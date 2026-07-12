Bantam Joe:

“Someone asked me why I’m so “Anti-American”. My response was:

“I served in the United States Army 13 years, in combat, first with nuclear missiles and later in the US Army Special Forces. I’m an American Soldier. I took an oath to protect the constitution and the great American people, against enemies, foreign and domestic. That’s a life oath. I am not anti-American. I’m an American soldier, always...”

Attacking Iran when 43 million Iranians – LITERALLY half the population! – are in the streets attending the funeral processions for Ayatollah Ali Khamenie? Attacking Iran when the US Strategic Oil Reserve caverns have been drawn down so far and so often that many of them are almost ready to collapse? Attacking Iran when peace is VITAL for the USA to have the Gulf Crude to make diesel to keep the economy going as average working Americans are having to choose between bills and rent and groceries because they can’t afford to do all at once? THAT is anti- American. That is being done by people who hate Americans. Who are they? COME ON!! Spit it out! It’s the Israelis!!

If the US oil storage reserve is tapped out any further the danger increases that with this low volume the caverns where the oil is stored may suffer collapse, destroying their capacity to store any oil. This federal reserve oil is the high sulphur heavy oil the US must import (Canadian tar sands oil is good but not in the volume to replace what comes out of the Strait of Hormuz). The US fields produce sweet light crude which can make gasoline. But US refineries are set up to produce EITHER diesel [transport trucks, trains to bring us groceries!] OR aviation fuel [airliners but most importantly MILITARY planes] they can’t do both at the same time. And they need HEAVY crude to make either. So the point is, making peace with Iran is VITALLY in American interest!! So why is the US military FUCKING AROUND WITH IRAN? Any ideas?

I’ve got one: the US military is under the covert command of Israel. The White House – ANY administration, but increasingly every POTUS since 9/11 for sure – is desperately trying to recover command of the US military. I fervently hope that there is a major faction within the US forces at the field command level which is also trying to overcome the quislings for Israel within the US four star establishment. All of Washington’s traditional, constitutional establishment – Congress, Executive Branch, academic establishment – are drifting in the dream that America is still running itself and the Atlantic Empire. But these wooden-headed old fogies aren’t running anything. Not until Israel is COMPLETELY collapsed. It is a terrible possibility that the USA’s economy and society will have to collapse before the monsters who run Israel finally lose power.

Wearisome jungle-mouth about “Iran’s suffocating control of the Strait of Hormuz” and “Israel needs American interceptors” and “Iran must be destroyed”, oozes out of Washington and Tel Aviv like puss. Lindsey Graham at last is dead today so maybe the screaming of madmen may diminish. There is no other fitting term for the sickness of Israeli control of the USA except insanity.

Iran has been quite consistent and open about its intentions to manage the flow of tankers and freighters through the Strait of Hormuz in co-operation with Oman. The Strait is maximum 23 miles wide which places it within the internationally recognized marine boundaries of Iran and Oman. Iran will charge a reasonable fee to ships, the same as Egypt charges a fee for passing the Suez Canal. This will be a change but a fee of a couple million USD per ship will be just normal business practice which shipping companies and insurance companies can easily absorb as long as it is stable and predictable. While there are still sea mines within the wider channel Iranian pilots must guide ships through and this has been ongoing for some weeks now. Iran is at war with the US and Israel so Iran is blocking passage of any freighters going to the US or Israel; they’d be bloody stupid if they didn’t, as anyone should be able to admit.

Simply make peace, withdraw US naval forces and US bases which threaten Iran and stop trying to strangle Iran and reduce it to the condition of Syria and Libya. Peace would benefit the USA by saving money and opening free trade. Peace would benefit the whole world. Peace would NOT threaten or harm the interests of America in any way WHATSOEVER!

So what is the problem? Israel is the sole and only problem.

I think the cancer we might call “Israelymphoma” may be operable. It’s worth a try. If the tumour called Israel is not cut out the USA will die.

It would be a deadly tragedy for the world if the USA dissolves as a nation into a welter of chaotic sub-regions in a permanent civil war and a hell of corruption, poverty and banditry – which is a state of collapse which is already foreshadowing itself as ordinary working Americans realize that the federal government is a pyramid of corporate thieves which is making their lives and livelihoods impossible.