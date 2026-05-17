The Case Against Despair: “Don’t Spread Despair Because That Creates The Environment For The Spells.”

Thank you, Celia Farber, for introducing me to this very wise and very interesting man. I would never have heard of him were it not for you. I’m listening very intently to the conversation between him and Carlson. That will be my study for today. He is a lesson in stopping and considering one’s own life instead of letting your life be a useful tool for something or someone else. I say “something” because Owen Benjamin says he found himself being persecuted and at first demanded to know who was doing this to him, but then he realized that there was really no one who could be blamed because his enemy was a “behaviour” which had been activated within his entire public milieu, which could be perhaps characterized as a “shunning” reflex in response to Owen having been branded as toxic. Owen calls it a “collective” evil.

My reflex thought was, “This is like Satan being nothingness. Like ‘my name is legion’. Those who worship Satan mostly do not know that they are worshipping, they simply are in the grip of an obsession; one tries to identify the origin and when one has finally entered the inner sanctum of the evil impulse – the impulse to destroy and make dead what is living [I’m going back to Fromm’s concept of necromancy] – one finds that where one expected to confront a conscious personage one instead finds that nobody is there.

The impulse to nihilism triumphs in the obliteration of personhood, so Satan is ever about-to-be-One-Integer but it is One-that-denies-Everything so it denies its own integrity. There is, I feel, a real demonic spiritual force in the metaphysical dimension which is described in the Gospel as a demon whose “name is legion”. To lose one’s own personal integrity is literally the state of insanity. It is very well described by the template of “demonic possession”; when identity is gone, when integrity has been destroyed and one deeply senses this lack of a personal core, the reaction is to seize upon some constructed identity and hold it obsessively. This is how the demon propagates, as it were.

The image of Satan is perfectly modernized in the concept and image of The Virus. Here I am in danger of offending virologists and anti-virologists alike; I subscribe to both Jessica Rose’s articles and Sasha Latypova’s articles and when they really get specific about their expertise I can barely understand what they are saying. I’m a literary man so I’m talking about a Concept, not a particle on a slide.

The Virus is conceptualized as an entity that may exist (as Jessica Rose believes), or it may not really exist as such(as Sasha Latypova believes). The Virus, as a concept, is described as a dead collection of almost-alive elements perpetually seeking to invade a really alive organism and take over its identity.

Does the modern, atheistic “scientific” concept of The Virus really make any improvement upon the ancient concept of The Demon? Excuse this old Shakespeare lover, but I don’t see an improvement. In fact I see a regression.

Something which has a mental/spiritual reality which impinges upon people’s moral faculties as a practical, observable phenomenon – to wit, homicidal madness – is now being materialized and thus shunted away into the care of exclusive, occult priests who have doffed holy robes and put on white coats. Instead of chasing angels and demons now the modern Church of Holy Science is making its donation money preaching about particles.

We all are left to our own devices now as we encounter collective evil. I have valued Wilhelm’s translation of the I Ching for bracing inspiration in times of trouble.

From the I Ching, Wilhelm translation:

Hexigram 36, Ming, Darkening of the Light…

Six in the fourth place means:

He penetrates the left side of the belly.

One gets at the very heart of the darkening of the light

And leaves gate and courtyard

We find ourselves close to the commander of darkness and so discover his most secret thoughts. In this way we realize that there is no longer any hope of improvement, and thus we are enabled to leave the scene of disaster before the storm breaks.