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Te Time
Apr 9

Don’t feel to stupid. I voted for him six times. I’m not wanted anymore. I supposedly caught the TDS. I’m told to shut up and get out of the way… that this is a job for the big boys.

However, it was always a long shot. I almost didn’t vote this last election, but I got caught up in the excitement and jumped on the political bandwagon. My husband refused to vote for him again after Covid. He said you’d have to be an idiot to trust anything he promised. Hubby was right. He doesn’t let me forget it either..

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