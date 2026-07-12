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James Bernard Shepard
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Bantam Joe:

<< It looks to me like it would benefit Israel, more than to Iran, if Trump were "removed”.>>

Jim Shepard:

I believe that if Donald Trump had been killed on July 13, 2024, President Biden would have ordered an immediate war on Iran in concert with Israel. Trump was running on a peace platform then and he was vowing to "drain the swamp" and put his former CIA, FBI and NSA tormentors in jail. The head of the CIA publicly stated that CIA and other "Intelligence Community professionals" were seriously thinking of fleeing the USA, since Trump seemed sure to win re-election. Trump said, in the presence of Andrew Colvet, then Charlie Kirk's TPUSA best friend and a Trump favourite, that he would take Miriam Adelson's money but then he would betray her by making peace with Iran and Russia. Unknown to Trump, Colvet started out as an employee of the Adelsons.

Trump was told that the attempt to kill him was by Iranians. But he never has made much hash about that, has he? Soon after July 13/24 there was "another" attempt miraculously intercepted by the FBI and Secret Service, this time not from a rooftop which the SS mysteriously overlooked. This time it was another "lone nut" from Ukraine with a very phony-looking "sniper nest" a la Lee Oswald at the Texas Book Depository. Then, to layer it on even thicker, the CIA reported another plot involving an Afghan in Iran and his American prison pals: this guy had spent 14 years in a US prison and then he'd been caught dealing heroin but let off by the DEA. That alleged plot was soon dropped out of sight because it obviously stank too highly of CIA/DEA fraud.

So now I wonder if the sudden death of Lindsey Graham has provided some sneaky sense of relief on the part of Don Trump?

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svartberg
1d

Agree…

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