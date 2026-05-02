Schrodinger’s joke-box is leaking the stink of dead cat. Do we even have to look? The American military bases that commanded the Persian Gulf arena have been destroyed. Iran demands that America leave the Persian zone of security completely. And that demand has been made and accomplished by Iranian military superiority. The bases are no longer viable.

And another paradox has been resolved by Iran’s victory in this war. It may still be a question in elite circles in Washington whether the US government is its own boss in foreign affairs and foreign wars. But for those who can be honest in DC or the rest of the world, there is no question anymore. Israel commands the government of the USA.

Trump is not even the problem. Every US president at least since 9/11 – and I say since November 22, 1963 – has been nothing but a puppet for Israel. Or, to speak more specifically, the Atlanticist banking elites who hold the leash and collar on both the USA and Israel. This war has torn off the bandage and ripped off the scab beneath it.

Tamara Qiblawi, CNN London, reports: Majority of US military sites in Middle East damaged by Iran, CNN investigation reveals | CNN

https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/01/world/video/us-military-bases-iran-strikes-images-invs-digvid

At least the CNN London office is making a serious attempt to recover its reputation as an objective and professional news bureau by boldly reporting that 16 US military bases in the Middle East Persian Gulf region have been heavily damaged by Iranian strikes and some are effectively defunct.

From another source I learned that the huge US base at Kuwait was hit not by Iranian missiles or drones alone but it was struck very specifically by bombs from Iranian Su-24s and even their small old F-5 jets, all of these planes being 40 years old, which means that if there were Patriot anti-aircraft defences to protect the base (and how could there not have been?) they were utterly inoperable and useless. My guess is that this attack was the one during which Kuwaiti jets allegedly downed 3 American F-15 fighters by mistake. Whether these F-15’s were downed by “friendly” or unfriendly fire, if Iranian jets were over this base and Kuwaiti jets and US F-15s scrambled to meet them this crowded air activity would neatly explain the impotence of the anti-aircraft missile systems which would have been unable to fire lest they hit allied fighters. That’s just my conjecture, of course.

I also saw the early amateur video taken apparently by Bahrain citizens of the Iranian propeller-driven small Shahed drone which destroyed the billion dollar US radar dome at the US Fifth Fleet base at Bahrain. I think that was on February 29. The video went globally viral. This radar system was one of several such systems that were also destroyed by Iranian drones at nearly the same time at several other US bases. These radars collectively were worth several billion dollars, the cost of building them 15 years ago, but it would require far more cost to rebuild them now – and if such construction were attempted it would be under Iranian “fire control”, that’s for sure. These radars had provided over-the-horizon warning of any rocket launch from Iran so that Tel Aviv had 15 minutes warning of any Iranian missile barrage and US bases also had significant warning time. Not anymore. Tel Aviv gets less than a minute’s warning now; which meant that Israeli civilians were confined to shelters almost round the clock during Iran’s day and night barrages. It’s a safe bet that Tel Aviv is in wretched shape now as Israeli civilians emerged to see what their government forbids them from videoing.

From these and other reports I have gained an impression that US and Israeli anti-drone, anti-missile and anti-air defensive systems, Patriots and THAADs and “Iron Dome” and so forth, are next to useless against the best of modern missiles and drones, and Iran has the best of the best. It is quite certain that the US allies and compradors in the Gulf area may well have worried about that before – recalling other instances, notably in January 2020, when US Patriot batteries were missing in action – but since this latest contest they must necessarily be certain that US guarantees of protection against Iranian missiles and drones are not worth the hot air used to brag about them.

The UAE has exited OPEC. The other Gulf States will not be far behind in attempting to scramble for their own survival.

Meanwhile Trump declares that the war is over and no US Congressional input is needed to make that official. Yet Trump continues the embarrassing farce of his “blockade”, which dozens of Iranian and Iranian-permitted ships have been slipping past while US Navy warships have boarded less than 5 as these US strike forces hover over 200 miles from Hormuz and the Iranian coast in order to avoid being humiliated or even sunk. Trump has actually had the crudity to joke about the US Navy acting like “pirates”.

I could attribute this farcical blockade to a strategy. But if so it’s not an American government strategy in the conventional sense – because it does not benefit, and grievously harms, damages and humiliates the USA militarily, diplomatically, legally, morally, economically and socially. If this is a strategy and not simply a headless flailing “Charlie Foxtrot” wherein lower elements of US overt and covert forces are pulling in all directions at once?

If this is strategy it’s Israeli strategy. And a witless, reckless and psychopathic strategy at that – the Mossad and other Israeli covert parasitic forces in the US military and US Congress and Trump’s White House, whose complete control of Washington has been revealed by this war in all it’s stinking effectiveness – in short the Israelis and their treasonous AIPAC billionaire donors are provoking the Iranians past bearing in the hope that Iran will violate the “ceasefire” at which point Israel’s goyim cohorts will drop a nuclear bomb or ten on Iran at long last? Is that what it amounts to?

Maybe this demonic Israeli “strategy” is operating alongside the “Charlie Foxtrot” [cluster-fuck] theory of US military fecklessness at the same time. An interesting idea in itself, isn’t it? A sort of quantum strategy, Shrodinger’s Empire, Israel-USA/USA-Israel flickering back and forth. The American Empire was, like Shrodinger’s Cat, both alive and dead or neither until observed. Wikipedia’s A.I. is too eloquent not to be quoted:

“Schrödinger’s cat is a 1935 thought experiment demonstrating quantum superposition, where a cat in a sealed box is simultaneously alive and dead. The cat’s fate is linked to a random subatomic event, creating a paradox where, until observed, the cat exists in multiple states. It highlights the absurdity of applying quantum rules to everyday objects.”

In 1935 it was still possible to apply common sense. Shrodinger was making a joke. In observed reality there is no such thing as the simultaneous validity of contradictory propositions, much less contradictory realities. In real life there is either wrong or right, truth or a lie. The middle of the road of either/or is where we get run over.

Mr Miyagi had it right: “On left side of road, good. On right side of road, still good. In middle of road? Crushed like grape! Same Karate. Say Karate yes, good. Say Karate no, still good. Say Karate kinda maybe? Crushed like grape!”

This war has been effectively the “observation” which has settled the quantum paradox. The stink of dead Schrodinger’s cat leaking out of the US media black box is far too strong to miss.