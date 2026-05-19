My Facebook friend Jeannine Missoui posted excellent comments by Jerry Zerbach and Renee M. Upshaw who post strong protests against the building of huge Data Centers in the USA right now. These massive computer banks cover hundreds and thousands of acres of prime farmland wherever they are built and they use up all the water and all the electricity in the area, driving up the prices so working people can no longer afford power, water or even housing.

I can’t say it better than Mr Renee M. Upshaw’s post which Jeannine passed on. I’m unclear if Mr Upshaw composed this or if he’s quoting a Mr Joshua Moroles :

<< If I Lived in a Community About to Get a Data Center, These Are the Questions I’d Ask — Every Single Week.

<< Before we talk about growth or “the cloud,” we need to be honest about what a data center really is. It’s not virtual. It’s not invisible. A data center is a massive industrial facility that operates 24/7, uses enormous amounts of electricity, requires constant cooling, and relies entirely on local power, water, and infrastructure. So if I were a resident in a city that’s being told data centers are “coming soon,” these are the questions I would be asking at every city council meeting — until they are clearly answered:

<< Power & Grid

• How much electricity will this facility use — in megawatts?

• Is our current grid built to handle that load without causing outages?

• Who is paying for new substations or transmission upgrades?

• What happens during heat waves or grid emergencies?

<< Water

• Will this data center use water for cooling?

• How much water per year?

• Will it rely on closed-loop systems or evaporative cooling?

• How does this impact a region already facing water stress?

<< Infrastructure

• Were our systems designed for AI-scale, 24/7 demand?

• What breaks first if demand spikes faster than upgrades?

• How long do upgrades take compared to how fast this facility comes online?

<< Jobs vs. Reality

• How many permanent local jobs will exist after construction?

• How many will be temporary?

• What is the long-term economic benefit to residents?

<< Health & Environment

• What backup systems are being used?

• Are diesel generators involved?

• How often are they tested or run?

• What pollution is released when they are used?

<< Transparency

• Are water and energy use publicly reported?

• Can residents see those numbers?

• What oversight exists if usage exceeds projections?

<< This isn’t about being anti-technology. It’s about being informed before irreversible decisions are made. Because data centers don’t live in “the cloud.” They live next to homes, schools, hospitals, and neighborhoods. An informed community doesn’t panic. It asks questions — early, often, and out loud. And if those questions can’t be answered clearly, that’s not opposition. That’s a warning sign. - Joshua Moroles >>

This struck me as being far too polite. The questions are really very easily answered and the answers add up to the urgent necessity to stop any and every Data Center from being built anywhere that productive human beings live.

What does the Data Center amount to, in plain English? It is a scheme to destroy the human community and especially to destroy human liberty, sovereignty and the human right to life itself.

Whatever the rotten and crazy multibillionaires like Tim Cook or Elon Musk may tell themselves they are doing by building Data Centers, what they are really doing is extinction of human life. It’s Evil. There’s no better word.

When I was a teen I was a voracious reader so I learned many odd facts. I learned that many years ago in New York City – sometime in the 1870s as I recall – the city was owned and strangled and sucked dry by the corruption, thievery and embezzlement by a cruel gangster and his cronies. This was a man called Tweed, Boss Tweed. But there were still free journalists in New York City. One of them started to investigate Boss Tweed and he uncovered a scheme to promote a hugely expensive project just so Tweed’s gangster friends could steal all the money and then buy up the city government and vote even more appropriations so that could also be stolen. The reporter confronted Boss Tweed one day and demanded an explanation on behalf of the “public good” or “public opinion”. Tweed shouted contemptuously, “The public? The public be damned! What are you going to do about it?!”

The reporter published Tweed’s remark verbatim. You could publish truth in New York City in those days, apparently, and not get sued into bankruptcy and thrown in jail. These days in Germany and Britain – and maybe in New York City – a reporter like that old-day reporter would wind up incommunicado in solitary confinement like Reiner Fuellmich has been for going on 3 years because he called a German politician what the man truthfully is, a mass murdering fraudster for distributing COVID injections he knew were killing people.

Sorry. I get emotional. Where was I? Oh yeah. The reporter published Tweed’s remark verbatim. It started a fire storm of public condemnation which eventually caused Tweed’s “Tammany Hall” political compact to be driven out of office and, some of them into court at least and maybe into jail where they belonged.

But that was then in America. The tradition of democratic, common rights was still dear to the common person so even big money found its limit. Americans’ wages were driven down and their rights were stolen along with their tax money and the anger was repressed and covered up and so it was like burning embers underground. The reporter had driven the shovel of plain truth into the ground and turned up the embers of rage so that some fresh oxygen blew the fire up to a raging storm.

In those days Americans were still taught to read and write and figure money by arithmetic. So they could read newspapers and also read the many cheap pamphlets and magazines that cheap, independent printing presses were putting out. So there was a real reading public which could be said to have a collective “public opinion”.

That couldn’t happen these days, could it? Reading, writing and arithmetic are no longer taught in the public schools of America, or so we hear up here in Canada (I’m in Vancouver and I can tell you we are a bit better in this regard). The literacy rate in the USA has collapsed within only the last 15 years so that half the kids in an average grade seven class are reading at barely grade one level, and even average college students are barely able to read a textbook – these are statistical facts easily available to anyone who wants to look it up on the internet. Of course, first one has to be able to read the English language.

So would a new-generation Boss Tweed still prosper and steal and oppress the working person? Looks like the spirit of Tweed has risen up and now the water and electric power and land that common working people need to survive is being stolen away and destroyed by Data Centers.

The new “Tammany Hall” generation of poisonous vipers in human form is high on their piles of stolen money. They think the public are ignorant, stupid, cowardly morons, barely fit to be slaves. They are replacing human employees with what they call Artificial Intelligence, magic-mirror-like computer robot slaves who tell the bosses that they are geniuses. Human employees are so unpleasantly observant and so needy with their children and families and needing sewage and drinking water and food – biological human life, it’s so messy and expensive. We the masters and geniuses of all time, the bosses think, we’ll just cull all this overpopulation.

And so, here we common human “public” are, back in the same old question. “What are you going to do about it?” I guess time will tell, eh? Because ultimately the money masters will drive the human population to the brink of survival and that’s when people get as savage as a cornered wolverine. Look out!

This situation reminds me of a passage from Richard Wilhelm’s translation of the I Ching. It’s from Hexigram 36, Ming I, Darkening of the Light:

“Six at the top means:

“Not light but darkness.

First he climbed up to heaven,

Then he plunged into the depths of the earth.

“Here the climax of the darkening is reached. The dark power at first held so high a place that it could wound all who were on the side of good and of the light. But in the end it perishes of its own darkness, for evil must itself fall at the very moment when it has wholly overcome the good, and thus consumed the energy to which it owed its duration.”

Wait a minute! Could it be that once the computer geniuses have used up all the water, power, land and money they will find that artificial computer robots make lousy customers? Maybe once a man is so powerful that he has insulated himself from all criticism he becomes literally crazy and makes crazy plans that end in his own self-destruction?