NissCeeSocial: The Pattern Nobody’s Connecting: Butler vs UVU - YouTube

The beautiful young lady who calls herself NissCee is not just another pretty face. She’s got some very canny things to say.

Specifically, the attempted assassination of then presidential candidate Donald Trump at Butler PA on July 13, 2024, and the successful assassination of Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus on September 10, 2025, share more circumstances than many other observers have commonly noted.

They share a very similar modus operandi. To wit, a rifle shot from a rooftop vantage some 130 yards relatively easy shot from the target – a rooftop which should have been observed and defended by the security team but in both cases this plain and obvious duty was oddly neglected. In the first case, July 13/24’s missed shot, there’s no question that a marksman with a scoped rifle was the attempted murderer since Thomas Crooks was immediately shot to death within less than a second after he was (oddly?) enabled to empty his rifle’s magazine.

In the second case, September 10, 2025, the scenario in which the successful killer really was the man accused of murder and that he really did use a rifle is still an unproven allegation by the Utah State Prosecutor, but officially the circumstances of the two incidents are the same. But not quite.

Aye, as Hamlet would say, there’s the rub.

Thomas Crooks fired shots but legally speaking he was never convicted in a court of law – because like Lee Oswald he was killed before being tried – so he’s perpetually the ALLEGED attempted murderer. [Which sneakily makes a fella wonder if Tyler Robinson had been intended for the Lee Oswald pretrial elimination-by-SWAT routine but foiled it for now by turning himself in?]

But of course that’s a polite fiction since Crooks was killed right after he fired shots as he lay on that roof. Trump survived because he moved his head unpredictably and spoiled Mr Crooks’s aim, that is – to my satisfaction anyhow – obviously factual. Crooks then emptied his gun, which presents a certain mystery in itself. Why did he even get the chance to fire?

Crooks was afforded a solid second or slightly more to empty his mag after he took the first shot, even though Trump had hit the deck and even though Crooks was covered – or certainly appears on the videos to have been covered – by at least one Secret Service sniper team on the rooftop behind Trump’s podium. Both Secret Service snipers had been looking in Crook’s direction and at least one of them had had his rifle aimed at Crooks for several seconds even before Crooks fired. Why they didn’t stop Crooks as soon as they saw him is still a question. Though Donald Trump has never bothered too much to investigate the incident.

In the case of Charlie Kirk’s death, the alleged sniper got away so that the identity of Charlie’s killer is in question and even the method of his murder, which seemed obvious at first, is highly questionable in the light of revelations which amateur observers and investigators have noted in the 10 months since his death. And these and other blurry spots or potential holes in the Utah State Prosecutor’s alleged scenario have only been made more obvious by being made public from the preliminary hearing.

Zach Degregario of the YouTube channel “Wolves and Finances” gives a concise summary of the holes in the prosecution of Tyler Robinson.

SHOCKING: Tyler Robinson Preliminary Hearing – What We Learned - YouTube

The prosecution’s case, baldly stated, is reduced to absurdity in less than 2 minutes:

According to the prosecution, Tyler Robinson fired a .30-06 bullet [a bullet designed to penetrate through a moose or bear] from his grandfather’s .30-06 hunting rifle and hit Charley Kirk in his neck. This bullet, which numerous demonstrations on several YouTube channels for marksmen and hunters show smashing cow bones and penetrating thick plywood, did not smash through Charlie’s neck. Instead it smashed his neck bones but was stopped by Charlie’s Superman neck and was deflected downwards to lodge harmlessly just under the skin. There was no exit wound.

Tyler Robinson then disassembled his rifle in less than a second [the video shown in the hearing appears to show a black clad figure laying down and jumping up and running away IMMEDIATELY after the moment of the “big bang”] using a screwdriver which Tyler left on the roof. Tyler jumps down from the roof [the athletic black clad figure in the video is not particularly identifiable as Robinson], runs away to a nearby “wooded area” where he reassembles his rifle [without his screwdriver] and leaves it to be found, changes from his black clothing back into his maroon t-shirt and jeans, all at high speed because he’s on the run. Then he gets back to his car, without the rifle…

Already, this scenario is obviously nonsense. If it were portrayed in a movie the audience would laugh.

But wait! There’s so much more!

The ATF examiner testified in the Preliminary hearing that she could not match to the alleged murder weapon, Tyler’s .30-06 rifle, the bullet fragments she was given to analyze. “The bullet jacket fragment” had “neither sufficient agreement nor sufficient disagreement” to be conclusively matched or even rejected.

I hope the jury will be allowed to hear that. And that’s not all. The ATF reviewed only 4 bullet fragments. There were, as the examiner testified, 7 fragments given by police to the ATF. Where are the other 3? As missing as Kennedy’s brain?

Utah police officer Bagley was first on the Losee Center rooftop and testified to finding Tyler’s alleged screwdriver. But there’s no video of it because Bagley’s body cam ran out of battery as soon as he got up there. Despite the proven and well known fact that this make of body cam, standard with many police departments, is charged every day and holds a charge for 14 hours. Bagley testified that a man in plain clothes “with a badge” and a gun came up with Bagley but Bagley does not know who he was or who he worked for.

The FBI examiner testified that 84% of the DNA on the screwdriver belonged to Tyler Robinson, but 11% of it belonged to Lance Twiggs, Tyler’s roommate and alleged lover.

Photographs of a slim young man climbing the stairway to the Losee Center rooftop in a black beaked cap and a black, long sleeved top and skinny-fit jeans, and carrying no bag or backpack, were shown by police to Tyler Robinson’s roommate Lance Twiggs. Twiggs could not positively identify the man as being Tyler.

Incidentally, these photos introduced yet another costume change besides the totally black “tactical gear” of the rooftop figure and the numerous videoed figures in a face-obscuring ball cap, black glasses, jeans and a maroon short-sleeved t-shirt shown in the hearing and also claimed by police to have been Robinson on September 10/25.

OOPS! Now I’m confused because according to the security cam videos taken on September 10/25 in the Losee Center basement parkade a man alleged to be Robinson (but he too never shows his face) parked his car at 10 AM and was seen wearing a cap and sunglasses and a maroon top with SHORTS, not jeans. An hour later a man also claimed by police to be Tyler Robinson came back to the Losee Center parkade entrance and climbed the stairs wearing the sunglasses, cap and black long sleeved top and skinny jeans. I’m getting dizzy from all these unnecessary costume changes. How’s about you?

Wait! Did alleged Robinson leave his alleged car in the basement parkade when he fled off the rooftop? He must have come back and gotten it later because a few hours later he was photoed at a Dairy Queen about an hour out of Orem, no cap and sunglasses and his face is turned to the camera, so it’s Tyler for sure. And then at about 11:00 PM he supposedly was texting his roommate, Lance while waiting to get the rifle. Or waiting to get back to his car? That’s what he texts to his roommate.

I quote from the text message Tyler is alleged to have sent to Lance Twiggs. It was published by the BBC News on September 15. The BBC version differs a bit from other versions but only in small details:

<< Tyler Robinson:

11:00pm (automated, allegedly)

drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard

Lance Twiggs:

What?????????????

You’re joking, right????

Tyler Robinson:

F*CK I TRIED TO DELETE THAT

Tyler Robinson:

I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet.

shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. to be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. 1 am sorry to involve you

Lance Twiggs:

you weren’t the one who did it right????

Tyler Robinson: l am, I’m sorry...

Lance Twiggs:

why?

Tyler Robinson:

why did I do it?

Lance Twiggs:

yeah

Tyler Robinson:

I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out

if I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. haven’t seen anything in the news about them finding it. will update you by midnight

Lance Twiggs:

alright

stay safe

how long have you been planning this?

Tyler Robinson:

a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is

a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot,

but I don’t wanna chance it...

I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I

got to my vehicle.... I’m worried what my old man would do if I

didn’t bring back grandpas rifle ... idek if it had a serial number, but

it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a

bush where I changed outfits...

only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel....

remember how I was engraving bullets? The [expletive] messages

are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on fox new I

might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really

[expletive] sucks.... judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does

just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope;-;

Tyler Robinson:

delete this exchange >>

Lance Twiggs’s cellphone from which this was photoed is damaged only in the top left of the screen so we can’t see a time stamp.

He’s a 22 year old kid who doesn’t know that using a phone to text his roommate is going to leave a record that can be retrieved? He’s sorry to involve his roommate but he DOES involve him by asking him to conceal evidence. He wanted to keep it a secret but he confesses it over a cell phone? He even confesses to engraving bullet casings…

OH! I forgot! Along with abandoning the rifle he abandoned unused ammo which was covered with his fingerprints and also with crudely engraved communist and pro-trans slogans to prove that he really hated Charlie Kirk. MAN!!! This case is sure as shootin’ AIR TIGHT!!

But wait! Tyler Robinson drove that car 3 hours drive away to a steakhouse in Panguich Utah and paid for a sandwich with his debit card at almost 10 PM. The waitstaff recognized him and they have the receipt. How’d Tyler boogie back to Orem in only an hour since the map confirms that this restaurant is 3 hours away?

Oh well. Maybe the judge will exclude that problem or maybe not even hear about it. The waitstaff at this restaurant contacted police but they never heard back. They haven’t been interviewed by the police, FBI or prosecutor or defense council. They got worried about not being interviewed by the police so they contacted Candace Owens and that’s the ONLY reason why this EVIDENCE BACKED incident is known AT ALL!! If it weren’t for Candace Owens, if it were only up to the Utah police and prosecutor and defense council and FBI and Utah Bureau of Investigation NOBODY would know that at 10PM on September 10/25 Tyler was absolutely certain to have been THREE HOURS DRIVE from Orem Utah. Sorry. I felt like somebody ought to shout that out loud.

Oh! What with the various videos of Tyler Robinson with his face turned away or obscured, we can see how he must have had several different maroon t-shirts. So now I’ve lost count of all the different Tyler costumes. Zach shows a small selection:

The number of potential Tyler Robinsons milling around on UVU campus before 12:23 PM on September 10, 2025 is positively bewildering. After the fact all the Tylers and sorta-Tylers disappear.

But what else disappears? The tent, the scene of Charlie’s death. That gets taken away and given to TPUSA. Along with the microphone he was holding and the necklace he was wearing. These items should have been placed in evidence, secured and sequestered. They weren’t. They were given to Erika Kirk. Without being examined or tested for possible gunshot residue or any other traces. The mic was displayed publicly at the memorial event for Charlie honchoed by his widow and new CEO of TPUSA mere days after his death. The mic was displayed near a replica of the death scene tent – or was it the real, actual tent, the crime scene? Fans were invited to buy replica white T-shirts with FREEDOM emblazoned on them so they could pose for selfies in the tent. That has to have been Erika’s idea, since she was CEO.

Charlie was killed on Wednesday September 10. On Saturday, September 13 a landscaping company was called by police and hired to pave over the spot where the death tent had been. They were told that the FBI had “investigated” the area and now it should be cleaned up and paved over and this had to be done by Monday morning. This work was done on Sunday, deep in Mormon territory where the Sabbath is still sacred. When the pavers got there on Sunday they found that the sod had been already removed from where Charlie had fallen and bled and the soil had been removed to a depth of 10 inches. Holy destruction of potential evidence in a murder trial, Batman.

Jeeze Luise!! This prosecution case is, um… it’s confusing. But airtight. It don’t suck air or nuthin’. At least not in Utah. No sir-ee Bobby!

I’ve been hitting the highlights of Zach Degregorio’s video. Please view it all. He’s very concise and clear and it’s well worth 20 minutes of your time.

Let me not forget NissceeSocial’s excellent analysis. Please do review it.

The July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump’s life at Butler PA and the assassination of Charlie Kirk at UVU in 2025 are, says NissCee, “similar in ways you might find surprising.”

Both involve rifle fire – one for sure the other tentatively but at least officially so far – from rooftops 130 yards from shooter to target. Both MAGA leaders. Both allegedly lone shooters with no criminal history and oddly vague and thin motivations.

The similarities are striking but so are the differences. Nisscee points out that though Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been the subject of investigations and much high-level attention, Trump’s utter lack of curiosity about the attempt on his own life is in surprising contrast. It suggests that he may really know who did it and why.

And here’s a similarity in both cases that few have pointed out. Both Trump in 2024 and Kirk in 2025 had been supported lavishly by Jewish, even Israeli, Zionist donors who expected to have a return on their investment, namely public, highly influential support for the State of Israel. And in both cases that support was weakening.

In 2016 Donald Trump took 30 million dollars from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. He thanked them for helping him win the presidency. In return, President Trump made good on his pledge to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Charlie Kirk attended the ceremony along with his then close companion and sister-from-another-mother Candace Owens. Trump and Charlie and Candace were solidly MAGA and solidly together. I hadn’t even heard of Kirk then and had hardly heard of Owens.

That time was a peak of joy and hope for myself too, as I sadly recall – except that Trump’s loyalty to Israel was bothering me at the time but I tried to ignore it. It was all about opposing the Democrats’ and Liberals’ Woke-DEI policies. Israel was a bugbear of mine but surely I thought, they were controllable?

Then came 2020. Then came 2023 October 7. The makeup got washed off of Holy Israel and beneath it was a demon’s skull. Biden was demented. Trump had not been perfect but he promised that he’d end the foreign wars. And he promised to expose Epstein’s blackmail ring and make America sovereign again. Trump campaigned on a peace platform.

Charlie Kirk began to be more and more troubled about Israel’s brutality in Gaza. He publicly criticized Israel.

In 2024 a few weeks before his rally at Butler PA, Donald Trump was having a conversation with Charlie Kirk and with Charlie’s PR man at TPUSA, Andrew Colvet. Trump casually said he’d been offered $100 million from Miriam Adelson on his promise to attack Iran if he won re-election. Trump told Charlie and Andrew that he was going to take Miriam’s money but after being elected he’d “fuck her over.” Andrew Colvet started his career as an employee for the Adelsons; I doubt that Charlie ever knew that.

A few weeks later Trump almost got killed at Butler Fair Grounds. Then he became a really loyal supporter of Israel.

In early 2025 Trump seemed ready to attack Iran but Charlie visited the White House and persuaded Trump that the Christian Zionist youth vote would rather there be peace.

In late October Charlie Kirk was invited to the Hamptons by a group of AIPAC donors who forcefully demanded that Charlie stop criticizing Israel or they’d pull funding. Charlie sent a text message to Andrew Kolvet and other TPUSA people saying he felt bullied by these donors, “Leaving me no choice but to abandon the pro-Israel cause”, even at the cost of millions in donations.

Then Charlie died. Then on February 28, 2026, Trump attacked Iran, because Israel was going to do it anyway. Now the world is headed for Great Depression 2.0 and Iran has obliterated the entire US presence in the Gulf area. And the US oil reserve is near empty. And the US economy is on life support.

Five days after Charlie died Erika was back in the TPUSA office tweeting her employees urging them to work hard for Israel because Charlie was looking down from heaven and sending her hustle vibes. After the memorial event Erika tweeted the company, crowing about how much they had made on merch sales. She’s grieving differently. Don’t we all?