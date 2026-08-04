Yes indeed. Dr Andrew Guajardo, who autopsied Charlie Kirk’s body is the husband of Ashley Brown Guajardo who has now moved far away from Utah to NYU since just last year before Charlie Kirk was murdered. But Ashley was at Utah State University for ten years, 2016-2025, working with many young people who were in the community of “Furries”, sex and role-playing, sexually permissive young people in the heart of strict Morman Utah.

Utah is so strict about the religion of the Latter Day Saints that all of Utah shuts right down for any biz on sabbath Sunday – except when an emergency paving job has to be done to excavate and pave over the crime scene where the tent was set up at UVU where Charlie Kirk was fatally wounded.

But in the normal course of things in Utah I’m imagining that the community of young folks who play sexually permissive, or even perhaps promiscuous, role-playing games while in costume and character as plush-stuffed teddy bears and ponies and cute cuddly squirrels is really quite small and intimate? A professor and teacher like Ashley Brown Guajardo researching for her PhD thesis and her book and her many articles among the young Utah “Furries” – while naturally participating as a Furry herself – would pretty much be meeting and interviewing just about every available Furry in Utah, don’t you think? Could she have become acquainted with Lance Twiggs? Is that why she now finds herself so far from Utah at NYU since last year?

Utah is charging that Tyler Robinson murdered Charle Kirk with Tyler’s granddad’s old Mauser .30-06 hunting rifle because Tyler hated Charle Kirk because Charlie said mean things about Tyler Robinson’s gay Furry lover and roommate Lance Twiggs, or at least about gayness and Furriness in general. Here’s some of the Prosecution’s charges:

<< The circumstances of the shooting itself, when properly viewed in a light most favorable to the State, further demonstrate that Defendant intended to cause Mr. Kirk’s death by shooting him. Defendant first surveilled the campus… >>

There seem to be a fair number of potential Tylers to chose from. So the prosecution has to explain that he changed his clothing unnecessarily even when he was on the run. Or when relaxing after a hard day of murdering someone:

This is the only time he shows his face. But he’s got a huge maroon tee collection, that’s for sure.

Video evidence is listed. Among them these sequences:

<< Then he changed his clothes…and returned to campus with a rifle… >>

Indeed alleged Tyler changed his shorts into skinny, very skinny, jeans so he could hide a 32 inch long .30-06 rifle down his very skinny jeans. But why’d he change his plain black tee to a long-sleeved black top with a screaming logo on it? And in the videos he often forgets to limp. Lance Twiggs was shown these outtakes and refused to identify this guy as Tyler. He never shows his face at any time. The Prosecutor goes on:

<< Defendant used a screwdriver to assemble the rifle on the Losee Building roof…

I see no place where a screw of any kind holds this gun together. Lucky for Tyler since he left his screwdriver on the Losee Center roof, apparently so it could have his DNA on it to help out the prosecution’s case.

<< With that rifle loaded with four engraved cartridges, Defendant then crawled to a sniper perch on the edge of that roof, took aim at Mr. Kirk, and pulled the trigger… >>

<< The evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that Defendant acted with the required mental state… >>

Mental state? That must mean his MOTIVE. We have to establish that Tyler was a gay lover of a Furry so he’d have a motive to murder Charlie.

Furthering the prosecution’s case, Tyler needlessly confesses to his boyfriend Lance and then (possibly after he was arrested), to establish that he is in with the Furry Community he confesses to them, again needlessly unless he was anxious to make sure he’d be found guilty and executed.

ALLEGED TEXT TO FURRY FRIENDS CONFESSING AT 7:57 PM 9/11/25

7:57pm

Tyler Robinson: Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. it was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this. im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing. thank you for everything

Marina/DM: Actually scared tf outta me a sec

Jug/Barnaby: That actually scared the shit out of me Imao. My heart started f*cking racing dude

Tyler Robinson: I don’t follow

Jug/Barnaby: Because you’re saying it was you

Tyler Robinson: It was

Jug/Barnaby: No it wasn’t Imao 7:59pm everything

Tyler Robinson: Look at the pictures from the surveillance footage. It was me. Thanks again for

Marina/DM: You’re genuinely scaring me buddy

Jug/Barnaby: You aren’t serious right?

Tyler Robinson: I’m serious

There is yet another Furry connection in this case. The Assistant Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on Charlie’s body is the husband of not just any Furry, but a professor who writes books and articles about Furries and is a practising Furry herself and was one for ten years at Utah State University.

From New York University’s bio:

<< Dr. Ashley ML Guajardo (née Brown) is an award-winning teacher, streamer, and scholar. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Arizona State University, a Masters of Arts in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK), and a PhD in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK). Dr. Guajardo’s research interests lie within the intersection of sexuality and play. She is the author of Sexuality and Role-Playing Games (Routledge 2015) and dozens of book chapters and journal articles on fandom, sexuality, videogames, and table-top roleplaying games. Currently, she is working on multiple book projects exploring how fandom and fantasy shape sexual desire.

<< Previously, Dr. Guajardo was faculty at Brunel University London (2014-2016), and the University of Utah (2016- 2025). She won awards for innovative and inclusive teaching at both institutions. Since 2017, she has hosted a weekly educational Twitch stream on games user research methods. She has also held several leadership positions in industry and academia-facing professional organizations. She was Vice President of the Global Game Jam (2020-1), conference co-director of the IGDA’s Games User Research Special Interest Group (2021-2), and currently serves as president of the Digital Games Research Association (2025-7). In 2025, she was inducted as a fellow of the Higher Education Video Game Association...

<<Science in Sociology from Arizona State University, a Masters of Arts in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK), and a PhD in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK).

<< Dr. Guajardo’s research interests lie within the intersection of sexuality and play. She is the author of Sexuality and Role-Playing Games (Routledge 2015) and dozens of book chapters and journal articles on fandom, sexuality, videogames, and table-top roleplaying games. Currently, she is working on multiple book projects exploring how fandom and fantasy shape sexual desire.

<< Previously, Dr. Guajardo was faculty at Brunel University London (2014-2016), and the University of Utah (2016-2025). She won awards for innovative and inclusive teaching at both institutions.

<< Since 2017, she has hosted a weekly educational Twitch stream on games user research methods. She has also held several leadership positions in industry and academia-facing professional organizations. She was Vice President of the Global Game Jam (2020-1), conference co-director of the IGDA’s Games User Research Special Interest Group (2021-2), and currently serves as president of the Digital Games Research Association (2025-7). In 2025, she was inducted as a fellow of the Higher Education Video Game Association. >>

She wrote a book:

Book Description

<< How women and queer gamers express and elicit excitement, creativity, and desire in online gaming communities and beyond. How do cosplayers, modders, fan artists, fanfiction authors, and TikTok content creators build communities for marginalized and underserved fans of games?

<< In Play Like a Fangirl, Kristine Ask, Ashley Guajardo, Tanja Sihvonen, and Jess Tompkins look at the collective efforts of such fans to create meaningful and arousing connections to video game worlds, to characters, and to one another. Using pleasure as a lens, they show how fans’ playful practices both reflect current cultural values and shape how we relate to video games and ourselves. The authors develop the concept of what they call the “fangirl gaze” to show how communities of fangirls can be regarded as oppositional, subversive, and transformative in terms of societal expectations of gender, play, and sex, and how these gazes are read within larger social and political contexts. Accessibly and engagingly written, the book expands upon current understandings of video games’ impact on society and culture by exploring the expressions of desire and sexuality outside of those of white cis-het males in mainstream game culture, shedding light on understudied topics and underrepresented (minority) gaming experiences… >>

I’m normative and cis and white and old so excuse me for thinking this Ashley Brown Guajardo seems to have been not the regular thing one expects of Mormon Utah. But there’s no doubt whatever that she was and is a Furry and was for ten years involved with the Furry community. And as a professor she would surely be very likely to have some acquaintance with Lance Twiggs? How large could the Furry community, a very clubby and intimate and closed community, possibly be in Utah?

In any case, Ashley’s husband, Dr Andrew Guajardo, performed the autopsy on Charlie Kirk’s body. From his report:

<< The bullet, or at least parts of it, “sequentially perforated the anterior left side of [Mr. Kirk’s] neck, strap muscles of the left side of the neck, [and the] left common carotid and left internal and external jugular veins.” State’s Ex. 11 st 3. The bullet also “obliterated the left side of the C2-7 vertebrae and transected the cervical spinal cord.” Id.

<< The medical examiner observed that “[a] significant portion of [Mr. Kirk’s] cervical spinal cord [was] traumatically absent.” Id. at 3-4.

<< Mr. Kirk suffered other severe injuries including “bilateral apical and posterior intercostal hemorrhages, pulmonary apical hemorrhages/hematomas ... and multiple disruptions of the thyroid, cricoid, and tracheal cartilages.” Id. at 3. The medical examiner also observed hemorrhaging around Mr. Kirk’s heart (”hemopericardium”), both of his lungs (”left and right hemothorax”), and in the subarachnoid space around “the cerebellar vermis and the parietal re- gions” of Mr. Kirk’s brain. Id. at 3-4… >>

Hold everything! How did Charlie get neck bone injuries from a sniper bullet but ALSO get BLEEDING at his heart and lungs?

A subscriber to Candace Owens’s show sent her this critique of the autopsy findings:

From: [redacted]

Sent: Wednesday, 29 July 2026 23:10:55

To: Candace Tips <moretips@candaceowens.com>

Subject: anatomy insights from an MD

Dear Candace,

So much gratitude for your razor sharp investigation and intuition.

I am a Board Certified anesthesiologist with 25 years of clinical experience and have a solid grasp of anatomy. I agree with you and Jon Bray that the exploding mic theory is the best explanation of what we could grasp from the limited footage available.

Briefly,

1. ﻿﻿Given the eruption of blood and/or tissue emanating from Charlie’s neck it is clear that the large vessels of the neck (the Left carotid artery and jugular vein) were transected. This kind of extrusion is more consistent with an exit wound, however because large blood vessels were involved, we cannot rule out the possibility that a bullet entering his left neck would have resulted in what we saw.

2. ﻿﻿﻿If Charlie was shot from the rear and the bullet exited the left neck it would most certainly do what was observed.

However there is no evidence he was shot from behind.

3. ﻿﻿﻿If Charlie was hit from the front, the momentum from the bullet would have sent his torso backwards. That is not what we saw.

4.﻿﻿﻿A shaped charge in the RODE microphone would have sent a projectile from his R anterior chest upward and Leftward, likely exiting from his Left neck or entering his cervical spine. This projectile would have almost certainly damaged both lungs and possibly his heart. In other words, there would have been pulmonary hemorrhaging and possibly hemorrhaging around the heart as well.

5. ﻿﻿﻿The “exploding mic” is thus the best fit from what we could see and what the coroner reported. The “bullet fragments” however are a mystery. I suspect what was found was not bullet fragments but the casing of the shaped charge which would have served as the projectile.

All that being said, the entire scene at the podium was highly irregular. No ambulance with resuscitative equipment or trained personnel immediately available? No defibrillators? No access to IV drugs? He clearly sustained a neck injury and his neck should have been stabilized before moving him. Given his injuries to the big blood vessels, he would have gone into hypovolemic shock (massive blood loss) within minutes and would have required cardiac resuscitation which meant that chest compressions would have been immediately required to restore blood circulation. None of that was initiated at the scene and would have been nearly impossible to perform in the back of an SUV.

In my estimation he was murdered from a shaped charge on his R chest and his “security team” did their best in a highly rehearsed fashion to get him the hell out of there before anybody could see what happened Which leads to the last point.

The thugs like Dan Flood who stood around him would not put themselves in harms way from a bullet fired from in front of them.

I hope this was clear and helpful to your analysis.

Also there are these critiques:

<< From: [redacted]

<< Sent: Wednesday, 29 July 2026 22:22:20

<< To: Candace Tips <tips@candaceowens.com>

<< Subject: Charlie’s thoracic hemorrhages

<< Hi Candace, Thank you for all that you have done regarding this case. I’m a transplant coordinator now but I was previously a scrub nurse in the OR for years and I worked at a level one trauma center. I have scrubbed in on more GW’s than I could ever count, I have NEVER seen thoracic trauma or hemorrhaging for that matter in a GSW to the head or neck. There would have to have been blunt force trauma to the chest, which would make a lot of sense if his microphone exploded under his shirt. Also I was yelling at the tv when I was watching Baron’s podcast the other day regarding the autopsy. It takes at least 8hrs for your deep core body temp to reach 40 degrees in a morgue cooler. The timeline would only support about 3hrs in the morgue depending on how much time Erika spent with him when she arrived and that’s if his body was ever taken to the morgue. Nothing about this case makes sense and it’s infuriating. I thank god for all of your hard work, go MAX! >>

And:

<< Justice for Charlie Sincerely,

<< I am a surgeon. Based on the medical examiner’s report, the trajectory a from the roof is NOT POSSIBLE.Charlie was hit in the low neck. The medical examiner’s report said much of his cervical spine was traumatically gone, and the L side of C2-C7 was obliterated. To have affected up to C2, it would have had to be an upward trajectory from the point of entry on the neck. I heard a podcaster (Project Constitution) say that Charlie was also wearing a Rode transmitter at his L waist, if this had a shaped charge, the trajectory would make sense for entering the low neck and hitting his cervical spine. >>

To my amateur eye these look more reliable than Dr Guajardo’s autopsy report.

The entire suite of the Prosecution’s evidence is shaky, hinky, full of absurdities and over all demonstrates that the fix is in. And the authorities, both federal and Utah State, demonstrate a complete lack of awareness that there is an internet. They have far more gall than brains.

Or maybe it’s me who’s a fool. Maybe in Utah the Mormon Mafia runs the justice system like a cheap puppet show.