Israel has now revealed itself as being more absolutely evil than we ordinary Canadians, thirty years ago, could imagine possible. What was evil all along, which Israeli propaganda had hidden all these years is now revealed. But, worse even than that, their behaviour – from top leaders like Gallant and Smotrich and Ben-Gvir right down to IDF junior officers and bulldozer drivers and even a majority of citizens and “settlers” in the West Bank – has become more grotesque and even proud since Oct 7/23. Evil, the utmost evil, harming children, practiced as a ritual ceremony of worship, this has now been revealed before the world and entered into public record before the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

Ritual child abuse and rape is a societal norm in ‘Israel’ according to latest investigation by Zionist media outlet

Torturing an 18 month old child. And this is ONE example of this behaviour which has been revealed, in sworn testimony before the Knesset, to be WIDESPREAD in Israel, done by professing orthodox Jews to their own children. This dovetails with the rumours of Israel being a hub for international organized child sex trafficking. With the total breakdown of any restraining force from the US presidency or congress Israel has gone TOTALLY unrestrained EVIL.

The perpetrators of this behaviour call themselves Jews. I denounce this hypocrisy! This is not Judaism as I have known it among my friends both Jewish and Christian all my life.

It is Frankism.

It is an extension of the perversion invented by Jakob Frank. I only heard of this recently since the mainstream information curatorship – Google curates 90% of all digitally copied information – is heavily politicized and Israel and pro-Israel multibillionaires own all of our media. So nobody wants us to look too hard into what is the Jewish equivalent of the Satanism infamous in Christianized culture.

Satanism, the worship, literally, of demons. Genocide and the enslavement, torture and sex trafficking of children… it exists. Hell! Perverts own and rule our world today. Jeffrey Epstein was the tip of a terrible iceberg. So is Kier Starmer…

I asked Google, “What is Frankism and who invented it?”

<< Frankism was an 18th-century Jewish heretical religious movement that syncretized elements of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. It was invented by the charismatic false messiah Jacob Frank (born Jakub ben Yehuda Leib). The movement, which rejected traditional rabbinic laws and the Talmud, eventually led to the mass conversion of its followers to Roman Catholicism.The Origins and The Inventor

<< The Founder: Jacob Frank (1726–1791) was born in Podolia (now Ukraine). He proclaimed himself the Messiah and the reincarnation of the 17th-century mystic and self-proclaimed messiah, Sabbetai Zevi. [1, 2]

<< The Movement: Frankism emerged in the mid-18th century within the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. It arose as a rebellious offshoot of Sabbatianism—a movement that agitated the Jewish world after Sabbetai Zevi’s appearance. [1, 2]

<< Key Beliefs and Practices

<< • Antinomianism: Frank taught that certain “elect” individuals were exempt from, and even obligated to transgress, traditional moral and religious laws. He promoted ritual transgressions to achieve spiritual liberation.

<< • Syncretism and The Trinity: Frank’s theology inverted traditional kabbalistic ideas. He preached a trinitarian concept of God, which many of his followers interpreted as an avenue to align themselves with Christianity.

<< • Mass Conversion: Facing severe excommunication by mainstream rabbinic courts, Frank made alliances with Catholic clergy. This resulted in the baptism of hundreds of Frankists in Lwów in 1759. Adherents outwardly practiced Catholicism while secretly continuing to worship Frank as a divine figure.

<< The YIVO Encyclopedia offers a detailed historical account… >>

The YIVO Encyclopedia is easily found:

Frankism - YIVO Encyclopedia

https://encyclopedia.yivo.org/article/132

<< FRANKISM

<< Pavel Maciejko

<< A Jewish religious movement centered on the leadership of Ya‘akov (Jakub) ben Yehudah Leib Frank (1726?–1791). The term Frankism was coined in early nineteenth-century Warsaw and was initially a slur directed at the descendants of Frank’s followers who converted to Roman Catholicism and attempted to conceal their background. It was only with the appearance of the first scholarly accounts of the movement in the second half of the nineteenth century that the term came to be used for the whole variety of phenomena connected by the authors to Frank’s activity. Sources from Frank’s era, however, provide several different perspectives. In Jewish accounts, his followers are normally not presented as a separate group but as an offshoot of preexisting heretical movements, most notably of Sabbatianism. The majority of Christian observers saw the Frankists as a Jewish sect opposed to the TalmudTalmud(From the root l-m-d, “to learn, to study”) Collection of commentaries on the Mishnah and the Mishnah itself. There are technically two Talmuds—the Babylonian Talmud (Talmud Bavli) and the Jerusalem Talmud (Talmud Yerushalmi; Palestinian Talmud)—although most references to Talmud are to the former. The Talmud is also colloquially referred to as Gemara [see glossary entry Gemara] and Shas (an acronym for Shishah sedarim [six orders] of the Mishnah). It is the core of traditional Jewish civilization and the chief object of study.. The Frankists initially thought of themselves as a branch of Judaism opposed to the authority of the rabbis and rejecting some elements of rabbinic tradition. Subsequently, Frankists redefined themselves as a separate religious group, practically independent from hitherto existing forms of both Judaism and Christianity… >>

At this point I reminded myself that all the revolutionary terrorists who founded Israel, including Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir and Shamir and Rabin and many others, all were originally Polish atheist, anti-Russians of Jewish culture but distinctly Antinomian beliefs. And they were the best frenemies the German Nazis ever had.

Back to Frank. What does wikipedia say about Frankism?]

WIKIPEDIA: FRANKISM

<< Frankism was a Sabbatean religious movement originating in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth in the 18th and 19th centuries.

<< Created in Podolia, it was named after its founder, Jacob Frank. Frank completely rejected Jewish norms, preaching to his followers that they were obligated to transgress moral boundaries, embracing antinomianism. The Frankists engaged in incest, orgies and sex rituals, such as the infamous 1756 incident in Lanškrounwhere they were allegedly caught dancing around a half-naked woman symbolizing the Shekhinah.

<< At its height, Frankism claimed perhaps 50,000 followers, primarily Jews living in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, as well as in other regions of Central and Eastern Europe.[1][4][5]Later, Frankists were encouraged to convert en masse to Catholicism…

<< Frankists believed in Sabbatai Zevi, one of the most famous of all self-proclaimed messiahs in Jewish history. He believed in transgressing Jewish commandments to elevate the “divine sparks” constrained by them [Wiki: “dubious – discuss”].

<< He performed actions that violated traditional Jewish prohibitions, such as eating foods forbidden by kashrut, the Jewish dietary laws, and celebrating prescribed fast days as feast days. He eventually opted to convert to Islam rather than face execution for claiming to be the Messiah. After Zevi’s death, several branches of Sabbateanism evolved that disagreed over which aspects of Judaism should be preserved and discarded.

<< Jacob Frank claimed to be a reincarnation of Sabbatai Zevi and followed and extended his practice of transgression. Father-daughter incest was commonly practised by his followers, and orgies featured prominently in ritual. Frank claimed that “all laws and teachings will fall”, and following antinomianism, asserted that the most important obligation of humanity was the transgression of every boundary… >>

“Antinomianism” ? What is that, Wikipedia?<<The distinction between antinomian and other Christian takes on moral law is that antinomians believe that obedience to the law is motivated by an internal principle flowing from belief rather than from any external compulsion, devotion, or need.

ANTINOMIANISM

<< Antinomianism (Ancient Greek: ἀντί [anti] ‘against’ and νόμος [nomos] ‘law’) is a term used to describe any view which rejects laws or legalism and argues against moral, religious or social norms (Latin: mores), or is at least considered to do so.

<< The term has both religious and secular meanings.In some Christian belief systems, an antinomian is one who takes the principle of salvation by faith and divine grace, to the point of asserting that the saved are not bound to follow the moral law contained in the Old Covenant laws.

<<The distinction between antinomian and other Christian takes on moral law is that antinomians believe that obedience to the law is motivated by an internal principle flowing from belief rather than from any external compulsion, devotion, or need.

<< Antinomianism has been considered [Wiki: “by whom?”] to teach that believers have a “license to sin” and that future sins do not require repentance.

<< Johannes Agricola, to whom antinomianism was first attributed, stated that while non-Christians were still held to the Mosaic law, Christians were entirely free from it, being under the gospel alone.

<< Examples of antinomians being confronted by the religious establishment include Martin Luther’s critique of antinomianism, the Ranters of the English Civil War, and the Antinomian Controversy of the seventeenth-century Massachusetts Bay Colony.

<< The charge of antinomianism has been levelled at… religions other than Christianity: • the 17th century pseudo-kabbalistic rabbis Sabbatai Zevi and Nathan Benjamin Ashkenazi of Gaza were accused of antinomianism… the term is also used to describe certain practices or traditions in Frankism… >>

“The Antinomian Controversy of the seventeenth-century Massachusetts Bay Colony”? What was that, Wikipedia?

<< WIKIPEDIA: THE ANTINOMIAN CONTROVERSY IN NEW ENGLAND IN 1636-38

<< The Antinomian Controversy, also known as the Free Grace Controversy, was a religious and political conflict in the Massachusetts Bay Colony from 1636 to 1638. It pitted most of the colony’s ministers and magistrates against some adherents of Puritanminister John Cotton. The most notable Free Grace advocates, often called “Antinomians”, were Anne Hutchinson, her brother-in-law Reverend John Wheelwright, and Massachusetts Bay Governor Henry Vane. The controversy was a theological debate concerning the “covenant of grace” and “covenant of works”.

<< Anne Hutchinson has historically been placed at the center of the controversy, a strong-minded woman who had grown up under the religious guidance of her father Francis Marbury, an Anglican clergyman and school teacher. In England, she embraced the religious views of dynamic Puritan minister John Cotton, who became her mentor; Cotton was forced to leave England and Hutchinson followed him to New England…

<< Anne Hutchinson came to be near the center of the controversy... Cotton had been a mentor to Hutchinson, and the colony’s other ministers regarded him and his parishioners with suspicion because of his teachings concerning the relative importance of a Christian’s outward behavior… >>

“Outward behaviour”? Meaning decency and decorum and morality, lawful and considerate behaviour in consideration of others? Including not murdering, or torturing, or screwing, children, maybe?

By the way, considering the historical context: in the 1630s in England Puritanism was on the rise and eventually it broke out into the English Civil Wars of 1640-51 between Parliament and Charles I. Parliament won under General Oliver Cromwell who had Charles beheaded. The dictatorship of Oliver Cromwell lasted until 1658. Charles II was recalled and crowned in 1660. At which point many new immigrants to the New England Colonies were former Puritanic revolutionaries who found themselves on the outs in the homeland.

This seems to slide so very easily into what happened in New England in 1692…

Considering Frankism and Judaism and Zionism and Christianity and extreme liberationist fanaticism made my mind fly like a witch on the wind of evil to the American Witch trials of 1692.

We moderns are not well educated in the historical facts that belie our modern secularism and that ignorance confuses us and makes us deny the very existence of the evil that faces us all in this world today. So most people will stridently deny that there is a holocaust and genocide going on in Israel and that it is supported by high powered elites in America and Canada.

But the past is prologue: America was founded on English Revolutionary War, Puritanic fanaticisms which burst into terrible flower in the Salem Witch Trials, a horror that preceded and – to my mind – seem to presage the “Great Awakening” puritanical fanaticism of the 1730s. This extreme outpouring of fanaticism, including lynch mobs and a red-hot zeal for social and political revolution, was what set the English colonies of north east America apart from Britain. It led to the revolts of the1770s, the Declaration of Independence of 1776, the agonizing Revolution, and America today. And the extremes of Christian (and Jewish) Zionism.

It all seems to fit together. Children being tortured? A hint, and more than a hint, of child sex abuse in high places? In New England and in mythic Zion it gives off the same stink.

Anyone can find the Wikipedia account of the Salem Witch Trails which occurred in Massachusetts Colony, New England, in 1692-93. Wikipedia supports this with solid references and documentation can be found today in Salem.

From:

<< WIKIPEDIA: THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS, 1692- 1693 IN SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS COLONY

<< The Salem witch trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693.

<< During the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, more than 200 people were accused of practicing witchcraft. Twenty of those people were executed, most by hanging…

<< The youngest victim of the Salem witch trials was Dorothy “Dorcas” Good. Just four years old, she was arrested and jailed in 1692 after being coerced into a false confession. Though she survived her horrific imprisonment, the trauma caused lasting psychological damage.

<< On March 24, 1692, a warrant was issued for four-year-old Dorothy Good, accusing her of acts of witchcraft in Salem Village. She was taken into custody and jailed alongside her mother, Sarah Good, who had been arrested three weeks earlier.

<< During her imprisonment, young Dorothy [HELLO! SHE WAS FOUR YEARS OLD!!] was interrogated for two weeks. Cold, frightened, and separated from her mother, she broke under the pressure, giving forced testimony about her mother that led directly to Sarah Good’s conviction and eventual hanging on July 19, 1692.

<< Dorothy spent nearly eight months in prison. To fit her to the dank dungeon conditions, even miniature shackles were used. During this time, she watched her infant sister (born in prison) die and was later separated from her mother. Dorothy herself was never formally charged, and she was released on December 10, 1692, after her father paid a bail of £50.

<< By all accounts, Dorothy’s release did not mark the end of her suffering. Her father, William Good, later noted that her time chained in the dungeon deeply and irreversibly traumatized the child, leaving her with lifelong psychological scars and rendering her incapable of functioning normally in society.

<< Before her execution at Gallows Hill on July 19, 1692, Salem witch trial victim Sarah Good famously shouted to Reverend Nicholas Noyes: “You’re a liar! I’m no more a witch than you are a wizard! If you take my life away, God will give you blood to drink”.

<< While this defiant curse does not appear in contemporary court transcripts, it is a well-documented legend.. prior to her hanging, Reverend Noyes urged Good to confess, claiming she “dare not die a liar”. Her retort was her ultimate act of defiance...

<< Legend holds that the curse came true 25 years later in 1717, when Reverend Noyes died from a brain hemorrhage and choked on his own blood.

<< The evidence against Sarah Good during the 1692 Salem Witch Trials consisted almost entirely of spectral evidence, hearsay, and the coerced testimonies of frightened children. As a marginalized, impoverished woman, Good was an easy target for a community looking to explain its anxieties.

<< Primary evidence used against her included:

<< • Spectral Evidence and Fits: Young girls (including Abigail Williams and Elizabeth Parris) claimed Good’s specter, or spirit, pinched, bit, and choked them. During the trial, one girl cried out that Good had stabbed her with a knife, though it was later revealed a spectator had dropped the knife.

<< • Accusations from the Afflicted: Fellow accused woman Tituba claimed Good worked with the devil and forced her to participate in harming the village children.

<< • Her Own Daughter: Under intense questioning, Good’s four-year-old daughter, Dorcas, was pressured into “confessing” that her mother gave her a snake to use as a familiar.

[COMPARE: “ENHANCED INTEROGATION” by CIA Agent Gina Haspel and in Guantanamo where “waterboarding” led to the deaths of captives who were never even charged. Confessions extracted by torture. Rape and torture of Palestinians in IDF prisons. Do I need to even go on??!! ]

<< • Hostile Testimony from her Husband: Her husband, William Good, testified that she had a bad temperament and stated he was “afraid she either was a witch or would be one very quickly”.

<< • Community Hearsay: Neighbors testified that Good had a “turbulent spirit”. Because she was impoverished and begged door-to-door, villagers claimed she muttered curses or angry threats when they turned her away…

<< The Salem Witch Trials were brought to an end by Governor Sir William Phips of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Phips officially stopped the trials through a series of decisive actions:

<< Dissolving the Court: In October 1692, following mounting pressure from influential clergy (such as Increase Mather) and his own wife being accused, Phips dissolved the special Court of Oyer and Terminer. Phips replaced the court with the Superior Court of Judicature and expressly prohibited the use of spectral evidence (testimony based on dreams and visions), which had been the basis for most convictions.

<< • Issuing Pardons: By May 1693, Phips had pardoned everyone still imprisoned or convicted of witchcraft, bringing the hysteria to an official close...

<< The primary accusers faced varying fates. Ann Putnam Jr. was the only “afflicted girl” to publicly apologize. Abigail Williams vanished from records by 1696. Others, like Betty Parris and Mary Walcott, moved away, married, and lived long, stable lives… >>

People these days are being persuaded to call historical digging like this “Rabbit holes”. As if looking at this stuff – which anybody, anytime, can find on public sources by clicking a mouse a few times – is too difficult, complicated and silly to be looked at. As if a normal adult who can read English is not capable of understanding these things without a billion bucks and a PhD.

I say that’s a foolish and insulting attitude! These data are plain to see and they clarify and make understandable and believable the most important events of our day!

I have become totally disgusted and weary of hearing that “Israel is about to collapse” and “Israel is hated by the whole world”. Israelis LOVE to hear that the rest of the world hates them, it VALIDATES the paranoid, homicidal narcissism and self-entitlement that every Israeli is steeped in from cradle to old folks home. Israelis are TRAINED to be inhumane.

Israelis for four generations have been mentally designed by Frankists to be what they are: a population of whom 95% eagerly desire the extermination of all Palestinians.

Israelis today are functioning as designed.

David Ben-Gurion set up the educational system and the IDF system to be a training system for Israelis, for instance by making the Book of Joshua required reading in elementary school even though Ben-Gurion himself was an atheist. The leaders of the State of Israel DON’T CARE about Jews at all. They don’t think they need more than a cosmetic remnant of people still living in “Israel” to pretend that their little fortress is a real nation. And they have as many as 300 nuclear warheads to blackmail Europe and all the “goyim” [this Yidish word means “cattle”] withal.

Personally I am in a state of despair about the prospect of Israelis launching a nuclear weapon. Not kidding. I pray about it almost every evening. God please arrange it that Israel somehow is prevented from this evil, because I don’t see ANY nation stepping up to restrain Israel.

If the madness and evil of Israel leaves Iran with no other choice, Iran can and will obliterate Israel and they don’t need nukes to do it. If Washington is so abject an “Occupied Territory” of Israel, if Congress and the White House are really totally bought slaves of Israel…

Heavenly Father, surely you will not destroy the innocent along with the guilty! Surely that is far from Thee!