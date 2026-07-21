“We are an empire in rapid decline. We’ve been in slow decline for a long time. Now we’re in rapid decline. We are not trusted. We say things that aren’t true and everybody knows that they’re not true… “

LtCol. Karen Kwiatkowski: U.S. Escalates Into FULL-SCALE War on Iran — Tehran Obliterates U.S. Bases - YouTube

On July 14 a Russian interviewer, Lena Petrova, published her interview that day with Lt Col (Ret) Karen Kwaitkowski. Petrova did us a great favour by just letting Karen speak her mind about Trump and the war against Iran.

Karen is one of the most knowledgeable and articulate commentators on these issues that I know. She has a deep background and a sharp mind and she has been uniquely gifted with having been in Washington to observe the Israeli behaviour during and after September 11, 2001 in Washington at the Pentagon. She was an aid to Donald Rumsfeld during this time. So she was gifted with the opportunity to personally witness the damage to the Pentagon Building and the utter lack of any airplane debris or other evidence that this damage was caused by an airliner. In that case absence of evidence was most certainly evidence of the absence of factual truth in the official account about what really occurred on 9/11/2001, specifically that the scenario of an outsider terrorist attack was not true. In the days following, while Karen was still an aid to Defense Secretary Rumsfeld, she observed how delegates from Israel strode arrogantly into the Pentagon as if they owned the place.

From that time Karen has spoken about 9/11 with unflinching honesty. She is unafraid to say what she sees and what she sees is that the government of the USA was captured by Zionist Israelis and has never freed itself from them in 25 subsequent years.

Please listen to this hour of Karen telling it like it really is.

Highlights:

Donald Trump is likely to be functionally illiterate at least, if not completely illiterate. He does not read and, though this seems so astonishing as to be unbelievable, the facts persuade even the most hopeful among us that he doesn’t read because he simply can’t. Donald Trump is likely to be as illiterate as at least half of American 8th graders who are now reading at what should be grade four level at best. In this terrible sense of the word “representative”, Trump is representative of the most ignorant and inarticulate of Americans, children who are not being taught to read.

Studies have shown and the experience of American elementary and high school teachers in the last five years most intensely has proved it true: when a person is not taught to read, cannot read, he or she is seriously cognitively impaired. What with the extra noise of cell phones which kids are drowned in 8 hours a day every day, the illiterate child in school literally cannot think for him-or-herself. Words are dinned into one ear and fly right out the other.

So what? The people of America, and the people of Canada and the world, are helpless in the grip of the whims of an American President who is exactly as illiterate and as intellectually impaired as the bottom of the average US grade 8 class today.

Trump signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran at Versailles with a gold-plated pen and thus promised America and Iran and the whole world that America would make peace with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz would be open and the economy and peace of America and the world would normalize.

And – try, try to realize this terrible fact because it is a fact – he had not read one single word of what he signed. He had depended on others to tell him “what’s in it” – a phrase which he uses a lot – and he was told that the war must end and the “deal was good, so sign it and we can move on”.

This is the infuriating bad comedy upon which the peace and survival of this world now depends.

Lt Col (Ret) Karen Kwaitkowski, July 14, 2026:

<< Israel’s goal is power and survival of Israel and the enhancement of Israel over every one of their neighbors which means every one of their neighbors needs to be subordinate, weaker, fighting amongst themselves or whatever.

So they aren’t happy about what has happened with Iran because Iran has gone up in credibility, demonstrated their power, and has many new friends that Israel does not share.

Not long ago Hegseth took a trip to the Gulf countries and he harangued them apparently on how they better keep on being American allies, even though we hadn’t protected them and we got

them shot up by the Iranians because we have our bases there. He said that we would protect them in the future, that we would still be their ally. And I think that fell on deaf ears.

We’re thinking like an empire in our country, or our government thinks like an empire.

We are an empire in rapid decline. We’ve been in slow decline for a long time. Now we’re in rapid decline. We are not trusted. We say things that aren’t true and everybody knows that they’re not true…

Well, clearly Trump did not read any of the 14 points in the Memorandum of Understanding that he signed.

And you know that he took care to sign it in a public forum. He was at the Palace of Versailles, which has a lot of gold. He really likes gold. He likes the Palace of Versailles. He was there and he put his signature on this document and apparently he never read it.

He had no idea what was in it and he had no intention of abiding by it. Because clearly he was surprised when he got back to Washington and the thing had finally been published.

I mean we had seen the MOU in draft form multiple times. The Iranians were quite open with what their requirements were but the American press hadn’t really looked into it.

So once Trump signed this MOU immediately the neocons, the pro-war faction, the military-industrial complex, the non-MAGA Trump supporters, all jumped on Trump really hard and criticized him openly, including some of these Zionist influencers who are normally very proTrump except when he doesn’t do something they like relating to Israel which this was.

Signing this MOU was negative not just for the United States in their opinion but also very negative for Israel because certainly the very first section, the first paragraph, regarded Israel pulling back out of South Lebanon.

I mean this was very clear, and ceasing their hostilities there. So the neocons didn’t like it. The Zionists didn’t like it. The military-industrial complex didn’t really like it. And so Trump faced criticism and the criticism that he faced at home came from people he knew.

So that’s how you get to Trump. You have to know him. You have to be in his circle. You have to be somebody that he’ll answer your [telephone] call or he will call you.

People like the recently deceased Lindsey Graham, he wasn’t happy with this. He said, “No, no, we have to bomb. We have to bomb Iran. What are you doing? You gave away everything we had. Why would you sign this?”

And so Trump is hearing from people like that criticizing his decision. So then he realizes he didn’t read the document.

He goes, “Wait a minute. I thought this was a good thing. They told me it was a good thing!”

Apparently this is what happens when you have a president who does not and cannot read.

He’s willing to sign his name. Nobody can read his signature. Have you noticed that his signature doesn’t even contain letters? it’s just a series of M’s. So he may not be able to write either. We don’t know.

In any case, it’s a problem because he depends on what people tell him. And he acts like he’s not sensitive to criticism. But in fact he is hyper sensitive to criticism. That’s Trump. And we know this from day one. We know this from the grudges that he holds. We know this from the lawsuits that he files when people attack him or disrespect him in some way.

He’s very sensitive to criticism particularly when it comes from people that he needs the support of or has formerly had the support of. So the neocons blew this up. The military-industrial complex may or may not have blown it up. They do want war.

War is profit for them. And a losing war is just as good as a winning war. In fact, a losing war is better for the military-industrial complex than a winning war because a losing war means you didn’t give our companies enough money. And that’s why we couldn’t produce the weapons that you needed in time or whatever.

So, yeah, this is Trump being Trump. It’s how his brain works or fails to work…

None of this is good for Americans…

I don’t think anybody really understands exactly why it’s happening…

But really Trump is a simplistic person who hears what people tell him and then attempts to make his own decisions based on that…

And then of course, Trump is absolutely unhindered by the fact that our military can’t sustain this, right? His idea is we have literally billions of missiles and billions of rockets and everything else that we need to fire at Iran. [He thinks] we have no shortage.

Well, that’s not true. That’s actually well documented. We have a production shortage. We have a logistical gap. We are running out of certain types of missiles…

What did he tell what did he tell Zelinsky at the NATO conference? …

“Quit asking me about Patriots. Why don’t you go build some Patriots?”

Right?

Well, of course, none of that is feasible, possible, going to happen.

But it reflects Trump’s thinking.

“Quit bugging me. Here, you go do it. If you think it’s so easy, you can you can build missiles like us in Japan.” And you know, Japan was on his mind because he repeatedly mentioned “the Islamic Republic of Japan.”

Do you remember that? Oh, yes. He mentioned it twice in one paragraph. He didn’t correct himself.

Which is also a sign of, at the very best, he’s under a lot of stress. At worst, he’s incapacitated mentally and he can’t process…

Whatever it is that he does that his friends and him can profit from oil trading…

The military can’t sustain what has happened. And that’s my conservative estimate. What could happen is Iran could sink one of our our ships or damage it badly in a way where there’s a video…

So I think the Navy will double down and just say, “Look guys, look, Mr. President, Pete Headsets, you better tell your boss to explain the reality of the US Navy capabilities around the world and particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. We don’t have them.”

I mean the Houthies who are not even the government, they are half of the country’s military forces, chased the entire US Navy out of the Red Sea after two months…

So, none of this makes sense, but Trump doesn’t take in the whole picture. I think he looks at the oil price as, ‘Can I make money?’. [The answer is ]Yes, if it’s higher.

He views sales of American oil at a higher amount as a positive because he thinks of himself as the state.

You know, he’s never been an elected politician. He’s never been on city council. He’s not a public servant per se.

And I’m not saying that most of these guys are actual public servants either. But Trump doesn’t even have the experience of lying about being a public servant.

You know, he doesn’t have the experience of saying, “Yeah, a citizen came to me and this is what they need and so I have to serve them.”

No, Trump thinks like a real estate investor. He thinks as a power broker. And so you know he thinks if the United States sells oil at $80 a barrel that’s better than if the United States sells oil globally for $65 a barrel.

So he’s looking at that number and that’s kind of I think framing how he thinks about things.

He also is told a lot of things that aren’t true by the people around him. He’s waking up to this and I think it’s causing him stress.

One thing is that China is beatable in any arena. I don’t care if it’s Al, technology, population, their military capability, in every way. China is not beatable by us. They are they are at the very least a very competitive near peer.

You know, they are a peer to the United States, but actually they’re more powerful than we are in ways that we value. They produce more. They have a bigger industrial capacity. They have global trade. They have a lot more friends in the world than we do, China does.

You know, you think like, oh, the Chinese communists, nobody’s their friend. Well, actually, everybody’s their friend because they don’t go in and put a Chinese base in the middle of your country and then start changing your government for you because you didn’t choose correctly last time.

So China is far more capable than what Trump has been told. Far more strategic.

And then he’s told a lot of false things about Russia. And part of this is because of the propaganda around the Ukraine war. You know, Russia is weak. Russia is going to fail. Russia doesn’t have this, they don’t have that. And actually, Russia is also a near peer to the United States…

But this is what Russia’s capable of, okay, under sanctions. And it’s much like we see Iran under 40 years of sanctions. That they’re capable of becoming more self-sufficient. And really, China’s the model of what you do under sanctions.

Last time Trump sanctioned them, China told all the companies in that operate in China, if you honor those sanctions, if you pay those fees, those tariffs, we will punish you legally. You will be in jail. We forbid you as a government to honor the American threats of sanctions and the actual sanctions that Tom Bessant must have put his signature on. So, this is how the rest of the world treats us.

But in Trump’s world, it’s not that way. In Trump’s world, he lives maybe 50 years ago, you know, maybe in the 80s, or maybe at the peak of maybe like 1991 when we put our massive army into Iraq, which had no navy and no air force. They had ground launched defense and an army. and we went in there with our massive forces and we wiped the floor with Iraq. This is Trump’s memory of what he has, what he rules over.

And it’s not, it’s changed. Trump missed the change. He wasn’t paying close attention. It’s something he grew up with. You know, he spent all his life thinking this way…

So, he is living in a world that doesn’t exist, and he’s fighting a war, losing a war, destroying many things that he’s not even aware of.

Not just in the global economy, but our military is being destroyed by this… but the problem is we have no plan to what comes next after our military is gutted.

You know we’re not building ships anymore. Our airplanes that we build that we try to force on our friends like the F-35. It’s an albatross. You know, it’s a white elephant gift. You do not want the F-35. It’s easily countered by the weather. It’s easily countered by any of the enemies out there that we might want to fly it over and it’s extremely expensive and hard to maintain.

So anyway, Trump lives in a world in his mind and he is fed information that supports alternative agendas and they know how to manipulate him.

And this goes as far as other countries. I mean not just BiBi Netanyahu. Obviously BiBi does everything he can. He knows Trump well. He knows his buttons.

But, you know, even the obsequiousness of the NATO guys, you know, some of the NATO people who like

the head of NATO, you know, such a lap dog for Trump. Father Trump, daddy Trump, you know, and this is all just manipulation of Trump because that’s what works and nothing else does.

You could tell Trump the truth and it doesn’t work. If you flatter him and tell him a lie, you might get exactly what you want him to do…

Trump has on his staff, and really any president, they staff their executive branch with their friends and their allies and people that they personally trust. And not all these people are exceptionally competent…

It’s not competence that gets these guys their jobs for the most part…

So, Hegseth is not a competent person, which means, depending on who is interviewing him, you can tease out information or get him to say things that he would never ever say to Trump…

[Nobody’s ever] going to go into Trump and say, “Hey, Trump, you know this Iran thing you got us into? Yeah, I thought it was good, too. But it’s a complete flop.”

“We’re losing everything and you’re destroying our military capability and it’ll take more than 1.5 trillion to fix it. It’ll probably take 10 trillion to fix it.”

We don’t have it. So, it means it’s not going to get fixed unless you change something. It’s that bad.

Or Mr. Trump, we’ve done some war games. Actually, we’ve done dozens of war games posing against China. We lose every one.

Okay, did you know that, Mr. Trump? So, let’s not antagonize China unnecessarily. And certainly, you need to give up on defense of Taiwan. That’s not going to happen. And you ruined our navy in Iran, so we don’t have the capability to defend Taiwan even if you wanted to do that.

I don’t think Hegseth is going to say that to Trump because that’s not how Hegseth operates. That’s not how Hegseth got his job.

And Trump is a narcissist… He is susceptible to flattery.

Your average person when they’re flattered too much their back hairs go up. They [think] what’s

this guy what does this person want?

But Trump seems to enjoy it very much. He likes it. He flatters himself. If he’s not getting enough flattery in the press, he will flatter himself in the third person, which we think it’s funny to watch it, but he does that all the time. And he’s increasingly doing that now… like he said his popularity is at 60% [when really] it’s at like 30%.

He really has to feel a certain way to function. And so the people around him like his appointees know that you have to leave Trump feeling good. If you have the truth to tell you need to be very careful with how you present that truth. And there better be a win that Trump can take away from that.

And really honestly… the 14-point [MOU] was pretty much everything that Iran needed and wanted very little that we did.

But that’s cuz we lost that war. And that’s what happens when you lose a war. You don’t get what you wanted out of it. You made a mistake. You made an error in judgment. You wasted your resources. You’re now in a weaker position. And you take what is put before you. So that’s the facts of it.

You know, Trump should not be insulted by that. But as this stuff came out, he received criticism and he said, “How do I make a win out of this?” Well, sir, you didn’t win. So, you can’t make a win out of it.

You have to say [to Trump], “Well, oil prices will drop [if you sign the MOU].”

So, he signed the MOU. Oil prices came down. He got mad. Where’s the rest of my win? Where’s my chocolate chip cookie? Where are the things that I was promised I would get? And it’s like, dude, you still lost the war…

[Kim Jong Il and Mao had] personal agendas and the whole of a country was shaped as a result of these personal agendas really and and the force of their personality and you think a republic is not like that or even a democracy shouldn’t be like that but our country United States is like that.

And it’s not just Trump. This idea that, oh, Trump came out of nowhere. No, he didn’t. Look at Biden. Look at Obama. There’s a prime example of a person who was actually put in so that his personality could shape the nation. You know, it was a selling point.

So, anyway, I don’t know. I don’t I don’t know where the future lies, but I don’t think we can continue fighting.

And I think Iran can continue both taking the hits that they’ve taken already. They’ve proven they have ability to do that and they have massive war fighting capability left of the type that they’ve been using. You know, are they flying airplanes over Israel? No, they’re not doing that. But they have drones and rockets that can get there. And they have allies. And they don’t just have allies that the Israelis are complaining about, you know, Hezbollah is their ally, the Houthis are their ally. They have Russia and China in their court. Okay? They have Pakistan, nuclear-powered Middle Eastern Pakistan is in their court.

They have trustworthiness in the region, it doesn’t matter whether the people like Iran, don’t like Iran, hate her, it doesn’t matter. They have credibility because what they have said they have done and they have only said they’ve told you everything that they’re going to do and then they follow through.

Every single time they follow through. So they have global credibility which means even countries that aren’t their friends will work with them. And this is what we’re seeing with the shipping companies… not just Chinese but global shipping companies and insurance companies were saying okay the new Strait procedures look like this and it looks like Iran’s got it under control. Looks like their system has evolved such that we can now take the risk and we can go in and out, bring goods in, take oil and energy out. So, they’re ready to cooperate. They because they can, they know Iran is true to its word.

And on our end, Trump changes every single day, pretty much lies constantly… and at this point, no one believes anything that he says. And so it’s not just that Iran has existing allies, which they do. They have the potential to build that and grow those allies and develop those relationships on a on trust basis.

We don’t have that. Nobody trusts us. And they don’t trust Israel either. And so that’s our only friend. Two countries that the world doesn’t trust. These are hanging together till the bitter end…

[The original Zionists] They had other offers of places they could go and they chose Israel. So that just tells me that they’re not connected to the land.

And I’ll tell you the other thing, this is just an aside, but when you see how and what Israel has done to Gaza, South Lebanon, Syria, basically every place that they fight, they don’t just kill the people and bomb the buildings. They destroy the water systems and they burn the land and they drop high concentrations of Roundup on huge swats of property. They bulldoze the olive trees that have been there for years.

They burn the pine trees, the Lebanese pine trees and other nature…

So is the Israelis as they live under Zionism in general, not I’m sure there are some that don’t abide by this and love nature, but for the most part they are urban people with fear and contempt for nature. Uh they are they are destroyers of the earth. Now I’m not making it like they’re devils.

I’m just saying they’re not in sync with environmentalism unless it’s their own, which of course is impossible, right? I mean, you can’t make an island of clean nature, but you’re surrounded by Roundup killed wasteland that is basically increasingly covered with dead bodies. I mean, that’s not environmentally sound.

And I think it’s because they’re not people of the land … the culture isn’t sympathetic to the environment in Israel. I’m saying otherwise how would you have your kids go set fire to your neighbor’s house and be home before dinner. What kind of value system is that?

That’s a value system that says nature is irrelevant, it’s owners, ownership is everything, control is everything, nature is irrelevant… people that will destroy their own backyards which we see in Gaza …

Let’s say they want to take over Gaza. I mean, if you’re a farmer and you had a neighboring farm that you wanted to buy or or get or or to use, the first thing you do would not be to kill it and bulldoze it and knock down every tree.

You wouldn’t do that. You know, you say, “This is land that we I would like to have.” You might kill the people still because you’re immoral, but in Israel’s case, they don’t really want to use the land. They almost, It’s like the fox in the manger. He doesn’t eat hay, but he doesn’t want anybody else to have hay.

So anyway, people that I should say people, but a government that has a value system that is reflected in how they do their business, how they destroy the environment, that’s not a place that shows me they intend to live there for a long time, right?…

So I think I think the Middle East will, in the future maybe not in my lifetime but soon enough, we won’t see Israel in the Middle East. It’ll be a different place. I think the Israelis will reform in a new place. If they want to do their Zionist approach, they’ll do it somewhere else.

Honestly, you can’t love your country and treat the land like that. It just makes no sense.

Hezbollah is stronger than they’ve ever been … and the territories are really not gaining Israel any support because these illegal settlers are so morally unattractive and we live in a world where people take pictures… this all piles on to what the whole world pretty much thinks of Israeli settlers…

The businesses the country is immersed in is war. A lot of people sent their kids abroad. A lot of people are going to their second passport countries … they don’t want to stay in a war zone…

Trump doesn’t have as much power as Netanyahu does in Israel… half the country hates Trump because they didn’t vote for him anyway, right?

And then he split MAGA up with his pro-war activities, with his backing away from some of the Make America Healthy Again things, some of the things that brought voters into the Trump camp. He has rejected all that… his abandonment within weeks of taking office of the Epstein files. Basically telling people there’s nothing there. I don’t know why you’re talking about this.

Why? Well, maybe it’s cuz you talked about it for for two solid years of your campaign. He said you were going to do something. Then as soon as he gets in, he doesn’t.

So, he has ruined MAGA. He’s driven away many of his people that would make excuses for him or support him in some way. So, he doesn’t have the power really that Netanyahu does…

In fact, Israel controls more of our politicians than Trump does. AIPAC sets the Congress’s tone. So Trump’s

dealing with Congress where Israel is is actually more influential over our Congress than Trump is…

Trump wants to not be impeached next year. Trump wants to not be remembered as the Herbert Hoover who destroyed the global economy because he didn’t fight or the guy who fought the US military into the ground such that we had no military, such that he’s the president that saw potentially you know the Chinese takeover of Taiwan … which I don’t think is going to happen militarily… 50% of the voters want to join anyway so you just wait a couple more elections and Taiwan will merge with China quite happily…

Trump. [is like,] Yeah. I’m going to protect Taiwan. No, you’re going to be remembered as the guy that lost Taiwan that did that because you were fighting a war you didn’t need to fight that Israel asked you to do. Did it very stupidly. Refused to quit when you were so far behind. You know, you keep fighting until there’s nothing left.

So, you’re the Herbert Hoover of the world. You’re the guy that lost Taiwan. You’re the guy that destroyed the military-industrial complex, which of course would be a plus in my view, except | they have no plan for a new defense of America, right?

There’s a huge shortage of ideas in Washington. And that also comes right back to Trump’s brain. You know, … if one of his flatterers didn’t put the idea in his head, it doesn’t exist.

There is no way to really fix our military with Trump there… he’s locked in a paradigm that is not going to change until he dies. I mean it’s just that simple.

He’s not capable of of doing anything different than what he’s done already.

It does feel that the defense of America is really based on the idea of this proactive aggression toward all other states. And whether that’s military aggression, whether that’s economic aggression, or just political rhetoric that humiliates other leaders, that that seems to be the foundation of of Trump’s foreign policy…

But when we speak about the Middle East … It seems that the MOU provided an offramp. The MOU was a really good way of just, you know, claiming victory for Trump and and then just letting Iran be and let that new framework of perhaps new security arrangements emerge in the Middle East at some point in time in the future.

But he didn’t take that chance. So it seems that we’re moving toward this line where any political or diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran is virtually impossible because there is no trust.

Yeah, there’s no trust… the trust is not built because nobody trusts Israel or the United States but Israel doesn’t want us to pull out of the region too rapidly…

What Iran is doing is extremely consistent with not just what they’ve said, but it’s consistent with their strategy which is you, America, need to get your bases out of our region, out of our backyard. We’re not going to tolerate it.

And they don’t have to. They’re capable of making us leave. So they’re doing that…

You’ve got Israel which would never tolerate an American base forever. You know, we don’t even have a a military mutual agreement or treaty of any type with Israel. Mutual defense treaty does not exist. We don’t have that. They’re not a part of NATO. Never going to be a part of NATO.

So… what would you do if Israel’s attacked? Well, we do we do what we’ve done for the last 30 years. we fight their wars for them. But that is all done ad hoc. That is done because of congressional control by AIPAC … money passing hands all these things.

And Israel for the longest time would never allow any military basing in Israel proper. But with Gaza

because they’ve razed it [to the ground] It’s ready to go for new construction.

Not a not a fancy Trump hotel. That comes later. But first will come the military base…

So we are increasing our presence closer and closer in around Israel. So fortress Israel, we are getting pushed back into that.

But Israel does not want us to leave them alone. They do not want us to pull out entirely…

Israel wants us to stay and protect them and serve as a instant shield for whatever activities

they continue to pursue. So that is part of their agenda and we’re seeing that happen.

Again, they set the agenda. The Israelis, what the Israelis want they tend to get. They own our Congress.

They own President Trump … Trump is bought and paid for.

He’s compromised by Israel, I think, and whether it’s just the money or they actually have, you know, dirt on him of some sort, he’s totally beholden to Israel. And also, you know, his best friends are Zionists.

His Steve Witkoff, I don’t know if you saw the quote what Steve Witkoff had told Netanyahu…

as a fellow Zionist … [we] would never tolerate Nazis. Two million Nazis on the southern border of Israel.

They’re referring to Gaza. We’ll never tolerate that. They must all go. This is Witkoff, he’s our negotiator.

And then he’s got Kushner who’s got money invested… and they have money invested in him. So, we have this corruption and this integration.

And then you’ve got our NDAA which is going to integrate further the Israeli military with our military, our acquisitions, our technology.

And the purpose of that is to allow them even greater access and a far more limited ability to account for it.

Now we have to vote. Congress has to go through the motions of a 10-year, you know, 3.8 billion a year thing plus every little thing we decide to give them. I mean, we’ve given them 30 billion just in the past year, I think, on top of the 3.8.

So, the 3.8 is like a token, but it causes undue publicity for the AIPAC funded congressmen who really can’t defend doing it when we have so many needs in the United States. It’s very unpopular now, especially after Gaza.

Nobody likes Israel. So they need to get it into the system where they can draw far more than 3.8 billion and do it all without any public critique or acknowledgement…

Again, we’re thinking like an empire in our country and or our government thinks like an empire. We are an empire in rapid decline. We’ve been in slow decline for a long time. Now we’re in rapid decline. We are not trusted. We say things that aren’t true and everybody knows that they’re not true…

Buy American Treasury bills. We’ll pay our debt.

Well, wait a minute. Will we? You know, and all the major buyers are all hedging their bets against the United States. And it’s not just BRICS. It’s everybody who is thinking about the future is thinking, well, should I put all my eggs in the American basket?

You know, 50 years ago, that was not a bad idea.

Today, it’s a terrible idea and people aren’t doing it.

So, this is what we’re watching. And it’s it’s frustrating because you feel like people are aware that our country needs to do better. It needs to maybe be a republic…

How do you do that? You can elect all the people you want and they don’t listen to anything. They become part of the system, part of the problem…

But yeah, we’re losing all of our wars. Daniel Davis is right. all the people that are looking at the military numbers, we’re losing them.

And then you could say, well, but we have nukes. Well, okay. If you want to really lose big and really go down in history as the worst president ever, yeah, he can use nukes.

You heard about what happened, right? Some time ago, Trump wanted to use a nuke. Oh, yes. And I think Larry Johnson tells it, it was General Kaine, you know, the top general in there, kind of diffused the situation. I don’t know exactly how, but apparently they got Trump out of the room before he made some sort of order that they would have had to reject. So that’s crazy. That’s what we’re dealing with.

It’s very strange where Trump’s mind is because he’s not on foreign policy. It is not on foreign policy. I think he wants Iran to go away. I think he that’s why he signed the MOU. He wants it to go away. It didn’t go away, but I think he still wants it to go away.

So, I’m hopeful that it will. The problem is, he’s more scared of the American people now. He’s more scared of this election cycle that’s happening. Um, and he’s a little bit scared of Israel because they don’t want him to do what he wants to do. I think Trump wants to pull out of the Middle East. I think when he said that in the past and he said that on the campaign trail when he said it, I think he meant it. And he’s being pressed to do something he doesn’t want to do. So Trump is unpredictable. He’s under a lot of stress. So we’ll see.

But it could come out that no nukes. He actually puts America first for the first time in 18 months. He will put America first and end these hostilities. Pull our troops back and focus on America,

Which he’s going to have to do. Whether he does it before November or he has to do it next spring with the new Congress and new Senate, I don’t know.

But there is hope. There’s hope that Trump truly is not happy with, um this war that he has been talked into starting, that he has been talked into and pressured into continuing. So, I’ll leave on that.

That’s a good note. That’s a happy note.

Like Trump may be closer to leaving the Middle East than we thought. Of course, the problem is if he really is, then he’ll probably get assassinated.

Which is not an ideal situation.

So, but I’m a little bit hopeful.

Groundhog Day tomorrow we’ll wake up and maybe things will be better than they are today. >>

Myself, James B. Shepard, old man of absolutely no importance whatsoever, July 21/26:

I bought the Blueray of the movie “Lincoln” from 2012. Magnificent movie. Please watch it if, like me, you missed it in the theatres. It is a historically accurate account of those few crucial weeks just before they murdered President Lincoln when as his last monumental gift to history, to America and to the world, Mr Lincoln connived and cajoled and bribed and forced a corrupt and divided US Senate to ratify the 13th Amendment to the American Constitution:

“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

I have loved Abraham Lincoln and admired him since I was 12 years old. Daniel Day Lewis played Lincoln so wonderfully that I wept aloud, so moved was I.

Why do I mention this? Because Lincoln had appointed a cabinet that is well described by the movie and the book the movie is based on, “A Team of Rivals”.

President Lincoln deliberately chose a team of secretaries and advisors who would tell Lincoln the truth, state their positions and fight for them, even if they knew Lincoln would hate what they said.

In the spring of 1865, when Lincoln had won his second term but before the inauguration – in those days it was in March – Lincoln knew that the Civil War, which had cost 600,000 dead on both sides, would soon be over. When peace happened Lincoln’s war powers would end. The Emancipation Proclamation would be overturned by Congress and slavery would still be legal and sooner or later the whole bloody war would start all over again.

Congress and even the conservative wing of the Republicans wanted Lincoln to negotiate peace with delegates from the Confederate government. Lincoln knew what nobody else had the vision to admit, that if he did that he’d be legitimizing the Confederacy as a separate country. And either by law or by political contrivance, slavery would be still legal, the slave-holding states would still be masters of the government and the war would have been fought for nothing. And inevitably the struggle would be renewed and the USA be torn forever apart.

That’s why Lincoln fought and won his last battle, the 13th Amendment.

Then he was martyred. He is the reason why the USA has existed and existed free for another 160 years. Three hundred thousand men, including 30,000 black men, died in the blue Union uniform to make America free. And Abraham Lincoln was one of those martyrs.

And I mention him because he was the kind of President the USA desperately needs right now and where can that courage, genius, character and love, love of country and love of humanity, be found?

Abraham Lincoln:

“It is rather for us, the living, to be here dedicated to that unfinished work which these dead have thus far so nobly advanced. That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain. That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom. And that government of the people by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”