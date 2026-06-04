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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

A very interresting view. Your right, very interrestig...

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

These are the chosen one who start GAZA 2.0. Remove all money from the banks... bring down the state

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