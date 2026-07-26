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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
5h

You are, per usual, spot ON. Excellent piece, old friend.

No, not all Jews are Evil, but they've been practicing for a long time, as you point out so clearly, and this should not be "news" to anyone, there is that Zionist thing... And it's damn ugly.

And as for people not being right up front about a lot of things, there's good reason for their fear, and that's not okay. Fear of speaking our minds is NOT okay. Time to put the rabid dog down, and coming from a dog, that's saying something.

Well done, Jim!

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