I was startled to learn recently that intelligence and self awareness, hitherto restricted to humans and crows and a handful of other species, has been found in a tiny fish.

The mirror test is used to gauge self awareness. If an animal is presented with a mirror and sees its reflection, does it know that this is not another animal but its own reflected self? How is that tested?

Experimenters put a small smudge of contrasting-coloured powder on the test animal’s face so that it could not have seen it except in a mirror. If the animal sees this in the mirror and then tries to rub it off and check by the reflection if its face is now clean, the achievement of self-awareness is indicated. Some species do it and some don’t, even smart animals, so it’s not an absolute criterion. But who expected a fish smaller than a human pinky finger to pass this test?

But this fish did. And further observations of this species indicated that they have awareness of how their actions impact other fish species as well. These little guys have huge brains in proportion to their tiny bodies and they use them a lot better that some humans. Pete Hegseth comes to mind. Not to forget Golden Goy Donald Trump.

This little YouTube spotlight is fascinating:

First Scientific Confirmation of Consciousness in a Tiny Fish - YouTube

All this reminded me of one of my first Substack essays way back in 2022. Back then I was thinking about how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris compared unfavourably to goldfishes regarding the quality and quantity of their brain cellular activity.

I never gave a thought to Donald Trump, who was sure to have been permanently exiled to the Flyover wilderness.

Oh how grievously I underestimated the scientific acumen of Israeli scientists and their ability to Control the Minds of us lesser beings! No wonder God chose them to be the masters of us all. The chosen Israeli scientists are surely competent to become even the sole remaining Sapient Homos left on earth some sweet day when all of us subhumans have been scientifically selected for extinction.

Dare we assume that a new lethal Vaccination is not being cooked up at Ben-Gurion University to speed evolution along? Can the mRNA COVID Bioweapons Countermeasure have been the last scientific attempt to ethnically cleanse the world? I think not!

But I’m a goy so naturally I think not. At least not as well as a fish. Or Donald Trump. I was among the people who plainly are worthy of extinction. We believed in Donald Trump twice! We are dumber than goldfishes, that’s plain to see.

I had no idea in 2022 that Donald Trump, Roy Cohn’s Shiny Golden Goy, could come back a second time and become the Israelis’ Big Fish in the White House tank, the nearest a two legged goy could come to being as useful as a trained goldfish. I was too dumb to anticipate that at least half of the population of the USA – and a lot of Canadians including myself! – would be dazzled once again by Trump and believe he was a man of integrity and not a traitor to everything he campaigned on.

But here we are. Donald Trump, Epstein’s Golden Goy, is the human equivalent of a shiny goldfish, behaviour-modified by decades of impunity in ever increasing real-estate swindles, trained and focused on the goals chosen by AIPAC. Nuclear War among them, it seems.

But back in 2022 I scarcely had an inkling:

“GOLDFISH LIBERATION IS HERE AND NOW

“The joy of intellectual parity with a goldfish is just a chemical lobotomy away

“James B. Shepard on Substack, January 9, 2022

“Away with all this gloom and doom! Even I myself, as gloomy and doomy as the dumpiest of the dumpy, found a reason to bust a gut a few days ago when I saw a goldfish learning how to drive. But I shouldn’t be so dismissive. Scientists are conducting us all into a new World of Tomorrow. It will be a happy world where all the lions and lambs, crickets fried and raw, goldfish and humans will all be equal in school and college, at work or leisure, and included without racial or sexual or species discrimination. Provided they are all vaccinated and registered on the WHO/GAVI global database, of course, that’s a given.

“In the old days it was really difficult to learn how to drive as I recall. I had to parallel park and everything! Nowadays the cars are reputed to be artificially intelligent so they park themselves and even drive themselves so less focus and skill is needed to drive them. So myself and the goldfish are now on the same playing field intellectually. It took me two tries to pass a driver exam. These days, through the miracle of science, that goldfish could probably get his driver’s licence first time out, that’s how smart goldfish are. Science is amazing.

“Rt reports: Goldfish learn how to drive (VIDEOS)

<<Israeli scientists have built a “Fish Operated Vehicle” (FOV) and claim to have trained six goldfish to move it around. They say the experiment demonstrates how navigational skills can translate between different environments.

<<The study, published this month in the Behavioural Brain Research journal, involved putting the fish into a water tank attached to a wheeled robot that was hooked up to a motion-tracking camera. A computer program developed to respond to its movement towards the tank’s walls then moved the FOV [Fish Operated Vehicle] into the respective direction.

<<Researchers from Ben-Gurion University found that the goldfish managed to maneuver the vehicle around a three-by-four meter room in search of a marked destination in return for a food pellet reward. They gradually improved, “all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting location inaccuracies,” the team wrote… >>

“Science is a wonderful thing. Through science goldfish can be liberated. Dutch scientists had built an electric car for goldfish in 2014? Wow. To “Liberate fish all over the world”! What a noble revolutionary movement! Elon Musk should get right onto this and build an electric car for all the goldfish out there yearning to be free. The Israeli scientists have discovered that a goldfish has the intellectual capacity to be just as good a navigator as Joe Biden. Joe has sometimes tripped over his own puppy dogs on the way to the phoney Oval Office in the CNN studio across the street from the real White House. A goldfish wouldn’t do that. Goldfish are really smart. In fact, a goldfish could be elected president and the intellectual tone of the White House would be elevated thereby. Your average goldfish has more attention span than Kamala Harris already!

“Many years ago I discovered how brainy a goldfish can be. I was waiting in the living room of a young lady friend while she got ready to go to a movie with me. There was a fish tank on a credenza against the wall which I payed no attention to until I started hearing plopping noises and when I looked across the room I saw that it was a goldfish, a big one as goldfish go, jumping and splashing. Was it trying to get my attention? I asked the young lady. She said the fish always did that whenever a stranger came into the room, not when familiar people came into the room. The goldfish was bored and new humans were an exciting novelty. This little fish was capable of recognizing individual people, seeing that they were different from the familiar people and hoping that some interesting communication could be established.

“Here I am decades later and it occurs to me that my apartment is a sort of goldfish bowl. I still have the brain capacity to recognize if a new human were to show up, I’m sure of it. If anyone shows up I’m all ready to jump and splash, you bet. Theoretically I have legs and could liberate myself even without an electric fish-wagon. But in order to navigate toward something, the goldfish and I need something to attract us. The Israeli scientists provided goals toward which the goldfish navigated by bumping their noses against the walls of their tank but the goals were not the point from the goldfish angle. It was the food rewards the scientists gave the fish for completing the task, that’s what a goldfish wants.

“And that little fish knew how to prioritize and focus, not like me. I hang around in my pyjamas all day because there’s no place to go. I won’t say what my Covid vaccination status is but let’s just say I don’t get to hang with the other goldfish who are all jabbed and QR coded. So social attractions are somewhat… none in fact.

“Boy. I wish I were a goldfish. I could order food and even a sex partner to be delivered by Amazon and I wouldn’t have to even leave my tank. All I would need would be a smart phone with a big screen I could bump my nose against to choose options…

“Can we imagine goldfish-wagons of more advanced design speeding down the highways? Will there come a day when all the people who are now running face first into telephone poles and walking off train station platforms because they have their faces buried in their smart phone screens will be joined by goldfish navigating in their mobile tanks? Will the goldfish out-compete them for food rewards? Some people see what is and ask why; I see what could be and ask why not. “