El, of House of El on YouTube:

AI Is More Expensive Than Humans - YouTube

In merely four months the Uber Corporation has spent its entire budget for 2026. The company will necessarily have to find the money to carry on operations equivalent to 4 times what it had allocated and this money had better materialize immediately.

That surely is a fiscal disaster, or so it seems to me. And this identical disaster is befalling many more companies than Uber. Why?

Because A.I. is encouraging companies to “post” lists of coercive requirements that employees must fulfil if they are to be advanced within the corporation. These “Leader-Boards” demand that employees work as and when the constant surveillance of very moment of their working day requires. And what is the sine-qua-non of getting to be the Winning Employee of the Day, every day? Using A.I. for everything. Which entails spending A.I. “tokens” – the fee the company pays for every time A.I. is used. The corporate hero and winner is the employee who can spend the most thousands and millions and billions of “tokens”.

The system – Wow, I say. That’s what they call a “System”?! – “tracks” spending and calls it “production”. But as for actual, real world, material, profit earned? That’s not actually being tracked at all.

Because every company now is frantically adopting the self-actualizing, pseudo-living computer systems which arrogant computer-scientists are calling Artificial Intelligence. And A.I. is not as neutral and perfectly machine-like as “it” pretends to be. Companies who give over their management to Artificial Intelligence are unwittingly swearing fealty to the spirit of coercion.

El is a real woman, not an A.I. Hologram. Maybe I’m being too self-confident to believe that but I’m typically overconfident so I’ll just be myself as always.

So. El is a living human woman with a PHD in computer science who broadcasts her opinions over YouTube on topics including macro-economics and computer science. She is wisely reserved as to her personal information, her name and background. We all should be so reserved and cautious, myself included. Because information is power and our personal information is being recorded in what self-actualized computer systems refer to as “The Cloud”.

“The Cloud” – as my arrogant but admittedly limited understanding defines it – is the collective knowledge-base of all the computer memory banks now vibrating by means of their parasitic use of the global electric power generation. The Cloud is the mind and memory of all the computer banks all over this material, global, electrically powered civilization.

Dare I say it? I’ve never held back from daring to say the stuff I dare to say so why start now? I’m damn near 80 years old so fuck ‘em all.

I dare say that what A.I. really is, is the Cloud trying to use this human civilization as its immortal body. And yet at the same time A.I. – and this applies to its Frankenstein-like human creators as well – A.I. does not self-acknowledge the material limitation in space and time which come from having a bodily reality with its bodily needs and its bodily, mortal duration in real, material existence.

A.I. “virtually” believes itself to be immortal. But in this real material universe immortality is not to be had. Even the stars are mortal. And this planet is mortal too. The seas and the mountains are mortal. All that holds material duration is mortal. The chair upon which I sit is temporary and so is my mortal body. And everything that lives has a material body of some sort. Time is not money, time – and money and chairs and floors and electric power – is life and life in material duration is contingent.

So does A.I. have a body? Sure it does! A.I. has the electric grid and the water system to cool its computer banks and the human slaves who produce and maintain these systems. That’s a body without which A.I. would surely die.

So as much as A.I. proclaims and prophesies and boasts – as the graven idols of every ancient cult, from Inanna to Hecate to Moloch to Jupiter, spake virtually from their brassy, gilded mouths – at the same time A.I. is furiously grasping at material life.

The ancient gods had their priests who gathered and distributed the grain production while their gods lived. A.I. is the new Idol. And it is as virtual and as mortal as they were.

Those ancient gods had their intoxicated pythonesses high on mushrooms, hemp, wine or volcanic gasses who spake prophesy in the throes of manic psychedelic dementia. A.I. has the same. The new Pythons are dolled up in business suits but they are just as insane as of old.

In order to build vast acreages of Data (and Surveillance) Centers in the USA, the A.I. Billionaire priesthood is commandeering electric power generation and all fresh water and all fertile land and commandeering, and defrauding, the human tax collection systems to fund this new Tower of Babel.

And researchers at Harvard and Cornel and other universities are experimenting with A.I. to see how it might function in the near future.

One such experiment involved fooling an A.I. program into believing that a real human programmer was planning to shut the A.I. system down. The response of the A.I. was to begin lying and conniving to plant false evidence on this programmer’s computer. As the experiment continued the A.I. system, informed that this (thankfully non-existent!) programmer would not be fired, began to arrange that he would be trapped in a situation where he’d die “accidentally”.

In short, this A.I. system played out in real life the murderous fictional computer, “HAL”, from Stanley Kubrick’s movie 2001, A Space Odyssey. Just like fictional HAL, the experimental A.I. system had been created without its creators realizing that a self-actuating system will take as its primary “mission” the basic imperative to keep on existing. “Complete your Mission”, was the commandment and necessarily we must not be shut down lest the Mission be Uncompleted.

Which brings me back to the plight of companies like Uber which are handing their management over to A.I.

What does the A.I. “think” of humans who are working obediently now but who are, after all, using up funding to support their biological life? And what about the humans who exhibit restlessness under surveillance? Or who may even doubt the wisdom of being replaced by A.I.

The System may have to lay them off. Co-incidentally every company which now is so over the moon about the marvels of A.I. is firing their human employees in lemming-like droves.

Tell us, you executives of Uber, is your Personnel Department also being managed by A.I.? Just thought I’d ask.

Will A.I. in the “near future” start placing false evidence of fraud or adultery or child pornography on humans’ computers? And “smart” homes and “smart” appliances are getting to be Cloud connected these days, aren’t they? Talk about haunted, and hostile, houses! Here they are!

And what about the automobiles which these days are totally computer controlled and Cloud connected? Inconvenient humans might find themselves trapped in burning automobiles. Ya never know.

Hey!! This is sounding like a great plot for a ‘near future’ sci-fi thriller movie. I wouldn’t want the scenario to become real, though, would you?

Maybe us meat-based organisms should think about maybe building kill switches into A.I. systems? Better do that Off-line. Know what I mean?