “we”, his CIA with Pentagon support, would “make trouble” for the North Vietnamese. Thereafter, a campaign of terrorism including bombings and assassinations escalated in North Vietnam and a million or more North Vietnamese “Tontinese” Catholics were transported on CIA transports to settle in South Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. This disruption of the ancient local economy began the slide towards banditry and chaos which provided the pretext for the artificially constructed “Vietcong Communist Insurgency”. The ingredients for the coming Vietnam War were firmly in place by the time of Kennedy’s election.

This was the deeper significance of Eisenhower’s farewell address in which he fatefully said that the Constitutional Republic must be on guard against the growing economic and military power of the “military industrial complex.”

Four days after JFK was killed Johnson issued NSAM #273 cancelling the withdrawal which Kennedy had ordered. Soon the Tonkin Gulf incident whereby North Vietnamese torpedo boats were alleged to have menaced a US aircraft carrier (commanded by the father of Jim Morison, future band leader of The Doors of Perception, by the way) provided the pretext for the Congressional “Tonkin Gulf Resolution” giving Johnson the authority to escalate the American military involvement in South Vietnam. To this day any evidence that there actually was any attack on Admiral Morison’s aircraft carrier is completely non existent. It was not even a ‘false flag’ incident, it was totally and completely false. This began a tradition of other completely fictitious terrorist incidents being successfully sold as real to the gullible American public and politicians (gullible or interested or both) by means of the ‘covert’ influence in US media of CIA. It was an inside joke in “the company” that Frank Wisner (former OSS station chief in Prague during World War Two under Allen Dulles) had such a covert team of newsmen and publishers that he could play US public opinion like a mechanical piano. This was known to CIA insiders as ‘Wisner’s Wurlitzer”, after the famous mechanical pianos of the day.

John F. Kennedy also opposed David Ben Gurion’s use of the nuclear reactor at Dimona without allowing proper inspection by US or UN authorities. Kennedy stood in the way of Ben Gurion acquiring nuclear weapons. Until November 22, 1963, when a fusillade of bullets ended Kennedy’s presidency and Johnson, ardent friend of Ben Gurion and of Israel, facilitated Israel’s nuclear ambitions and instituted the “covert” co-dependency of Washington and Tel Aviv.

In essence, the Vietnam War not only provided the massive expansion of the US public debt that financed the explosion of power to the CIA and the military industrial Congressional complex. The war also provided the distraction to hide in plain sight the growing takeover of the Constitutional government by Israel and by the CIA and its twin Mossad. Johnson’s coverup of the Israeli attack on USS Liberty in 1967 was emblematic and it was also politically structural, a secret skeleton in the White House closet. From Johnson onward every US president was more and more blackmailed by that Israeli skeleton in the closet.

It was a secret that no patriotic American, politician or general, could confess to the American people. The Constitutional governmental structure, the elected Three Branches – Legislative, Judicial and Executive – no longer really governed the USA. The elections, the only avenue which the American people have to maintain government of the People, by the People and for the People, were now increasingly as meaningless as the World Series or the Super Bowl. In foreign policy, increasingly war policy and, more and more, domestic policy, Constitutional democracy no longer called the shots.

A structure hidden in plain sight called the shots. The Intelligence Community, CIA and its twin Mossad and their elder brother MI6, that’s what called the shots. It took the Vietnam War and the subsequent decades of successively more irrelevant and useless and draining wars for the American public to hear the word “Government” and, instead of thinking “Democracy” they now thought of how threatening are the FBI and IRS and the growing community of the alphabet agencies. Government used to be the Post Office in days of yore. Now look at it! “Government” is something that can take away all your freedom, all your money, your children’s future, your job. Government is the enemy.

The Israelis called the shots. They called the shots that killed JFK. And what about the shots and the bombs and the torture and infanticide and genocide and the ability of the Prime Minster of tiny Israel to dictate the every policy of President Trump? How in hell did that come about?

That’s the most shameful and terrifying open secret of all. Israel has over 200 nuclear warheads deliverable from submarines and from underground launch sites. These weapons are aimed at every European city and have been in effective range of London, Paris, Berlin and Moscow for at least 25 years. That’s what’s calling the shots.

From the COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS AT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON, D.C., JUNE 10, 1963

President John F. Kennedy

“...What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children--not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women--not merely peace in our time but peace for all time…

“So, let us not be blind to our differences--but let us also direct attention to our common interests and to the means by which those differences can be resolved. And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal….”

John had a little over five months left to live. And so did the American Constitution.