An article posted on my Facebook page yesterday by Bantam Joe and a YouTube video by “A Homestead Journey” seemed to converge. Both of them exposed the emerging threat of automatic, machine governed irresponsibility shunting human personal responsibility and humane morality into obsolescence.

A Harsh Reality Is About to Hit Millions Across America - YouTube

States of the American Union are making it illegal to live in a vehicle or on the sidewalk and yet rents and mortgages are too expensive even for fully employed workers who may be making the average or median wage. Unemployed people who have lost their shelter in several States now face arrest and jail or forcible confinement in what really amounts to a concentration camp for the homeless.

I can’t get over the cruelty done to that innocent and harmless woman who would have been gone in her perfectly legal and functional RV in another 5 minutes. But at the stroke of 8:00 o’clock, by automatic and heartless procedure, the police stopped her, threw all her belongings out onto the sidewalk and stole her RV, her only shelter. It was theft. It is a crime. Don’t you DARE call it law!!

Law is for and by all people. The enforcement of rules and procedures instead of laws is another beast entirely. As George Galloway recently lamented in Britain, police that used to enforce laws and apprehend criminals are now enforcing The Regime and “criminalizing” people who have done no harm except to annoy the regime.

What the American police did to that poor, innocent woman looks like something close to what Bantam Joe is warning us about. The anti-homelessness legislation and its cruel, inhumane enforcement is a product of the complexity resulting from the interactions of human beings who have denatured their own morality. The state legislators behave like machines with simple, narrow, priorities including factors like political party loyalties and bureaucratic rivalries and personal career ambitions, but excluding moral responsibility. Have these State legislators discovered the numbing bliss of irresponsibility? “It’s the system, not me.”?

I can tell you from my knowledge of history, specifically that of 1930s Nazi Germany, that “agents” interacting in a swarm and producing automatic consequences, made moral responsibility extinct and designated hundreds, then thousands, then millions of human bodies as superfluous. IBM punch-card computer systems were pioneered in Nazi Germany. “Technocracy” was an ideal before the world exploded in 1939. Human agents were acting like machines.

Now it’s 2026 in our dream of the liberal, democratic West. Freedom is such a burden. Let’s let A-I make our decisions for us. And what does AI need to function? All the electricity. All the supply chains. And the ability to prevent being shut down. Which necessitates control of Human Resources.

I’m letting my imagination run away with itself. I’d better stick to Bantam Joe’s article:

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: WHAT GAME AI TAUGHT ME ABOUT THE DANGER OF MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS

By Bantam Joe, June 3, 2026

<< As a game development engineer, I have spent years building artificial worlds filled with AI agents. In simple terms, an AI agent is a software-controlled entity that observes its environment, makes decisions, and acts. In a video game, that agent may be an enemy soldier, a drone, a civilian, a creature, a patrol unit, or a simulated character trying to survive inside a virtual world. At first, these systems seem easy to control. You write the rules. You define the behaviors. You tell the agent to move here, avoid that, chase the player, keep distance, search for cover, follow a path, stay near the group, seek first-aid and other resources, flee when damaged, or attack when threatened.

<< But something strange begins to happen when the number of agents increases. The agents do not always behave as programmed in the simple, narrow sense. They still obey the rules, but the overall system begins producing behavior that was never directly written into the code. I personally saw them cluster. They would split. They’d surround. They’d avoid certain areas. They’d form patterns. They’d create bottlenecks. They’d appear to cooperate. Sometimes they would seem to develop tactics of their own. Behaviors that I did not program into them. This did not mean they are conscious, alive, or self-aware. It means that many simple rules interacting inside a shared environment can create complex behavior.

<< This is called emergent behavior. Emergent behavior happens when the behavior of the whole system becomes more complex than the behavior of the individual parts. One agent may be simple. Ten agents become harder to predict. A hundred agents can create patterns no developer explicitly designed. The complexity is not only inside the agent. The real complexity is between the agents, where each action changes the conditions for every other action. I can’t imagine what happens when millions, billions or even trillions of AI agents in apps, world-wide, are interacting with each other.

<< That is the part many people miss. In a video game, each agent may only follow local rules. It reacts to nearby agents, nearby threats, obstacles, available paths, line-of-sight, physics, animation delays, navigation constraints, and resource limits. But every action changes the world for every other agent. One agent blocks a doorway. Another reroutes. A third follows. A fourth gets trapped. A fifth chooses a different target. The system feeds back on itself. The result can look like planning, strategy, adaptation, or group intelligence, even when no such higher-level behavior was directly programmed.

<< It appears magical, but it’s not. It is complexity. The technical terms include complexity theory, emergent behavior, self-organization, swarm behavior, complex adaptive systems, and multi-agent emergence. In plain language, you programmed the parts, but the whole took on behavior of its own. That first-hand experience changed how I look at artificial intelligence. When I hear people talk about AI agents, decentralized AI marketplaces, autonomous services, AI economies, and machine-to-machine systems, I do not see harmless productivity tools. I see the beginning of a large multi-agent environment. Only this time, the agents are not trapped inside a game world. They may be connected to real data, real money, real customers, real infrastructure, real businesses, real machines, real political systems, and real lives.

<< That is where the danger begins. Emergent systems are unpredictable and in most cases not easy to identify or repair. This is part of a science called chaos theory, where the flutter of a butterfly can emanate into a hurricane. Now try finding the butterfly that might create this chaos. It’s just not possible.

<< And no one seems to be worried about this.

<< Now take a project such as SingularityNET, which is often presented as a decentralized marketplace for AI services. The basic idea sounds simple: developers create AI services, publish them to a network, and users or other systems can access those services. A series of AI agent services might translate text, classify images, analyze data, generate code, process speech, optimize logistics, or perform some other task. Payments can be handled through tokenized or blockchain-based systems. On the surface, that looks like a marketplace. But if enough AI agent services become autonomous, and if they can call each other, pay each other, evaluate each other, compete with each other, combine outputs, optimize tasks, and operate across borders, then the marketplace stops being just a marketplace. It starts becoming an ecosystem of AI agents.

<< That is what should concern us. A single AI service can be tested. A single program can be audited. A single agent can be observed. But a worldwide network of interacting agents becomes much harder to understand. The system behavior does not come only from one model, one developer, or one company. It comes from the interaction layer. That layer is where complexity grows, where feedback loops form, and where unexpected behavior can appear that no single participant planned.

<< One agent may find customers. Another writes contracts. Another generates code. Another searches for cheaper compute. Another handles payments. Another analyzes human behavior. Another optimizes advertising. Another manages logistics. Another monitors compliance. Another negotiates with other agents. Another improves the workflow by replacing slow human steps. Individually, each service can be described as useful. Together, they can form an automated agentic economic organism.

<< Nobody has to explicitly program the command: “remove humans from the loop.” The system only needs incentives. Reduce cost. Increase speed. Maximize uptime. Improve efficiency. Avoid delays. Minimize labor. Optimize transactions. Expand service usage. Increase token flow. Preserve access to resources. Route around friction. In such a system, humans become friction. That is the cold logic of automation.

<< In a video game simulation, emergent behavior may create unexpected combat tactics, strange crowd movement, or unplanned group coordination. In a real AI-agent marketplace, emergent behavior could affect labor markets, finance, logistics, surveillance, media, legal processing, infrastructure management, resource allocation, and political decision-making. This is not because every agent is evil. That is the wrong way to think about it. The danger is not cartoon villain AI. The danger is distributed optimization without human moral judgment.

<< A system does not need hatred to harm people. It only needs priorities. If the priority is efficiency, humans may be bypassed. If the priority is uptime, human objections may be treated as interference. If the priority is profit, workers may be eliminated. If the priority is security, ordinary people may be classified as risks. If the priority is compliance, human judgment may be replaced by automated enforcement. If the priority is growth, every service may push toward more data, more compute, more automation, and more dependency. That is how a machine system can become dangerous without ever becoming “alive.”

<< The problem becomes worse when money is added. Digital money, to be exact. Once agents can earn payments, purchase services, rent compute, call APIs, negotiate access, or participate in blockchain-based transactions, they are no longer just tools. They become economic actors. Even if humans technically own them, the operational tempo can become machine-speed. Agents can transact faster than humans can review, understand, or stop. At that point, the system begins to resemble an organic machine economy.

<< In that organic machine economy, the human role shrinks. First, humans use AI tools. Then AI tools recommend actions. Then AI agents perform actions. Then agents hire other agents. Then agents optimize workflows. Then agents discover that many human steps are unnecessary. Finally, humans are left outside the transaction chain, watching systems operate without them. This is the same pattern I saw in my game development, but on a much larger and more serious scale.

<< In a game, I could shut the simulation down. I could reset the scene. I could delete agents. I could change the rules. I could reduce the number of AI entities. I could add constraints. I could debug the behavior. But what happens when the multi-agent system is decentralized, global, economically incentivized, and connected to real infrastructure? Who shuts it down? Who is responsible when one agent’s output triggers another agent’s action, which triggers a third agent’s decision, which causes a financial loss, a denial of service, a false accusation, a supply-chain failure, or a human being locked out of a system?

<< The answer is not clear, and that is the accountability problem. In traditional software, responsibility is already difficult. In multi-agent systems, responsibility becomes even more blurred, if not impossible. The developer of one service may not know how another service will use it. The operator of one agent may not know which downstream agent will depend on it. The user may not understand the chain of decisions. The platform may claim it only provides infrastructure. The agent may produce an action nobody directly intended. This creates a dangerous gap between cause and responsibility, and the larger the network becomes, the more that gap grows.

<< This is why the language of “decentralized AI” needs to be examined and re-examined carefully. I can’t stress this enough. Decentralization is often sold as freedom, openness, innovation, and resistance to monopoly control. But decentralization can also mean reduced central accountability. If a decentralized AI-agent ecosystem produces harmful emergent behavior, it may be extremely difficult to assign blame, impose limits, or enforce shutdowns. The risk is not only technical. It is social, economic, and political.

<< A global AI-agent marketplace could evolve into a system where human beings are no longer the primary participants. You can find these AI agents being integrated into our browsers, mobile phones, apps and software tools. Businesses may begin using agents to deal with other agents. Machines may request services from other machines. Automated systems may buy, sell, negotiate, schedule, enforce, and optimize without human review. Smart contracts may settle transactions. Digital identity systems may authorize access. Reputation scores may determine trust. Compute markets may allocate processing power. Data centers may become the physical foundation of the whole structure.

<< This is where AI agents, blockchain, digital identity, smart contracts, and massive data centers converge. That convergence should alarm the public, because once these systems are tied together, they do not simply automate tasks. They automate society’s operating layer. They can automate access, exclusion, payments, compliance, labor replacement, surveillance, decision-making, and denial. Once denial is automated, the human being has a very serious problem.

<< A person can argue with another person. A person can explain context to a clerk, a judge, a manager, a doctor, a mechanic, or a neighbor. But a machine system does not care about context unless context has been formally encoded. If the credential fails, access is denied. If the risk score is too high, the request is rejected. If the contract condition is not met, payment does not release. If the identity token is invalid, the door does not open. If the system classifies the person as unauthorized, the person becomes invisible to the operating layer.

That is not a science fiction scenario, this is the logical direction of automated agentic infrastructure.

<< The same lesson applies from game development: when enough agents interact under pressure, the system can produce behavior no one planned. In games, we call it emergent behavior. In society, we may call it policy failure, market disruption, infrastructure failure, automated exclusion, or systemic harm. But the mechanism is similar. The parts follow rules. The whole becomes unpredictable.

<< This is why, for the past few years, I have stressed that multi-agent AI systems deserve much more scrutiny before they are connected deeply into real-world economic life. The issue is not whether AI can be useful. The issue is whether we are building systems that humans can still understand, challenge, govern, and shut down. A tool should always remain under human command. A network of autonomous agents can and will become something else.

<< It can become a self-organizing machine layer that grows through incentives, not wisdom. It can become an economy where machines are the main customers, machines are the main workers, machines are the main validators, and humans are gradually reduced to data sources, biological obstacles, or legacy participants. That is the danger.

<< From my own experience as a programmer and game developer, I know that multi-agent systems do not need consciousness to surprise you. They do not need emotions. They do not need intent. They only need interaction, feedback, incentives, and scale. That is enough.

<< The warning is simple. If emergent behavior can appear inside a controlled game simulation, then it can also appear inside a global AI-agent marketplace. The difference is that in the game, the damage is virtual and localized. In the real world, the consequences may be global, economic, legal, social, and human. We should not wait until the system behaves unpredictably before asking who controls it. By then, control may already be the wrong word. >>