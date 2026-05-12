The great American hero and senator Daniel Inouye in his closing statement of the Iran-Contra Hearings of 1987, accurately characterized the disaster creeping upon the American government even then by the CIA and its criminal conspirators headed by then VP G.H.W. Bush. This covert force was soon to become what is the Israel Lobby today. First they would pervert and co-opt and essentially destroy the Constitutional Republic.

Senator Daniel Inouye, 1987:

<< The story has now been told. Speaking for myself, I see it as a chilling story; a story of deceit and duplicity and the arrogant disregard of the rule of law… It is also a story of a flawed policy kept alive by a secret White House junta despite repeated warnings and signs of failure… It is a story of the National Security Council staff becoming a dominant organ of foreign policy and shutting out those who disagreed with its views…

<< Obviously, these hearings have been about issues much more profound than who did what or knew what in the Iran-contra affair. They have presented two visions of government, much as the Constitutional Convention was presented with different views of the relationship between government and its citizens 2000 years ago.

<< One vision was described in the testimony of Admiral Poindexter, Lieutenant Colonel North, General Secord, and Mr. Hakim: That of a secret government, directed principally by NSC staffers, accountable to not a single elected official, including apparently the President himself — a shadowy government with its own air force, its own navy, its own fund-raising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances and free from the law itself… >>

Robert Kagan is part of the post-cold war, post Reagan conspirators including Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld and George H.W. “Poppy” Bush and Paul Wolfowitz who originated America’s campaign of full-on world conquest in the 1990s. While economic hit men including Amaryllis Fox-Kennedy’s father Hodson Thornbur, descended like flies upon the corpse of the former Soviet Union, Paul Wolfowitz – ever the covert Israeli – enunciated the Wolfowitz Doctrine whereby the American Military would be transformed from a Cold War defensive force into an offensive force to establish “Full spectrum Dominance” of the entire globe, ostensibly in American “interests”, but really in the service of Greater Israel.

In the mid 90s Kagan co-founded the “think tank” Projects for a New American Century” to urge that America should become as proud and bloody as valiant little Israel, and prove its bonafides by pumping up the Pentagon budget and conquering the globe even from space. Now that the evil USSR was no longer a problem, said Kagan, what’s to stop the Sole Superpower except some old fashioned silly international laws?

In 2000 PNAC lamented that the conquest of the Middle East and its remaking on the “democratic” pattern of Washington and Tel Aviv would be unacceptable politically by the American voter “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event like a new Pearl Harbor.”

On September 11, 2001, by one of those miracles that only the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and David Ben Gurion could have arranged, the New Pearl Harbor happened! The administration of George Walker Bush, consisting of the entire PNAC top stratum, then vowed to destroy 7 Muslim countries in 5 years. Twenty-five years – and several humiliating catastrophes and 38 million Iraqi, Syrian, Libyan, Palestinian, Afghani, etc. deaths – later Iran still holds out. The genocide schedule is stalling!

I thank Simplicius for this article:

Simplicius, May 12, 2026: Kagan Strikes Again: Calls US Paper Tiger Checkmated by Iran

Simplicius comments on Robert Kagan’s article for The Atlantic:

THE ATLANTIC: CHECKMATE IN IRAN

Washington can’t reverse or control the consequences of losing this war.

By Robert Kagan, May 10, 2026

Since The Atlantic puts this behind a paywall and I refuse to dirty my archives by involving myself with that rag I’ll comment on Simplicious’s quotes and his response.

This will be tough because to me there are no words in English quite vile enough for Kagan. He and his family, truly a “generation of vipers”, nest and squirm in Washington DC pretending to be Americans but always and forever they are loyalists to a faction of terrorists who serve the demon we must call Zionism.

Zionism pretends to be all in the “interests” of the modern “State of Israel” which in turn is itself a pure pretense, since this “State” pretends to be a normal nation state among normal nations, sending out diplomats and running pretended elections and entertaining a faux-“liberal” pretended free press, “Haaretz” and sometimes “Jerusalem Post” – publications tuned to the fashion of faux-liberal American publications including The Atlantic, now that I consider it.

The ex-Israeli psychologist Avigail Abarbanel describes Israel rightly as a psychological pressure cooker to pervert the human mind and now after 79 years of indoctrination over 95% of Israeli professing Jews [according to several recent official government sponsored polls] are eager to mass murder every mother, child, baby and father in Gaza. Which to me doesn’t square with the real Jews I know.

To me the testimony under oath in 2019 before the Knesset by the surviving Israeli women victims of child rape and torture at the hands of people who claim to be Orthodox Jews, but who actually worship Ba’al in Satanic rituals, better characterizes what Israel really is under the holy hypocrisy.

Until the early 1990s, as Abarbanel reports, the dominant Israeli political voting base were liberal Zionists like her family. They saw themselves as citizens of a perfect replica of America. They were secular and liberal and democratic. To “religious” Israelis these fellow citizens were nothing but a carefully cultivated illusion to deceive the American population and the rest of “The West”. Slowly during the 1990s, and now very suddenly in a flood, these liberal Zionists were leached out and driven out of Israel by the growing so-called “Religious Right”.

I was a Canadian boy of the classic baby-boom generation and I remember that lovely dream of liberalism and high civilization we all lived in. In 1960 my parents saved on baby-sitting money by taking us boys with them to the Lake Shore Drive-In theatre to see the Hollywood epic “Exodus”, starring Paul Newman and young Sal Mineo as heroic Jewish survivors of the Holocaust. Paul and Sal portrayed lovable guys struggling against the anti-Semitic British Mandate and monstrous, inhuman “Arabs” who, against the holy Will of God Himself, tried to deny the Promise God made to Abraham and befoul the Jewish Holy Land by squatting on it for a benighted interval since 70 AD.

I was 13 then so I managed to stay awake until the end when Paul Newman makes a pretty speech over the burial of Sal Mineo’s lovely teenage girlfriend whom the cruel Arabs have wantonly murdered. “Be at peace, daughter of Israel,” intones Newman –as I vaguely recall it. Sal Mineo storms away, determined now to kill every Arab in the world, which is his perfect, even holy, right to do.

This was 1960, summer, from the back seat of my dad’s big new sedan. Somebody has probably made a list of all the Hollywood movie propaganda that followed “Exodus”. I can name a few from memory. We all lived in a dream of post-war peace and prosperity, all of us nice liberal secular Canadians and the Liberal, Secular, Nice Israelis who voted and dressed up and thought of themselves as just like us. And like us, they never even looked at what was going on outside their nice clean bubble.

In 1967 I was a 20 year old university student about to start my second semester when I met a fellow student who had just come back from visiting his childhood friend in Israel, a veteran of the 1967 Israeli conquest and seizure of Gaza and the West Bank. This boy had told my new friend that he and his Israeli “Defense Force” colleagues had slit the throats of Palestinian women and children as part of their easy terrorist romp among a defenceless population. So I acquired a different view of the State of Israel in 1967. But for almost everybody I ever knew “Israel” was the same Hollywood dreamscape.

The “State of Israel” was an almost seamless facade until the cult of pretense led by Netanyahu and Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and the rest of that nest of demon-obsessed terrorists fully ripped off its own bodice and started in on the Final Solution they and their forebears always had in their evil hearts. October 7, 2023 was the date when the Netanyahu pretenders activated full-on genocide. They had always seen Gaza as a replication of Auschwitz and now, by means of using kibbutzim as bate, they redefined Gaza as a Death Camp. Gas chambers are unacceptable these days so bombing and starvation and crushing zip-cuffed civilians under D-9 bulldozer tracks will have to suffice.

The nice thing about this slow genocide is that it makes Iranians and Lebanese and Yemenis mad enough to kill Israelis [so? Who really gives a shit about them? Netanyahu? You gotta be kidding!] and Americans so Trump is ALMOST ready to do what Bibi needs doing. Almost.

I need to remind myself, so thick is the smear of Zionist propaganda even now, that our Canadians’ bland acceptance of Israel’s “right” to mass murder over 2 million people was prepared for us here in ‘The West’ in 2019 when the Palestinians of Gaza – whose water, food and electricity and even medical supplies have been strictly embargoed every since 2007 – announced their Great March of Return. This was a series of protest mobs every Saturday for months, armed with nothing more than flags and signboards assembling close to the razor wire “fence” and demanding freedom. The snipers of the Israeli Defense Force killed dozens and maimed hundreds of teens, mothers, Red Crescent EMTS and other unarmed people. The IDF boys and girls made up and wore funny t-shirts with slogans including ‘1 Shot 2 Kills’ – in English! – over a cartoon of a pregnant woman in a hijab. They sold them on Amazon. Wanna see it?

It soon became embarrassing in Israel because what’s normal and fun for Israeli teens and parents is, to their great surprise, considered barbaric and evil over here. But the brief scandal was worth it because that’s when the Israeli genocide party found out that the national governments of the world would cover up for Israel even if it meant excusing genocide.

Because ever since the 1960s when American Zionist Lyndon Johnson was installed as US president by the murder of President Kennedy, Israel under David Ben Gurion had acquired illegal and still unacknowledged nuclear weapons with which the “State of Israel” humiliates and threatens and blackmails the normalized nations of earth. Civilized governments – except Iran – self-humiliate by refusing to name, call out and condemn Israel’s nuclear blackmail before the contemptible UN Security Council.

Which brings us to February 28, 2026 when, as US State Secretary Rubio explained, US President Donald Trump simply had no choice but to follow his orders from Tel Aviv Headquarters and strike Iran during his pretended peace negotiations, because otherwise the “State of Israel” would do it first and America must be First in everything. So Commander Leigh Tate of the USS Spruance said “Aye-aye, Mr President” and spent some $40 million in Tomahawk Cruise Missiles to burn 168 little Iranian girls and boys to death while they huddled terrified in their elementary school lunch room, among other war crimes.

Which at long last brings me to Robert Kagan’s poisonous verbal vomit. How to choose among Kagan’s rhetorical gems!

Old stupid Goy that I am, I’m going to read between the lines. Because why the hell shouldn’t I? I’ve written about this stuff for decades and never gotten much notice so I have nothing to lose.

Kagan belittles the defeat of America in Vietnam as being superficial, whereas it was ultimately a fatal drain on America’s national wealth and the foundation of the covert power over US foreign policy of the CIA and its twin Mossad. Kagan has the arrogant gall to even belittle the 20 year long debacle of America’s soul sucking humiliation in Iraq and Afghanistan, a catastrophe that Kagan and his faction, always in Israel’s service, whipped up in the first place.

Says Kagan:

<< Defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character. It can neither be repaired nor ignored. There will be no return to the status quo ante, no ultimate American triumph that will undo or overcome the harm done. The Strait of Hormuz will not be “open,” as it once was. With control of the strait, Iran emerges as the key player in the region and one of the key players in the world. The roles of China and Russia, as Iran’s allies, are strengthened; the role of the United States, substantially diminished… >>

IF Donald Trump is going to ALLOW it by being a QUITTER. TACO Trump!! “Trump Always Chickens Out”!!

<< Far from demonstrating American prowess, as supporters of the war have repeatedly claimed, the conflict has revealed an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started. That is going to set off a chain reaction around the world as friends and foes adjust to America’s failure… >>

Because TACO Trump hasn’t got the BALLS to use nuclear weapons! Maybe Israel ought to nuke Iran on its own … if Israel has any nuclear weapons which of course OUR best and most treasured allies the Israelis don’t have any nukes because we’re the Good Guys. And we always hold America’s Interests dear. And we’d never burn up the whole goyim world in a nuclear holocaust. Because we’re nice. But just saying.

<< The turning point came on March 18, when Israel bombed Iran’s South Pars gas field and Iran retaliated by attacking Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world’s largest natural-gas-export plant, causing damage to production capacity that will take years to repair. Trump responded by declaring a moratorium on further strikes against Iran’s energy facilities and then declaring a cease-fire, despite Iran’s not having made a single concession… >>

Totally unprovoked!! Those crazy Arabs! Just because 168 little school kids happened to be collateral!

<< Even if Trump wanted to bomb Iran as part of an exit strategy—looking tough as a way of masking his retreat—he can’t do that without risking this catastrophe.

<< If this isn’t checkmate, it’s close.Defeat for the United States, therefore, is not only possible but likely… >>

It hasn’t happened yet!! It’s Likely. It’s a Risk. Come on, Donald! What do you need, another clipped ear?

<< Here is what defeat looks like.

<< Iran remains in control of the Strait of Hormuz. The common assumption that, one way or another, the strait will reopen when the crisis ends is unfounded. Iran has no interest in returning to the status quo ante. People talk of a split between hard-liners and moderates in Tehran, but even moderates must understand that Iran cannot afford to let the strait go, no matter how good a deal it thought it could get. For one thing, how reliable is any deal with Trump? He all but boasted of replicating the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by approving the killing of Iran’s leadership amid negotiations. The Iranians cannot be sure that Trump won’t decide to attack again within a few months of striking a deal. They also know that the Israelis may attack again, as they never feel constrained from acting when they perceive their interests to be threatened…

<< The power to close or control the flow of ships through the strait is greater and more immediate than the theoretical power of Iran’s nuclear program. This leverage will allow the leaders in Tehran to force nations to lift sanctions and normalize relations or face penalties. Israel will find itself more isolated than ever, as Iran grows richer, rearms, and preserves its options to go nuclear in the future. It may even find itself unable to go after Iran’s proxies: In a world where Iran wields influence over the energy supply of so many nations, Israel could face enormous international pressure not to provoke Tehran in Lebanon, Gaza, or anywhere else… >>

Iran will get nukes in the future if Trump hasn’t got the balls to nuke Iran now! If Israel had nukes, which the UN says we don’t – sorry! THEY don’t – valiant little Israel could do what Trump won’t. But oh how tragic! We, actually they, have to depend on this wimpy, goyim-infested American government! They are going to prevent Israel from DEFENDING itself by genociding Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq… oh just all those dirty Arabs and Christians and …

<< The American defeat in the Gulf will have broader global ramifications as well. The whole world can see that just a few weeks of war with a second-rank power have reduced American weapons stocks to perilously low levels, with no quick remedy in sight. The questions this raises about America’s readiness for another major conflict may or may not prompt Xi Jinping to launch an attack on Taiwan, or Vladimir Putin to step up his aggression against Europe. But at the very least America’s allies in East Asia and Europe must wonder about American staying power in the event of future conflicts…>>

The goyim world is just as evil as Israel, or America, because they all would conquer the world and genocide all of us Israeli and Christian good guys. So we gotta do it first. Otherwise China will genocide Taiwan and then San Francisco and L.A. And Putin will eat up Cleveland and New York City. If Trump is going to TACO!

<< The global adjustment to a post-American world is accelerating. America’s once-dominant position in the Gulf is just the first of many casualties… >>

Simplicius reads this as offering no cure for America’s defeat. Alexander Mercouris noticed that throughout his verbal brier patch Kagan presents the defeat of America – and of course never mentions his real point, the defeat of Israel – as being a “would be” situation. So Alexander rightly notes that Kagan is really goading Donald Trump’s ever reliable narcissism by basically calling him a wimp if he does not fully invade and conquer Iran even if it takes dropping a nuke or two.

Theoretically, I mean just saying … Congress and the US president could declare AIPAC to be a foreign agent and Kagan and his nasty family could be exposed as the traitors to America that they have always been. Theoretically.

And somehow reality might dawn and Israel could be seen clearly for what it has always been, not an ally and friend of America but a deadly hateful enemy of everything that was ever decent about the USA.