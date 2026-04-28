This is the Wikipedia account of the alleged attempt to shoot Trump at the Correspondents’ Dinner at the DC Hilton Hotel:

<< Shooting

<< Duration: 25 seconds.0:25

CCTV footage of the suspect entering the secure area near the ballroom

<< At approximately 8:34 p.m. EDT,[1] the suspect was confronted by security near the main metal detector screening area of the Washington Hilton; dinner was being served inside the main ballroom. He ran past the security checkpoint (at a speed said to be very fast) and fired at least one shot. He was chased and subsequently apprehended.[20] Several US Secret Service agents yelled “shots fired” inside the venue, according to pool reports.[21]

<< CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, who was outside the main ballroom at the time, reported being only a few feet away from the gunman when the shots were fired. Blitzer described the shooter as firing what appeared to be “a very serious weapon” at least six times before being tackled and taken to the ground by police. Blitzer was ushered to safety in a nearby restroom by officers.[citation needed] The Secret Service stopped the suspect from entering the ballroom and he was taken into custody at the scene.[22] One law enforcement officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to recover.[23] The gunman sustained a single knee injury from the tackle, for which he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.[24] >>

Larry C. Johnson discussed the incident yesterday with Judge Napolitano in his show, Judging Freedom. Larry and the judge review some video footage and photos including the blurry security can footage of the incident [hold on. Why is this footage so blurry?] and footage of Trump and Melania and Caroline Leavitt and companions seated at the table as the shots rang out and photos of the assailant as he was subdued and stopped and prone on the floor looking none too upset.

Larry thinks, from the security cam footage, that the assailant was carrying only one handgun and this was a small pocket pistol of .380 calibre such as ladies would carry in their purses.

The Ruger company markets typical 380s. The advertisement for the Ruger LCP II 3792 380 ACP states:

<< The pistol is a good choice when the goal is maximum concealment. The LCP Il is reliable, reasonably accurate for short-range use, and not difficult to control. Overall Length: 5.02 in. Weight Loaded: 11.65 oz. Barrel Length: 2.75 in. Magazine

Capacity: 7. >>

I’m not a big man. My outstretched right hand is about 7 inches heel to fingertip. This is a small pistol and not very powerful. Wolf Blitzer of the spotlessly honourable, believable and reliable CNN was right next to this attempted killer as he fired (he fired, not the security people or the police or the FBI. Kash Patel was already seated in the ballroom, probably with his usual blood alcohol tester-busting limit already on-board). Wolf swears this yo-yo fired “at least six shots” [how ‘bout the whole seven shot clip maybe?] before “being tackled” [says wikipedia].

“Tackled”, after firing at least once to (allegedly) hit a bullet proof vest worn by a cop [exCUSE me. Evidence? Name of officer? ANYTHING to indicate that this alleged one shot and its police officer target even existed at all? Oh, yeah. CNN says so. Uh-huh.]

Larry and Judge Nap assumed that the officers who drew and aimed their pistols (and that’s all they had? Yep.) as the guy ran past them also fired their pistols. But the footage is blurry and even enhanced it does not really show that they fired.

So this guy ran past security. Fired and hit a cop. At least half a dozen officers drew and aimed their guns at him. But he was not riddled with so much lead he’d have been useful as an anchor?

Stop right there. He fired his gun. At a cop. It is reasonable to guess that he emptied his clip – that would account for 7 shots right there. Half a dozen officers had him in their sights. BUT HE WASN’T SHOT!

Wait up. Count the seconds on the security cam footage. About five seconds between first seeing the man run past security to when these officers holster their guns and move toward him as presumably he’s being “tackled”. They would not have holstered their weapons unless the man was already down.

The CNN News report that Larry and the judge show us displays two pictures of the man prone on the floor and handcuffed. He’s already been stripped naked from the waste up at least. But there isn’t even a bruise on him, let alone a bullet hole. And he can scarcely contain his amusement.

So the shots that one hears on the video footage likely ALL came from this so-called assassin’s own ladies pocket pistol. Tell me I’m not reasonably justified to think that.

And the one real bullet which hit the one real cop in his or her one real bullet resistant vest is so weakly alleged that I’m going to jump right to my terribly cynical conclusion that no such vest on no such cop was ever hit by any such bullet. The alleged attempted assassin’s lady-gun was loaded with blanks and he (at least) knew he was firing blanks. The officers either knew it was a set-up or they found out he was firing blanks when he emptied his clip at the floor. My guess.

Of course we will never get to see any footage of the guy being taken down, will we? Does anybody wonder why?

It has been announced that the attempted assailant brought a shotgun and a pistol and “several” knives with him when he checked into the Hilton one day before the scheduled event. He allegedly travelled some hundreds of miles on a train to DC, which is how he could bring this silly arsenal with him. And he checked in to the Hilton the day before, hauling a big old shotgun case with him.

While the FBI and Secret Service were crawling all over the Hilton preparing for the President and the Vice President and the entire Cabinet to attend the Correspondents’ Dinner the next day. While our future attempted assassin checks in with luggage that could have carried a bomb or an AR-15 or a Bazooka for all anybody noticed?

Or that’s the scenario. That’s what A.I. thinks we will believe.

Larry C. Johnson published this man’s alleged manifesto which is supposed to have been published on the internet after the guy has been shot to death? It is some of the silliest, most obviously contrived fraudulence I have read.

It is second on the idiocy scale only to the obviously phoney, A.I. written text that was supposed to be Tyler Robinson’s confession to his gay, furry alleged boyfriend.

Some excerpts will more than suffice:

<< … I apologize to everyone who was abused andior murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may stil suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.

<< I don’t expect forgiveness, but if 1 could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it.

<< Again, my sincere apologies.

<< On to why i did any of this: I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And 1 am no longer wiling to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes...

<< While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format. but I’m not military so too bad.)

<< Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest ...

<< In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls) I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people “chose” to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesnt come to that.

<< PS: Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing?

<< Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone.

<< Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.

<< What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.

<< No damn security...

<< The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

<< Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

<< Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

<< Actually insane.

<< Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.

<< Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids. >>

Do I have to point out that no trace of an actual shotgun, much less knives, has been put before the public? Some actual human being said, “Aw come on, guys. That’s embarrassing…”?

Just … I mean … ah … somebody thought it would be more impressive to say the guy brought with him a shotgun and knives and a pistol?? To do what? Empty his pistol, empty his shotgun – while minimizing casualties. What a nice guy! – then go after Trump with one knife, then with the backup knife?? But Kash Patel would not be a target? Ah… WHAAA?

Whoever it is who is behind this ridiculously transparent hoax, the letter and the scenario, how dumb do they think the public is?

This whole thing looks like the product of the same A.I. programs that are writing Hollywood movie scripts these days.