Leaving Gate and Courtyard
“One gets at the very heart of the darkening of the light… and thus we are enabled to leave the scene of disaster before the storm breaks.”
The Case Against Despair: “Don’t Spread Despair Because That Creates The Environment For The Spells.”
Thank you, Celia Farber, for introducing me to this very wise and very interesting man. I would never have heard of him were it not for you. I’m listening very intently to the conversation between him and Carlson. That will be my study for today. He is a lesson in stopping and considering one’s own life instead of letting your life be a useful tool for something or someone else. I say “something” because Owen Benjamin says he found himself being persecuted and at first demanded to know who was doing this to him, but then he realized that there was really no one who could be blamed because his enemy was a “behaviour” which had been activated within his entire public milieu, which could be perhaps characterized as a “shunning” reflex in response to Owen having been branded as toxic. Owen calls it a “collective” evil.
My reflex thought was, “This is like Satan being nothingness. Like ‘my name is legion’. Those who worship Satan mostly do not know that they are worshipping, they simply are in the grip of an obsession; one tries to identify the origin and when one has finally entered the inner sanctum of the evil impulse – the impulse to destroy and make dead what is living [I’m going back to Fromm’s concept of necromancy] – one finds that where one expected to confront a conscious personage one instead finds that nobody is there.
The impulse to nihilism triumphs in the obliteration of personhood, so Satan is ever about-to-be-One-Integer but it is One-that-denies-Everything so it denies its own integrity. There is, I feel, a real demonic spiritual force in the metaphysical dimension which is described in the Gospel as a demon whose “name is legion”. To lose one’s own personal integrity is literally the state of insanity. It is very well described by the template of “demonic possession”; when identity is gone, when integrity has been destroyed and one deeply senses this lack of a personal core, the reaction is to seize upon some constructed identity and hold it obsessively. This is how the demon propagates, as it were.
The image of Satan is perfectly modernized in the concept and image of The Virus. Here I am in danger of offending virologists and anti-virologists alike; I subscribe to both Jessica Rose’s articles and Sasha Latypova’s articles and when they really get specific about their expertise I can barely understand what they are saying. I’m a literary man so I’m talking about a Concept, not a particle on a slide.
The Virus is conceptualized as an entity that may exist (as Jessica Rose believes), or it may not really exist as such(as Sasha Latypova believes). The Virus, as a concept, is described as a dead collection of almost-alive elements perpetually seeking to invade a really alive organism and take over its identity.
Does the modern, atheistic “scientific” concept of The Virus really make any improvement upon the ancient concept of The Demon? Excuse this old Shakespeare lover, but I don’t see an improvement. In fact I see a regression.
Something which has a mental/spiritual reality which impinges upon people’s moral faculties as a practical, observable phenomenon – to wit, homicidal madness – is now being materialized and thus shunted away into the care of exclusive, occult priests who have doffed holy robes and put on white coats. Instead of chasing angels and demons now the modern Church of Holy Science is making its donation money preaching about particles.
We all are left to our own devices now as we encounter collective evil. I have valued Wilhelm’s translation of the I Ching for bracing inspiration in times of trouble.
From the I Ching, Wilhelm translation:
Hexigram 36, Ming, Darkening of the Light…
Six in the fourth place means:
He penetrates the left side of the belly.
One gets at the very heart of the darkening of the light
And leaves gate and courtyard
We find ourselves close to the commander of darkness and so discover his most secret thoughts. In this way we realize that there is no longer any hope of improvement, and thus we are enabled to leave the scene of disaster before the storm breaks.
Cary F. Baynes's rendering into English of Richard Wilhelm's German translation of the I Ching is one of the most beautiful treasures of English literature.
From "I Ching, translated and edited by Richard Wilhelm and rendered into English by Cary F. Baynes”
36. Ming I / Darkening of the light
￼above K'UN THE RECEPTIVE, EARTH
below LI THE CLINGING, FIRE
Here the sun has sunk under the earth and is therefore darkened. The name of the hexagram means literally "wounding of the bright"; hence the individual lines contain frequent references to wounding. The situation is the exact opposite of that in the foregoing hexagram. In the latter a wise man at the head of affairs has able helpers, and in company with them makes progress; here a man of dark nature is in a position of authority and brings harm to the wise and able man.
THE JUDGMENT
DARKENING OF THE LIGHT.
In adversity
It furthers one to be persevering.
One must not unresistingly let himself be swept along by unfavorable circumstances, nor permit his steadfastness to be shaken. He can avoid this by maintaining his inner light, while remaining outwardly yielding and tractable. With this attitude he can overcome even the greatest adversities. In some situations indeed a man must hide his light, in order to make his will prevail inspite of difficulties in his immediate environment. Perseverance must dwell in inmost consciousness and should not be discernible from without. Only thus is a man able to maintain his will in the face of difficulties.
THE IMAGE
The light has sunk into the earth:The image of DARKENING OF THE LIGHT.
Thus does the superior man live with the great mass:
He veils his light, yet still shines.
In a time of darkness it is essential to be cautious and reserved. One should not needlessly awaken overwhelming enmity by inconsiderate behavior. In such times one ought not to fall in with the practices of others; neither should one drag them censoriously into the light. In social intercourse one should not try to be all-knowing. One should let many things pass, without being duped.
THE LINES
Nine at the beginning means:
Darkening of the light during flight.
He lowers his wings.The superior man does not eat for three days
On his wanderings.
But he has somewhere to go.
The host has occasion to gossip about him.
With grandiose resolve a man endeavors to soar above all obstacles, but thus encounters a hostile fate. He retreats and evades the issue. The time is difficult. Without rest, he must hurry along, with no permanent abiding place. If he does not want to make compromises within himself, but insists on remaining true to his principles, he suffers deprivation. Never the less he has a fixed goal to strive for even though the people with whom he lives do not understand him and speak ill of him.
Six in the second place means:
Darkening of the light injures him in the left thigh.
He gives aid with the strength of a horse.
Good fortune.
Here the Lord of Light is in a subordinate place and is wounded by the Lord of Darkness. But the injury is not fatal; it is only a hindrance. Rescue is still possible. The wounded man gives no thought to himself; he thinks only of saving the others who are also in danger. Therefore he tries with all his strength to save all that can be saved. There is good fortune in thus acting according to duty.
Nine in the third place means:
Darkening of the light during the hunt in the south.
Their great leader is captured.
One must not expect perseverance too soon.
It seems as if chance were at work. While the strong, loyal man is striving eagerly and in good faith to create order, he meets the ringleader of the disorder, as if by accident, and seizes him. Thus victory is achieved. But in abolishing abuses one must not be too hasty. This would turn out badly because the abuses have been in existence so long.
Six in the fourth place means:
He penetrates the left side of the belly.
One gets at the very heart of the darkening of the light.
And leaves gate and courtyard.
We find ourselves close to the commander of darkness and so discover his most secret thoughts. In this way we realize that there is no longer any hope of improvement, and thus we are enabled to leave the scene of disaster before the storm breaks.
Six in the fifth place means:
Darkening of the light as with Prince Chi.
Perseverance furthers.
Prince Chi lived at the court of the evil tyrant Chou Hsin, who, although not mentioned by name, furnished the historical example on which this whole situation is based. Prince Chi was a relative of the tyrant and could not withdraw from the court; therefore he concealed his true sentiments and feigned insanity. Although he was held a slave, he did not allow external misery to deflect him from his convictions. This provides a teaching for those who cannot leave their posts in times of darkness. In order to escape danger, they need invincible perseverance of spirit and redoubled caution in their dealings with the world.
Six at the top means:
Not light but darkness.
First he climbed up to heaven,
Then plunged into the depths of the earth.
Here the climax of the darkening is reached. The dark power at first held so high a place that it could wound all who were on the side of good and of the light. But in the end it perishes of its own darkness, for evil must itself fall at the very moment when it has wholly overcome the good, and thus consumed the energy to which it owed its duration.