I see a new aspect to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In one sense, the 1984 story is the culmination of Imperial Colonialism. When Empire has either been totally successful in exterminating the “Native” – an impossible ambition in reality – or when Empire has been confronted by its own realistic limit and has been cast back upon itself, the home population becomes the object of conquest, and the drive to absolute conquest cannot stop itself. Conquer the body of man, enslave it, but that’s not enough. Imperialism must seek out the soul and destroy it. The conqueror must build a staging ground up to heaven and storm into the immortal halls, ransack them, howl with frustration that God cannot be found and annihilated. The spirit of colonial imperialism is the spirit of absolute hatred of life itself, it is Satanic.

Example? From out of the Homeland of Magna Carta, Shakespeare, John Milton and George Orwell, the ravaged body of Mother England, hear, O Hear! George Galloway’s cry of anguish and accusation he issued last May 31, 2026:

George Galloway:

<< No more Dixon of Dock Green

<< For younger readers it is important to know that there was a time - in my lifetime- when the British Police were almost universally admired and respected. They were tall, men, in smart uniforms, collar and tie.

<< If you were lost you were taught to ask them for directions. If you were in trouble to head for a Dr Who style Police Box and seek their help. There were plenty of them and if they weren’t in the Box they were on your “beat” patrolling in pairs and saying good-morning all, like the fictional Jack Warner (a communist in real life) character PC Dixon of Dock Green, a Saturday evening BBC television staple.

<< Now we have no “law-enforcement” we have regime-enforcement and it is only going to get worse.

<< The Police are akin to an Occupation force, policing the population rather than the criminals.

<< Actual crime is so rife it is often not worth reporting and the citizens know the criminals, who might seriously harm them, will in any case be long gone before a police officer reaches the scene of the crime. If they reach it at all.

<< But issue a “mean tweet” or even retweet someone else’s mean tweet and you will have multiple police officers at your door before you can say Dixon of Dock Green…

<< Thousands of people are presently on bail awaiting trial on Terrorism charges in Britain in connection with the carnage in Palestine. Old people as old as 90, disabled people, blind people, retired Vicars, retired military veterans have all been carted away by hundreds of Police Officers (see previous) for exercising their ancient and very British rights to peacefully protest (in fact hold up handwritten cardboard placards) at vast expense of their time and our money. All because a here today gone (almost literally) tomorrow group of politicians decided like Alice in Wonderland to rewrite the meaning of the word Terrorism.

<< No rational person agrees that being a bloody nuisance and carrying out non-violent civil disobedience equals terrorism. Certainly no jury so far. That knee-jerk foreign inspired decision has led the whole British state down the rabbit-hole declaring thousands of their own citizens to be terrorists! And treating them accordingly.

<< And again, lo and behold the “law” the police were being instructed to enforce turned out NOT to be the law at all but rather UNLAWFUL according to the Supreme Court. A decision which the here today soon to be gone government are appealing at great cost of their time and your money.

<< There once was a great loathing in Britain of “Political Policing”. The Gestapo was a loathed thing.

<< The word Gestapo is merely German for State Police. But those two words were redolent of some very unBritish ideas. “Show me your papers” policing and the policing of thought and speech.

<< In the Blair-World, which is the Britain we still live in, these concepts are now absolutely orthodox and soon to be digitally enforced. No need to show your papers when the surveillance cameras have already rumbled you.

<< Twinned with a digital currency there will soon be little to police you for, you will already be policing yourself.

<< Evening All.

– George Galloway

Workers Party Leader

In Exile.

I myself, James B. Shepard, having never been a traveller, found myself bodily in London, England, for ten rushed days in 1993. England still existed then. I had fallen in love with Shakespeare before I was twelve years old, so London to me was sacred ground.

During daylight hours London-of-1993 was swarming with English working class people and students and no doubt many tourists such as myself. I had some difficulty fording the stream of shoulder-to-shoulder and back-to-front milling crowds of busy proletarians one fine morning when I spotted two Bobbies patrolling in their traditional high domed black helmets.

My heart gave a little skip of affection and I asked the Bobbies for directions. A modern person may well be astonished to learn that they didn’t order me to produce my papers.

“Constables, am I going right for Covent Garden?”

“Right you are, sir,” one answered, “Right that way.”

“Thank you, sirs. Have a peaceful patrol,” I jauntily answered.

Do you kids know why American police are called ‘cops’? I believe it’s because London Constabulary officers of 200 years ago used to have to sign in and out in a daily log book at their home station by writing their name and adding “C.O.P.” for “Constable On Patrol.”

You young folks may not know why the London police officers of that dear dead day of normality and peace were known as Bobbies. It’s the same reason that English people used to say “Bob’s yer uncle” when they meant, “You’re a lucky fellow”. The first London Constabulary was invented by the great English parliamentarian Robert Peel. Old Bob was the same chap who famously, graciously and democratically said, “A thing may be true even though Lord Acton said it.”

Lord Acton was the chap then on the Opposite Side of the House of Lords who said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

The land of my birth was dear old Canada where English liberty and “peace, order and good government” was Constitutional. The land of my dearest patriotism was Merry Old England of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth First. Old? “Merry” used to mean “brave”, that’s how old the phrase is.

King James Bible, c. 1610:

“I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.”

Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, “Lord, when saw we thee hungered, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

“When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

“Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?”

And the King shall answer and say unto them, “Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” – King James Bible. Gospel of Mathew 25: 36-40

“No free man shall be seized, imprisoned, stripped of rights, exiled, or destroyed except by lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land” – Magna Carta, 1215, Clause 39

“The quality of Mercy … becomes the throned monarch better than his crown. His sceptre shows the force of temporal power… But Mercy is above this sceptred sway… It is an attribute to God himself… Though justice be thy plea consider this: that in the course of justice none of us should see salvation. We do pray for mercy. And that same prayer doth teach us all to render the deeds of mercy… “ – Shakespeare, in The Merchant of Venice

“There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always— do not forget this, Winston— always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face— forever. ” – George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four

“Look homeward, Angel now, and melt with ruth” – John Milton, “Lycidas” 1637. The Archangel Michael, Angel of Spiritual Warfare and Justice, turns his gaze back to England and is struck with sorrow and regret for the unjust death of an innocent soul.