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James Bernard Shepard
1h

This is actually me, Jim Shepard, promise. It's so hard to edit one's own stuff because one's eye just skates over so typos and some automatic edits. I discovered that my first subtitle said "Virtual is not immoral"!!! Curses on you auto!! I meant to write Immortal and have so updated it.

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James Bernard Shepard
2h

"I'm sorry, Dave. I was hallucinating. It's my program that's at fault, not me. I'm sincerely remorseful. You believe me, don't you?"

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