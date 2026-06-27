Candace Owens will be off air until July 13 on her and her family’s summer break. Usually The Candace Show does not broadcast between Friday and Sunday in honour of the Sabbath and because the show is exhausting for Candace and a 3 day break is necessary to recharge.

But Candace’s near neighbour and friend Baron Coleman urged Candace to do a show yesterday, Friday. He felt and she agreed, that what Candace and her team and her world-wide internet community of followers have discovered regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk needs to be emphasized before the show goes on the two-week summer hiatus.

The news is that the moment of the death of Charlie Kirk most definitely included the complete explosion into tiny fragments of the microphone which Charlie was wearing under his T-shirt. As Brian Harpole and two other employees of Turning Point USA transported Charlie’s dead body to the hospital they cut off his T-shirt to remove the evidence of the exploded mic but in their haste they left scattered on the floor of the SUV the tiniest fragments of the shattered Rode mic casing.

Candace’s internet crowd-sourced investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination, utilizing the collective knowledge, insights and expertise of 6 million followers from all over the world, has now confirmed that Charlie Kirk’s microphone, manufactured by the Rode Company, which he was wearing under his T-shirt fixed there by a magnet which was visible on the outside of his shirt, was exploded into tiny fragments at the moment of his death.

So far that is what one must conclude. The destruction of this mic could not have been done any other way. The necklace Charlie was wearing broke and the broken end flipped over his head and landed on his left shoulder as he fell back. The explosion of the Rode mic explains that as nothing else really could. Charlie’s chest and neck instantly expanded to twice its size the millisecond after the explosion was heard, which is explained by an explosion which happened inside his chest. Why the wound opened on the left side of his neck is still a mystery. But the explosion of the Rode mic is an absolute certainty as is the millisecond-long expansion of Charlie’s chest.

Every Rode microphone is encased by a covering made of tempered glass; the shattered fragments of Charlie’s Rode microphone are evident in the photos of the inside of the SUV which transported Charlie’s body. These fragments are black tempered glass but with labels in white, one fragment of which is definitely part of the USB label from the standard Rode microphone. One of Candace’s followers downloaded one of the photos, rotated the image of one fragment and matched it conclusively to the standard label on a Rode microphone. So there is no possible doubt that these glass fragments are from the casing of the mic that Charlie was wearing.

By the way, this is at least similar to a known Mossad modus operandi. Isn’t it? You remember the infamous remotely triggered exploding pagers?

Candace received this email a few days ago:

<< Sent: Tuesday, 23 June 2026 21:00:43

<< To: Candace Tips <moretips@candaceowens.com>

<< Subject: Shard at 15:30 shows the USB icon

<< Dear Candace and Team,

<< I’m watching your show from earlier today (I’m in France) and had to stop watching when you showed the shards after reading that email. I quickly spotted the USB logo on the shard at 15:30, the one to the left of the screen, closer to you and I wanted to check it. Please see below. All I did was screenshot your video and rotate the bit with the shard to line it up with the promo shots of the RODE mic.

<< I think there’s no room for doubt here. It’s clearly the USB logo/icon. Game over.

<< Feel free to get in touch if you have any questions.

<< All the best, … >>

Candace published the side-by-side comparison:

This is certainly confirmed by the photographic evidence recorded by a series of photographs taken of the inside of the SUV which was used to transport Charlie’s body to the hospital. These photos record the appearance of the SUV as it was sitting in the parking lot of the hospital as Brian Harpole and his colleagues left it and before it was cleaned up.

These photos were leaked and broadcast indelibly to the global internet.

The FBI seized the SUV and, far from preserving it in evidence as the FBI, as an adjunct of the United States Justice Department, is legally obligated to do, the FBI had the SUV vacuumed and washed, destroying this vital evidence and then they sold it.

But somebody took those photos before anything had been done to clean it up. In the photos there are the blood smears on the seats, the blood smears on the brown paper package which had contained Charlie’s suit jacket and which evidently Brian Harpole and the other two men used to wipe their hands of Charlie’s blood. There is visible a water bottle and a pile of the throat-soothing candies that Charlie always kept in his pockets during his speaking engagements. One can also see a paper covering from an emergency first aid bandage on the floor. And, scattered all over the floor are tiny fragments of black material with white spots here and there. These fragments have now been identified as fragments of tempered glass from the Rode microphone.

The tiny fragments of what was the tempered glass covering of this microphone are visible on the floor of the SUV which was used to transport Charlie’s body to the hospital. That is a certain fact.

I’m feeling now the same sort of feelings that assailed me when I tried to face the implications of JFK’s murder and then the implications of 9/11. It is emotionally difficult even now to face and trace the implications of these acts of treason. The conclusions I had to accept turned my entire world view upside down. Now the murder of Charlie Kirk is doing exactly the same shake-up. I can understand, because I share it, the feelings of denial that anybody might have. I too felt that the truth cannot be, must not be true. It’s still hard to take those steps.

Once again. Step by step: the FBI agents were ordered to clean up and sell that SUV. This was the attempted illegal destruction of vital evidence showing how Charlie was killed. It showed that Charlie cannot possibly have been killed by the accused killer, Tyler Robinson using a .30-06 rifle. And by certain implication other criminals did it in some other manner involving the pulverization of the Rode microphone by a violent explosion.

That was a hard step in itself. Next step: who covered up this evidence and why it was done leads right back to who did the crime and why it was done and why the crime and coverup had national and international implications.

Agents of the FBI were ordered to destroy the evidence of the exploded Rode microphone. But somebody – was it an honest FBI agent? – took and leaked those photos. So Kash Patel’s FBI failed to destroy this evidence. They certainly tried to do exactly that criminal, even treasonous, misconduct.

As a 79 year old Boomer who vividly remembers the murder of President Kennedy, I can tell you that on or shortly after November 22, 1963, the FBI seized the limo that Kennedy died in, repaired it and sold it. But not before photos were taken which diligent investigators did recover which show bullet dents in the front trim and other indications that President Kennedy’s limo was fired upon from several different angles by several different snipers.

I am deeply moved by the irony. On November 22,1963, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States Justice Department betrayed its sacred duty by destroying the evidence in the assassination of a President of the United States. And on September 10, 2026, almost 63 years later, the FBI did, in exactly the same manner, exactly the same illegal, if not treasonous, desecration of its sworn duty to the American people.

The FBI tried to destroy the evidence of how both of these assassinations were done. Why does anybody destroy evidence? To protect the criminals. The FBI attempted to protect criminals in a matter that concerned the FBI, the US Justice Department, and – the logic is inescapable – this matter implicated the White House.

Who else had the power to cover up the assassination of JFK? President Lyndon B. Johnson, hastily sworn in on Airforce One mere hours after JFK was murdered. He and he alone had the power to order this coverup to go ahead as previously arranged even before JFK was killed. He, Johnson, must have had some foreknowledge. He should have been charged as accessory after the fact at least, if not during and before the fact.

And the FBI and DOJ and, by inevitable implication, the White House, are implicated in covering up and protecting the criminals who assassinated Charlie Kirk. This has to have been because Charlie’s murder was concerning at the level of the Executive Branch of the US government. Just as JFK’s murder was concerning at the national and international level.

And there is only one person who must bear the responsibility for ordering this coverup. Once again the buck stops at the Oval Office. President of the United States Donald J. Trump must have ordered the destruction of the evidence in Charlie’s murder to protect the criminals who really arranged this crime. There can be no other conclusion.

The trail of implications leads right to one door. Who is behind that door? In both cases? The president of the USA covered up the evidence at the behest of the real criminals. President Johnson protected Israel and its Prime Minister David Ben Gurion in 1963. Ben Gurion would go on to acquire nuclear weapons – which JFK had opposed – and to attack the USS Liberty and Lyndon Johnson covered that up too.

Johnson escalated the conflict in Vietnam until it became a hundred billion dollar (1970 dollars!) donation of power to, and a structural installation in the US executive branch of, not just the military-industrial-congressional complex in general.

But specifically the Nam War installed as ’covert’ master in the White House the “Intelligence Community”, the CIA which honchoed that war from beginning to end. And the CIA and Mossad were then and are now virtually partners if not conjoined twins. Israel was behind the JFK assassination and it led to the Vietnam War.

Israel was behind the attack on Iran on February 28, 2026. Marco Rubio announced that fact to all the world. The last and fatal initiative of Charlie Kirk was in June of 2025 when he personally persuaded President Donald Trump not to go to war against Iran.

The breadcrumbs – and the crumbs of glass – lead right to one door. Only one. And, no, the butler did not do it, he just cleaned it up. The owner of the house did it.