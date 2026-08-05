NissCee. Social, August 1/26: The Tyler Robinson Evidence Has a Huge Problem | Podcast with Kasia - YouTube

NissCee, creator of “NissCee.Social”, had a conversation on August 1 with a fellow YouTuber, Kasia, creator of her show “Daily Freddo with Kasia”. NissCee says she discovered a comment by Lance Twiggs, under his moniker “lancelott3” on “Destiny’s” subreddit. She posted it:

If I can puzzle out this oddly incongruous lingo – on the one hand it sounds like Jane Austen imitations from Romance novels and yet it’s as illiterate as a Gen Alpha in Grade 8 – if I can make it out, it seems to be Lance Twiggs responding to a poster calling itself “futuristic_oyster” or “Frost33z” and calling it or him or her “my beloved” which is apparently intended to characterize both of them as being in the select “Furry” community. And it’s a “sexy” community, as we are informed by Lancelott3. Whatever the Patches” are, “they look sexy”, says Lance.

What is a “Destiny Meme”, I wondered. Tell me, O infallible Google AI.

Google’s AI:

“Destiny Memes”... can refer to inside jokes and viral clips surrounding the political and gaming streamer ⁠Steven Bonnell II, who goes online by the name Destiny…”

Wikipedia: “Destiny (Streamer)”

<< Steven Kenneth Bonnell II (born December 12, 1988), known online as Destiny, is an American live streamer and political commentator. He was among the first people to stream video games online full-time. Since 2016, he has streamed political conversations with other online personalities, in which he advocates for liberal and social democratic policies...

<< Steven Kenneth Bonnell II was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised in a conservative Catholic home, and he attended Creighton Preparatory School, a private Jesuit high school for boys… >>

So Steve’s family must have been very well off financially? Poor families don’t send their sons to private schools. Yet Wikipedia tells that Bonnell’s mother’s private daycare business collapsed when Bonnell was a pre-teen and their home was foreclosed. That incongruity rings a little bell for me. They could send him to a private school yet they were so dependent on a day care business that they lost everything when it collapsed? Then his parents moved away to take care of an elderly relative, with what money? But they didn’t take young Steve with them. He was left with his grandma. Odd.

<< In 2007, Bonnell enrolled at the University of Nebraska Omaha, where he studied music while working as a restaurant manager at a casino, mostly at night… >>

Ding goes the little bell. His family were now too poor, or they were disinclined, to help young Steve financially but he enrolled in UNO anyway? I guess, but it seems odd.

<< Struggling to juggle both his education and full-time work, Bonnell dropped out of college in 2010. Within a year, he was fired from his job, which he attributes to his difficulty navigating workplace politics and understanding others’ emotional experiences… >>

Ding-ding! Steve drops out of college, no help from his relatives. Then he’s fired because, according to himself, he has “difficulty… understanding others’ emotional experiences”?

There’s a word or two which we old Boomers use for people who have such difficulties. Mean and presumptuous words, but we who use them have had some negative experiences with these types. We have no right to be so mean but when we encounter and get abused or swindled by people like this we get all angry and call them “psychopaths” and/or “Predatory narcissists”. Just saying.

I don’t know anything about Mr Bonnell but just from this very neutral Wikipedia account I am quite satisfied to be so obscure and inconsequential on-line that I will never have to interact with Mr Bonnell.

<< Bonnell later found work as a carpet cleaner, working 12-hour days for commission. According to Bonnell, his average pay was $3–4 an hour (equivalent to $4.4–5.9 an hour in 2025)…

<< In 2011, Bonnell quit his job as a carpet cleaner to stream video games full-time. Streaming his Starcraft II matches on livestream.com and ustream.tv, then Justin.tv (now Twitch), he was immediately financially successful. In October of that year, Bonnell joined professional team Quantic Gaming and placed 4th in the 2011 MLG Global North American invitational.[5]During his years as a Starcraft II streamer, Bonnell was known for his abrasive and confrontational style, including use of “acerbic and often offensive” comments against other players for shock humor… >>

Ding-ding-ding! He goes from despised and poor carpet cleaner to “immediately financially successful” as a “Streamer” which is basically an on-line opinion-shaper or “social media warrior”? There’s a certain odour rising from this odd incongruity. This old Boomer and JFK Conspiracy Nut smells the cachet of CIA.

<< Bonnell received a 30-day suspension from Twitch in summer 2018 for using the word faggot… >>

Yep. He’s a ‘disrupter’. His narcissistic abrasive and cold psycho-type personality suits his calling as a sort of “Accellerationist” – a type of alleged-by-myself CIA mercenary terrorist, like the New Zealand Mosque Massacre shooter who issued a “manifesto” advocating aimless violence to “accelerate” the fall of Civilization? The CIA types love this type of tool.

<< Bonnell was indefinitely banned from Twitch due to “hateful conduct” in March 2022. Dot Esports speculates that this may have been due to Bonnell streaming with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who had previously been banned from the platform, while Bonnell speculated it was due to him expressing the view that “trans women shouldn’t compete with cis women in women’s athletics”… >>

Told ya!

<< In late 2024, members of Bonnell’s Reddit and Discord communities began participating in an online campaign against Twitch, pressuring Twitch advertisers under the allegation that the website was promoting antisemitic content… >>

Oh yeah. According to Karen Kwiatkowski, and she’s aces in my book, “the CIA, MI6, Mossad … they are all the same people”. So Bonnell is a gay basher and insults Jews or can be presented in that light? Perfect for the purposes of Mossad and CIA. If there were no such thing as Jew-haters, Mossad would have to invent them because “anti-Semitism” adds donations and recruits to AIPAC and support and sympathy to the State of Israel.

<< In 2025, Bonnell joined the Unfuck America Tour, a progressive political campus event series hosted by National Ground Game, an organization founded by political consultant Zee Cohen-Sanchez. The tour aims at countering Turning Point USA and rallying youth votes for the Democratic Party… >>

All of which brings me right back to Lance Twiggs on Destiny’s subreddit, commenting in a friendly manner and using the very odd terminology “My Beloved”.

Kasia and NissCee both noted the similarity with some odd language in the alleged text massages which showed up on Lance Twigg’s phone alleged by the Utah State prosecutor to be from Tyler Robinson, on zero real evidence.

The prosecutor and FBI withhold the vital digital evidence which the Defence could use to actually trace the signal. Why? Isn’t that obviously part of the numerous instances of Utah and the FBI concealing and destroying and falsifying evidence?

I too heard some comment from a purported expert that “Furries” in Utah use odd lingo like this, calling each other “My love” and “My beloved”. So we the public are meant to accept this obviously constructed patois as authentic?

“My love”, “My beloved”, “It was me”, “I wanted to keep it secret, sorry”, “I’m serious”. Huh? Who could be the inventor of this icky, inhuman lingo and scenario? Professor Ashley Guajardo, maybe?

Wouldn’t she be the perfect academic authority on this so-called “Furry Community” and how they are somehow inculcated and recruited? In fact, wouldn’t she be the perfect field agent to organize this Information Operation in Utah State University, under the auspices of the Mormon Mafia, Utah being such a popular head-hunting ground for CIA recruiters?

In her career aren’t all the ingredients evident?

From New York University’s bio:

<< Dr. Ashley ML Guajardo (née Brown) is an award-winning teacher, streamer, and scholar. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Arizona State University, a Masters of Arts in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK), and a PhD in Sociology from The University of Manchester (UK). Dr. Guajardo’s research interests lie within the intersection of sexuality and play. She is the author of Sexuality and Role-Playing Games… and journal articles on fandom, sexuality, video games, and table-top roleplaying games. Currently, she is working on multiple book projects exploring how fandom and fantasy shape sexual desire… >>

And like Mr Bunnell, she enjoyed a smooth and lucrative ride to “financial success”. In her case it comes from pervading a most plentiful lack of intellectual substance along with a distinct whiff of sexual “grooming” sold as “cool” to vulnerable university students:

<< Previously, Dr. Guajardo was faculty at Brunel University London (2014-2016), and the University of Utah (2016- 2025). She won awards for innovative and inclusive teaching at both institutions. Since 2017, she has hosted a weekly educational Twitch stream on games user research methods. She has also held several leadership positions in industry and academia-facing professional organizations. She was Vice President of the Global Game Jam (2020-1), conference co-director of the IGDA’s Games User Research Special Interest Group (2021-2), and currently serves as president of the Digital Games Research Association (2025-7). In 2025, she was inducted as a fellow of the Higher Education Video Game Association... >>

And organizing youth in sexually promiscuous and hypnotically “inclusive” groups indoctrinating each other in special mental worlds:

<< How women and queer gamers express and elicit excitement, creativity, and desire in online gaming communities and beyond. How do cosplayers, modders, fan artists, fanfiction authors, and TikTok content creators build communities for marginalized and underserved fans of games?

<< In Play Like a Fangirl, Kristine Ask, Ashley Guajardo, Tanja Sihvonen, and Jess Tompkins look at the collective efforts of such fans to create meaningful and arousing connections to video game worlds, to characters, and to one another. Using pleasure as a lens, they show how fans’ playful practices both reflect current cultural values and shape how we relate to video games and ourselves. The authors develop the concept of what they call the “fangirl gaze” to show how communities of fangirls can be regarded as oppositional, subversive, and transformative in terms of societal expectations of gender, play, and sex, and how these gazes are read within larger social and political contexts… >>

The odour, the stink, of CIA seems very strong to me. Especially because Ashley Guajardo’s husband is the Assistant Medical Examiner who apparently did an autopsy on Charlie Kirk’s body less than 3 hours after Charlie died. It takes 8 hours minimum in a refrigerated morgue to cool a corpse down to below 40 degrees core temperature preparatory to a normal autopsy.

I believe I can say definitely that I can cite multiple instances of very irregular behaviour by police and the FBI in the murder case against Tyler Robinson. There is not just speculation, there is outright display of suspicious handling, concealment, even destruction and falsification of evidence. The connection between both Mrs and Mr Guajardo and the Furry “community” is one glaring example of outrageous prosecutorial misbehaviour which ought to make a verdict of Guilty Beyond a Reasonable Doubt already impossible before the jury has even been selected.