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The Word Herder
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Yeah, it's my opinion that this whole thing is a farcical romp through BS Land.

As If.

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James Bernard Shepard
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RT reports: HIGH-QUALITY FOOTAGE OF WHITE HOUSE DINNER GUNMAN RELEASED

Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump

Published 1 May, 2026

<< The US Department of Justice has released new high-quality CCTV footage showing Cole Tomas Allen, who has been charged with attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, allegedly rushing past security and opening fire.

<< The incident took place on Saturday at the Washington Hilton, which hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by the president, First Lady Melania Trump, White House officials, and journalists.

<< The footage, which has no sound, shows the suspect walking down a hallway before dashing past a metal detector screening area. At one point, he points a shotgun at a security guard, while another guard fires several shots from a sidearm… >>

RT, I love ya, you’re my go-to morning paper every day. But at this point I’m gonna stop you.

RT reports dutifully what the US State Department, under Marco Rubio (I mean… really?) is trying to tell the whole world and expects us all to have faith in. RT has to be polite about this to an extent. RT is just doing its job and maintaining its precarious position of being tolerated as a registered “Foreign Agent” and I understand RT’s position and I mentally compensate for it.

But I don’t have to be polite about Marco Rubio’s bullshit.

I do not believe this “high quality CCTV footage". I took some captures from previously published versions of this CCTV footage. These were cleaned up as they had to be because the originally released footage was unbelievably blurry – unbelievably bad quality for the Hilton Hotel hosting the entire elected US government and a couple thousand of the most glittery of Washington’s creme de la creme. The interesting thing about the cleaned up footage was that the images of this man running his gauntlet in two or three versions did not show him possibly clutching a shotgun. It was even doubtful that he even had a pistol in his hand.

Now here comes Marco Rubio’s “enhanced” version and this legendary pump shotgun is clearly in view.

Well, Mr Secretary, it’s too late. You blew it already. The original blur, as if the Hilton hasn’t replaced its cameras since 1975. Then two or more less blurry versions, none of which show anything like a shotgun and in fact show Cole Allen with both arms free and flapping with not even a pistol at the ready. Now you come out with “enhanced” footage, after several days opportunity for deep fakery? Are you SERIOUS?

It’s getting to where I don’t believe ANY of this.

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