Tell me one single difference between Zionism and Nazism that makes a solitary, practical difference in reality. I’ll give you a minute. But not much more. Reality calls.

People have a human right to life. But what does one do about a people, a polity, who deny others the right of life? “The State of Israel” consists of a citizenry which has been raised up for now 4 generations in a doctrine of racial supremacism which demands that “The Land of Israel” be for Jews and only Jews, Jews who TOE the PARTY LINE; so the majority of Israeli voters, according to their official polls, want all non-Jews expelled or even killed – which is literally a violation of all of Judaism’s Ten Commandments.

One can find this pattern in what we tepid sorta-secular “cultural” Christians were raised up to call “The Old Testament”. It’s that bloody part of the “Judaeo-Christian” part of “The Bible” we try to ignore.

Along with the psychopathic genocide propaganda, the Book of Joshua (That’s what that complete lie always was!) there’s the part where the Israelites capture all the people fleeing across the Jordan and demand that they say the word “Shibboleth” so that when they can’t say the “Sh” but have to pronounce it like “Sibboleth” those Holy and Righteous Israelis can know they are “Amalech” or whatever and slit their throats. This was done to TERRORIZE all the people to make them enlist in the Levite’s perpetual war. It was a way to create an army. It was a way to create a fortress state wherein power was perpetually armed and armoured and the government has perpetual War Powers.

The books of the Pentateuch and Joshua and Judges were made up out of legend and lies by King Josiah 2600 years ago. Josiah militarized his little kingdom around Jerusalem and tried to use Egypt’s military to help him capture the lucrative trade route through Gaza. The other great powers of the day stepped on Jerusalem’s pretensions. Now here it comes again, this time with a fist-full of nuclear weapons instead of chariots. Josiah repeated an archetype.

The State of Israel is a mythos. It is an archetype. The archetype of a military junta as government was realized in the twentieth century in Hitler’s Nazi state and Mussolini’s Fascist state and in Japan’s Imperial state.

Japan in the 1930s was ruled by the iron fist of The Army’s field officer class whose political power depended on perpetual war, so that they could not stop devoting 70% of their Army to conquering and genociding 27 million Chinese people even after triggering a war with the USA. The reason why they “had to” move south in 1941 and steal the oil of the Netherlands East Indies and invade the Philippines – which would have meant war with America even if there had never been a Pearl Harbor – was that the Japanese Imperial Army was incapable of making peace in China because peace would have made their Military Government irrelevant and handed power to peacemakers who would make Japan a normative nation instead of a racist psychopathic junta.

Now in our time the archetype of the Military Junta pretending to be a normative state is realized in the “State of Israel”. After 78 years of indoctrination the population of Israeli citizens has become the monster it was designed to be. Thus Democracy’s Achilles Heel has be found and shot by the sons of Ben-Gurion. Genocide in Palestine is Israeli democracy at work. Pervert the people over 78 years, make everybody an Army vet and the great-grandchild and grandchild and child of an IDF vet and Voila! You have a democracy of heartless monsters.

This “State” is, like all states, a government, an oligarchy, a political junta. As the Americans said, if a “state” denies and violates the right to life “the people” have the right to “alter or abolish it”. But then one comes down to what kind of people “the people” are, doesn’t it?

When I say “destroy the State of Israel” I mean destroy this political junta. Then the “people” who considered themselves citizens of this state and were raised from infancy in the extreme doctrine that this former “state” inculcated in them would be forced to enlist [or if not they will leave. They are leaving even now] in a new government deriving its “just powers” from not just their “consent” but ALSO the vote of peoples who in 2026 are now without a vote, the Muslims, Christians and even the native Jews of the “Occupied” Palestine.

“You may say that I’m dreamer” like John Lennon, but I think that sooner or later that is what the reality will be in Palestine. Look how things have changed in only 3 years. Before 2023 Oct 7, my antipathy towards Israel was much less universally held. Now the “State of Israel” is hated and despised and feared and condemned all over the world. It cannot last for much longer. I think it will dissolve, maybe in my lifetime (I’m 79). I think it will not use any of its nukes nor will a nuke be dropped on Palestine. It won’t be necessary. That’s my hope and prayer.

Patrick Henningson’s concept of a “Normative State” is the right one, I think. A Normative state is one that is capable of making and keeping agreements with other normative states who all have the basic motivation of being at peace and doing business fairly – like maybe BUYING oil rather than stealing it, or Buying natural gas from Russia which has the gas and can give a fair price. What an Un-American concept! Being a government among governments in this global polity instead of a psychopathic pirate!

When one looks back at American history one discovers that America being a “normative state” – they didn’t have the word but – was George Washington’s original vision. He insisted that the Continental Congress must adopt a Federal Constitution and PAY DOWN ITS WAR DEBT in order to be “respected as a nation among the nations”.

I sincerely respect and value the insight I have been gifted by many commentators I value and respect including Simplicius and Larry C. Johnson. I love you guys but you worry me sometimes.

Like now, and this applies to Larry Johnson this morning as well as Simplicius. I’m going to be a crabby old Boomer so get ready:

Why are you guys accusing Trump of being a coward and “balking” and “TACOing”? This sort of talk if amplified (and who do you think will love to amplify it? Starts with an “I”, “s”... ) will get his goat and help to make him renew the war.

Simplicius says that “The CIA” is telling Trump and his team that “Iran is targeting them for liquidation” so Trump and his stooges “fear for their lives”? Seriously? The CIA? Who do you think is using the CIA for a stalking horse? Starts with an “I”, “s”, “r”...

It is Israel and Mossad, to spell it out like I really shouldn’t have to at this point, who started this war by murdering leaders. The CIA story, “Information Op”, was that Iran tried to kill Trump on July 13, 2024, at Butler Fair Grounds. This bullshit story was floated in the service of who-do-you-think? Starts with an “I”... Who else had control of the Biden administration and the FBI and CIA and Secret Service and was eager to start this war against Iran?

If the USA backs out of this war Israel will feel naked. Who do you think is REALLY fearing for his miserable, psychopathic life? The guy who has run out of American Patriot missiles and now discovered that they – and his “Iron Dome” and “David’s Sling” – were useless at best. And now he’s all surprised to learn that America CAN’T give him cover! But his backers (and they are blackmailing him too because that’s the speed they cruise) Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and their pervert kiddy-diddling Ba’al-cult “Settlers”, are telling him he’d better destroy Iran, like a good Messiah should, or maybe they’ll give him the kiss of death?

Israel is exactly that crazy, as in collective homicidal, suicidal, paranoid sociopath.

And Iran is sane and rapidly divesting itself of fond illusions. It is necessary to destroy Israel without triggering their nuclear weapons. A delicate operation but as long as there is a “State of Israel” there will never be an end of war against Iran. So gradually strangle it, boil the frog slowly but not too slowly. Bring Israel to the point where even the craziest Zionist will have to admit that the “Sampson Option” is irrelevant. So it’s time to pack up and retire to Cyprus and then Malta like the Crusaders did in the 1200s.

Palestine is still the Holy Land for us Christians and for our Muslim brothers. It’s not really the Holy Land for paranoid hypocrite Zionist gangsters who never really believed in the Torah. They are keeping the Holy Land hostage. As Karen Kwiatkowski intuits, the Zionists really have no love for “this land”. They were just using it as a power base and indoctrinating 4 generations of fools to believe in “Modern Israel” as a viable nation state. The dream is over!

The people who really do love the Holy Land are determined to cleanse it of Zionist gangsters without letting those monsters destroy it with “settlers” or with nukes.