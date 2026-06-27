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Jane Stillwater's avatar
Jane Stillwater
17h

I still think that Charlie is alive and faked his death in order to go into hiding. But the reason is the same. Zionists out to get him. Sigh.

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2 replies by James Bernard Shepard and others
John S Carpenter's avatar
John S Carpenter
5h

Here's another aspect that I'm trying desperately to share wherever I can:

Here watch this 14 second clip, and you'll understand that Tyler is innocent and Charlie's security team killed him. (Tap the upper Left corner for sound.)

Girl in the Red Hat obviously heard the .22 bang from Rick Cutler!! Then stared at Charlie for .8 sec. Then fled for her life. Wouldn't you?

https://rumble.com/shorts/v79u99o

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