I was struck with horrible fascination by two articles I read yesterday. Avigail Abarbanel, the ex-Israeli psychologist avers that the Jewish religion is the inescapable moral poison fueling the horror of Israel’s Settler Colonialism now prosecuting genocide upon the captive Palestinians. British MP Rupert Lowe has published a harrowing report detailing the campaign of child sex abuse by [at least 80%] Pakistani rape gangs kidnapping, enslaving, raping and destroying a quarter of a million British girls and women over the last several decades, a crime condoned and tolerated and even defended by the British upper classes of all political parties.

And given the UK upper class support for these unspeakable criminals, it’s logical to say that at least a dominating sector of the the upper classes of the United Kingdom are making war against the British working classes using “Muslim” gangs as proxies. Right? Mate?

Professing Jews destroying Muslim children? Professing Jews destroying Jewish children? Professing Muslims destroying Jewish and Christian children? Professing Christians aiding and abetting both?

Does this come together in one pattern that stands above any and all professions of any and all religions or none at all? I think it does.

I quote from Avigail’s article but I urge you to read it all and all of her excellent work. My comments on her work are my theories alone and none of hers.

Avigail Abarbanel: Expanding Outward, Collapsing Inward — The Zionist Project Is Israel’s Undoing

Avigail Abarbanel:

<< I don’t like writing about Israel because I don’t want to feed its society’s insatiable need for constant attention, and because it’s vile. But I do write about it because I want to support activism for Palestinian human rights. I would like to help bring about a moment when the world finally finds its moral backbone and starts acting decisively to back the Palestinian people and end Israel’s settler colonial project. To achieve this, people must lose their confusion, insecurity, and the fear that they are in the wrong. I write about the crime and the criminal because to deal with a problem properly we need to understand its causes. Our focus needs to be this 100-year-old crime conceived at the tail end of a dark colonialist era, and committed before our eyes with the collusion of our own governments.

<< “Since 7 October, it is estimated that more than half a million members of the State of Israel, as I call them, have emigrated”. — Ilan Pappé. Israel on the Brink. p. 31.

<< Those leaving are disproportionately the young, the educated, the secular, the economically productive. They occupy the heart of Israel’s military, commerce, finance, and high-tech sectors. Their decision to leave isn’t necessarily motivated by sudden love or concern for the Palestinians. They’re looking round them and into the future, and they’re tired of living in a state of perpetual war. They don’t want to sacrifice their children’s futures, lives and wellbeing for the doomed and evil cause of an exclusively Jewish state….

<< While the civilian population is shrinking, the military is expanding and these two factors are interconnected. Israel’s public television channel Kan 11, has recently broadcasted a feature on a new infantry pilot programme called ‘Jaguar’. Jaguar is an all-women battalion (gdud) created in the wake of October 7, tasked with border protection.

<< Three of the women immigrated from the US specifically to join the Israeli army — this suggests that desperate Israel is sending emissaries to Jewish communities in the US specifically to recruit soldiers. The three women are from New York, Los Angeles and New Jersey and they discuss what it’s like to be religious and a female combat soldier…

<< The violence will continue. It will probably get worse before it gets better. Ilan Pappé is probably right that the worst excesses come at the end, and the end may not be as far away as the bombs would have you believe. But as we continue to put pressure on a crumbling edifice, we need to remember that the Palestinians are on borrowed time. Israel is collapsing but my worry is how many Palestinians, and others it will attempt to take with it. >>

This section of Avigail’s essay I quote out of the order in which she presented it. This is because this passage keys into the second article I will quote, this one in its entirety. This is the shocking and revolting but vitally honest report by British MP Rupert Lowe, “Britain’s Rape Gangs… “

Avigail Abarbanel, from “Expanding Outward, Collapsing Inward …”

<< Permission to Rape

<< The man who is currently the IDF’s Chief Military Rabbi issued religious rulings permitting soldiers to rape non-Jewish women during wartime ‘out consideration for the difficulties faced by soldiers.’ “It is permitted to breach the walls of modesty and satisfy the evil inclination by lying with attractive gentile (non-Jewish) women against their will, out of consideration for the difficulties faced by the soldiers and for overall success,” the newly-appointed Israeli military Rabbi said in a 2002. The ruling resurfaced and caused controversy when he was appointed in 2016. (He has apparently changed his tune since).

<< Another senior rabbi, son of a former Chief Rabbi of Israel and a contender for the role himself, has argued soldiers would lose their will to fight if denied the same ‘right.’ Electronic Intifada reports that this has ‘largely gone unnoticed’. These are not fringe voices. These are the kind of men who occupy the most senior religious positions in the state and its military and who ultimately seek to rule the country by Jewish religious law. Those who are leaving don’t want to live in a society run by Medieval religious law, under the control of repugnant, psychopathic rabbis who condone rape and who treat ‘non-Jewish women’ as objects whose purpose is to satisfy the ‘needs’ of Israeli soldiers. The fact that there has been no international backlash against Israel — I haven’t seen any — and not even from feminist organisations, testifies to the world’s complicity and double standard… >>

Avigail Abarbanel’s account of Israeli self-ascribed “Jewish/religious” authorities attempting to sanctify rape has had a precedent in sworn testimony under perjury before the Israeli Knesset. The sickening details of demon worship rituals including “sacrificing” children are also to be found in this article by Times of Israel in 2025:

Horrifying testimonies seek to lift shroud of silence around ritual sex abuse claims | The Times of Israel

https://www.timesofisrael.com/horrifying-testimonies-seek-to-lift-shroud-of-silence-around-ritual-sex-abuse-claims/

<< Survivors tell Knesset lawmakers of organized assaults on children by those claiming mantle of religion, alleging longstanding phenomenon made worse by official indifference

<< By Ariela Karmel, 25 August, 2025… >>

There is no reasonable doubt that in Israel religion is being used to justify inhumane depravity that cancels and dirties any virtue that any religion has ever claimed or that any believers – Jewish, Muslim, Christian – have ever felt gave sanctity to love and tolerance and comity.

Religion?

The only sanctity and inviolability that is worth anything, and it’s worth everything, is the inviolability of mother and child. It doesn’t matter what belief or opinion I hold or anyone holds. There’s no future for the human species without young people born, raised and nurtured in safety and good health.

Without children there is no future but extinction.

Anybody who violates women and children and claims he’s somehow “religious” is a spawn of the Devil. That’s my religion and I’m sticking with it!

This issue is way bigger than Israel and way bigger than Britain – or America or Canada or any and every nation. It’s bigger than Islam, Judaism and Christianity. People with names and addresses are trying to destroy all the nations and all people. They hate British people, American people, Canadian people, Chinese people, religious people… they even hate Jews and even Israeli Jews.

They are mostly pawns in a great game being prosecuted by a handful of multi-billionaires who are themselves deranged by the same moral and mental disease they are injecting into humankind at large.

They mean to homogenize all people into one borderless global slave market owned by themselves.

Their “religion” is domination over all the earth. They are using militaries and fanatics of all stripes in a war on human sovereignty. They want to enslave all humanity. They’ll murder the very future of Homo Sapiens if they can’t get their way.

The rape gangs’ attack on all British people excuses itself as “Muslim”. The rape gangs attacking Muslims and Christians and Jews in and beyond Israel excuses itself as “Jewish”.

I quote this article in full. If I can download all of Lowe’s report I will archive it.

Britain’s rape gangs: Here’s what’s in the report the mainstream media is ignoring — RT World News

https://www.rt.com/news/641730-uk-rape-gangs-report-lowe/

<< RT REPORTS: BRITAIN’S RAPE GANGS: HERE’S WHAT’S IN THE REPORT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS IGNORING

<< At least 250,000 British girls suffered sickening sexual abuse by Pakistani gangs, who were enabled by police, social workers, and even Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to commit “child rape on an industrial scale,” British MP Rupert Lowe’s ‘Rape Gang Report’ has detailed.

<< Published on Tuesday, the 218-page report makes for sobering reading. It details the decades-long abuse of hundreds of thousands of white British girls – and smaller numbers of white boys and Sikh girls – by organized Pakistani ‘grooming gangs’ in 149 districts of the UK.

<< Witness testimony describes the most depraved acts of sexual violence – including preteen girls raped hundreds of times, threatened with death, and sodomized by dogs – happening in plain sight of the authorities tasked with its prevention.

<< Put together in just over a year, the report cost £600,000 ($803,000), drew on interviews with hundreds of victims and thousands of Freedom of Information requests, and yet has received zero mainstream coverage. Amid the UK media blackout, here’s what you need to know:

<< HOW IS THE RAPE GANGS REPORT DIFFERENT?

<< The British government has held several probes into child sexual abuse by so-called ‘grooming gangs’ in northern England before, most notably the Jay Inquiry and Telford Inquiry. However, both of these investigations were narrowly-focused on specific locations, and did not conclude that the gangs were a nationwide phenomenon.

<< Unlike the Telford and Jay reports, Lowe’s report was not funded by taxpayer money, and focused on the entire UK, rather than just northern England. The investigation was crowdfunded, and the report draws on previous studies, court records, and interviews with survivors to conclude that predominantly Pakistani rape gangs operated in 149 local authority districts in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – almost half of the UK’s 317 municipalities.

<< Lowe’s report explicitly frames the abuse as racially- and religiously-motivated, describing it as “evil that has been, and continues to be, perpetrated by chiefly Pakistani Muslim men against vulnerable young white women and girls.”

<< HOW MANY GIRLS WERE ABUSED?

<< Previous reports suggested that around 250,000 women and girls had been raped by grooming gangs since the year 2000, based on extrapolated data from towns like Rotherham and Telford. Lowe’s report describes this number as “a bare minimum,” pointing out the problem of under-reporting encountered by other studies, and the fact that “sexual abuse of all kinds tends to be under-reported.”

<< Given that Britain’s first instance of gang-rape by Pakistani men was reported in 1955, “victims must number in the hundreds of thousands,” the report states.

<< WHAT KIND OF ABUSE DID THE GANGS COMMIT AGAINST GIRLS?

<< Witness testimony makes up the bulk of the report. With a few exceptions, including a boy who was raped by a gang of white British men, the cases followed a similar pattern: a working class white girl suffering trauma or abuse at home is groomed by older Muslim men, who provide her with alcohol, drugs, and gifts. Once her trust is gained, the girl is repeatedly raped and physically abused, often by hundreds of men.

<< Lowe read some of the most harrowing testimony aloud in a parliamentary session earlier this month, and the report goes into further, explicit detail.

<< Girls as young as 11 were targeted by men in their 40s and 50s, some of whom invited their relatives to join in the gang rape. The following testimony is drawn straight from the report:

• “Michelle claims she was raped by between six and seven hundred different men over the course of three years”

• “She was subjected to penetration with objects. She was urinated on. Her legs were held open. She was bitten on the back, cut on the leg and strangled”

• “I was intimidated with guns, and threatened with body parts being cut off with knives”

• “I was beaten, black and blue, raped. Not only sexually raped with their body parts themselves, but with objects as well. I was taken to A&E [Accident and Emergency] because my vagina was split open from a glass bottle.”

<< Multiple victims described being transported across the UK from one group of abusers to another, with some spending months on end being passed around between rapists.

<< “It was all of the white girls in every home that I went to. And I mean, I’ve seen girls locked... I remember a man opening the back of a van and I saw maybe 15, 20 girls locked in dog cages. Looked like they’re on drugs.”

<< WHAT ROLE DID ISLAM PLAY IN THE ABUSE?

<< Lowe’s report claims that the abuse was fueled by the “clannish” culture of British Pakistanis, which ensured that families and relatives stayed silent and protected rapists within their communities. This element of Pakistani society was noted in previous investigations too, with the Telford Report concluding that the “lack of engagement from the Asian community” made establishing the true extent of the abuse impossible.

<< The document also blames the “racially supremacist attitudes” and “us-and-them mindset” of Muslims, stating that the Quran instructs believers to treat “non-Muslims with contempt,” permits sex slavery of non-Muslims, and discourages Muslims from speaking up, lest they “damage the image of the Muslim community or bring discredit to Islam.”

<< Victim testimony suggests that many abusers attempted to provide Quranic justification for their crimes. Some were called “white slags,” “white trash,” or “kuffar bitches” who deserved punishment, and one was told that “her God had abandoned her.”

<< “I was told that Muslim girls are good and pure, and stay virgins until marriage, but all white girls are slags, and they all sleep with hundreds of people,” one victim recalled. “They are lower than shit under your shoe. They don’t obey Allah, so they deserve to be punished.”

<< WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

<< The report recommends “mandatory annual training on group-based child sexual exploitation” for all emergency and social workers, and the prosecution of those who enabled the abuse. Every foreign national convicted of child sexual abuse should “at the very least be deported,” the report states, although Lowe has promised that if his Restore Britain party ever takes power, he would “with the British people’s approval, put them to death.”

<< However, Lowe is Restore Britain’s only MP, and the party is still a fringe movement. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK dominates the right-wing vote in the UK, and is currently polling at 26%, with Restore Britain languishing at 3%.>>

I want everybody who reads this to know: the sickening abuse suffered by British “white” girls at the hands of criminals hiding behind “culture” and “religion” is PRECISELY AND EXACTLY the SAME as that being inflicted by IDF and Israeli “settlers” on Palestinian and Lebanese and Gazan children in the name of their so-called “religion” and it is also exactly and precisely the same as the horrors done by professing “Orthodox Jewish” Israelis to their own children, TO THEIR OWN CHILDREN, in ritual worship of Ba’al in the West Bank and Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Look! And See! This is a global campaign and it has nothing whatever to do with anybody’s “religion”.

Unless the ‘religion’ is the worship of power.

“You are the children of the Devil and so you seek to do your father’s will. He was a murderer and a liar from the beginning and there is no truth in him. When he lies he speaks his native language…” – Jesus of Nazareth (Attributed)