All my deepest memories of being afraid of the spectre of nuclear World War Three have been sparked up and lit up by the insanity of the United States under the presidency of an increasingly erratic Donald Trump gathering all the world-ending power of America around Iran and threatening to “end a civilization tomorrow” at the behest and command of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

This YouTube show sparked memories for me.

JFK Nukes Bombshell SCARES Israel—Here’s What The Media Hid - YouTube

“We [the USA] once had a president who was trying to shut all this down. He was trying to make Israel follow the lobbying laws. He was trying to shut down their nuclear weapons development. And he got a bullet in the head.”

These points are easily demonstrated, by published historical documents, to be factual. US President John F. Kennedy conflicted with Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion specifically on the issue of what he (correctly in my view) saw as too much Israeli influence in the foreign policy-making of the US government and he also aggressively opposed Ben-Gurion’s development of nuclear research, including the potential development of nuclear weapons grade materials, at the Reactor at Dimona, without open declaration of such research and international inspections to insure that the State of Israel would not acquire a nuclear weapon.

I lived through that day on November 22, 1963, when my hero, Jack Kennedy, was publicly executed. I was 16 years old. That day changed the direction of my life. I was not alone in my feelings. I and my friends were dressing in our change room after gym class when our teacher poked his head in at the doorway and said, “The president’s just been shot.”

This was Grantham High School in St Catharines Ontario Canada in 1963 and he said “the president”; Jack was OUR president too! He was OUR leader too! A year previous, October 1962, Jack Kennedy had faced off against Nikita Khrushchev of the Soviet Union and together they had stopped the world on the brink of nuclear war. Jack Kennedy had protected my home and my neighbourhood and my country from being wiped off the face of Earth – that’s how I felt about it then and in all my subsequent years I have learned that I was more correct then than I could have known.

November 22, 1963. My entire high school, teachers and students, all gathered around our portable TV sets in every classroom. We were hushed with shock. We were riveted and stunned and horrified. After Walter Cronkite tearfully announced that our president was dead our principal and teachers dismissed us early and we went home. Life would never be quite the same. Normality, trust, order and peace – none of these things were ever to be quite the same again.

It was only in the last few months that I learned that the newly sworn President Lyndon B. Johnson had been a lifelong, career long, ardent Zionist, loyal personally to his personal hero David Ben-Gurion. Johnson was the son of a prominent and active member of the Zionist Society of America in the 1930s. Young rising Congressman Lyndon Johnson had been introduced to Ben-Gurion personally before 1941and he must have heard Ben-Gurion, then the leader of the Zionist movement and the active leader of terrorists in the British Mandate of Palestine, declare that the current oppression of Jews in Hitler’s Nazi Germany, then creating public outrage in the USA , was “Not our concern”. Our concern, he said. Lyndon Johnson included himself in Ben-Gurion’s “we-ness”.

He was a rising young American Congressman but by 1941 his conception of “we” was not “We the People of the United States of America” and it never was. We all never quite got that through our heads back then in the 1960s.

The plight of European Jews was not important to David Ben-Gurion. Worse, it was a distraction from the main prize, which was the establishment of the New Israel. Ben-Gurion was determined to see the New State of Israel established in Palestine at every and all cost in blood. British, Muslim, Christian, or Jewish blood – all of it was expendable in the quest for statehood and governmental and military power above all. Twenty years later Ben-Gurion was on the verge of having developed the first nuclear bomb in the hands of his State of Israel. And John F. Kennedy got a bullet in the head.

And Lyndon B. Johnson had a clear path ahead of him to escalate the simmering conflict in South Vietnam and boil it up into the half-million-manned Vietnam War that donated at least a billion 1973 US dollars to the Military Industrial Congressional and CIA complex. And behind the CIA was its conjoined twin Mossad.

Of course all that is ancient history. Let’s all shake our heads and wake up to today, shall we? What’s in the morning papers? Oh Yeah.

Mein AI – Palantir’s Alex Karp wants us to know he has big plans — RT World News

https://www.rt.com/news/638992-palantir-alex-karp-mein-ai/

MIEN AI – PALANTIR’S ALEX KARP WANTS US TO KNOW HE HAS BIG PLANS

The surveillance giant is not even hiding its truly evil plans for humanity anymore, and its only downfall might be its hubris

By Tarik Cyril Amar, 24 April 2025

<< Once the Nazis were done, quite a few people started scratching their heads. Obviously one thing to baffle any sane observer was the sheer enormity of their crimes, accomplished, moreover, with frenetic, really start-upish drive and ambition in a mere 12 years: World War? Check. Genocides? Check. Bad hairstyle? Check.

<< But then, there also was another puzzle: How could their self-besotted visionary-in-chief, hobby philosopher (with a bent to sinister German stuff), and obviously mentally less-than-stable wannabe genius of a leader have gotten a whole nation of, apparently, reasonably educated people to go along? And not just go along, but go along to the very, very bitter end.

<< That question was all the more disturbing in view of the fact that Adolf Hitler had not been shy about displaying his insanity and extremely bad intentions well before conservative elites installed him in power in 1933. Hitler’s book-length – indeed two-volume – manifesto of German fascism (AKA Nazism) Mein Kampf was published in 1925 and 1926, sold more than 12 million copies and was translated into over a dozen languages.

<< Those ready to brave its pathological me-me-me-and-HISTORY narcissism, daft hodge-podge ramblings about the better and the lesser parts of humanity, and brownshirt-bro bombast could not say that the future Leader had been concealing where he intended to lead Germany and, really, the world.

<< Indeed, Hitler’s manifesto could have served as an all-alarms-howling, bright-red-lights-flashing-everywhere, get-the-straitjackets-now warning. The main points of Nazi Germany’s evil to come were all there, laid out in general but with stunning honesty: empire building with industrial-strength brutality, extermination or at least slavery for those considered inferior and superfluous, and last but not least, eternal primacy of one master country, to be achieved and maintained by all and any means, because that country – in Hitler’s case Germany – was defined as superior to all others and called upon to lead the world, forever.

<< It is one of those bitter ironies of history that Alex Karp, CEO of the very peculiar software company Palantir, who regularly refers to his Jewish family background and what it would have meant for him under the Nazis, has recently released a manifesto that also should serve as a warning to the rest of us. A summary of his longer tract ‘The Technological Republic’ (co-authored with Nicholas Zamiska) the 22-point X post has provoked a great backlash…

<< Palantir – named after all-seeing magic stones used by the villains of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings (again: don’t say you weren’t warned) has already produced so much evil that a short worst-of-the-worst sample must do: The company has officially denied being involved in genocidal Israel’s use of AI to mass-murder Palestinians faster. Curiously enough, Alex Karp has, however, smirkingly admitted the fact in public. Regarding the deployment of Palantir’s targeting software in the American-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, the company is not even denying it.

<< But Palantir never rests. While deeply and proudly involved in genocidal slaughters and imperialist warfare, it also subverts peacetime societies pervasively. In Britain, for instance, a backlash has set in against the state’s reckless handing over of police powers and extremely sensitive data (for instance, in the spheres of finance and health) to the American CIA-offshoot gone rogue. In Germany, Palantir systems are used for policing in at least three of its federal states, Hesse, North-Rhine Westphalia, and Bavaria. In the US, Palantir has, of course, already so deeply invaded the state that it does not only help it fight its criminal wars abroad but also, for instance, terrorize its migrants and some non-migrants, too, at home.

<< Indeed, Palantir is so evil that even its own employees are beginning to wonder if they might, actually, be the bad guys. Hint: Yes, you are.

<< For the rest of us, that is, almost all of us on this planet afflicted by Silicon Valley: It’s time to believe them when they tell us to our faces that they are coming for us. Palantir is a clear and present danger. Its CEO is an extremely dangerous maniac, its mission is subversion, surveillance, and violence, and its only Achilles heel may be that old nemesis of the wicked: hubris. The sort of hubris that makes you announce your horrible aims in a manifesto we should call Alex Karp’s Mein AI. >>

What does Alex Karp say his “Technical Republic” is all about? He’s not shy. He published it on X:

Alex Karp:

<< Because we get asked a lot.

The Technological Republic, in brief.

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.

2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.

3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.

4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.

5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.

6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.

7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way.

8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.

9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.

10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.

11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.

12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.

13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.

14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.

15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.

16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves . . . . Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.

17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.

18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.

19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.

20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.

21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

Excerpts from the #1 New York Times Bestseller The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West, by Alexander C. Karp & Nicholas W. Zamiska >>

Funny how Karp never quite specifies what “country” he intends to grace with the power of the New Technical Republic. We’re all supposed to take it for granted that he means the United States of America. But it’s not difficult to assume that he sees the USA and the State of Israel as being one and the same.

Palantir was founded also by Peter Thiel. That was way back in 2003. Thiel became fabulously wealthy from US and Israeli government contracts as the War on Terror and the wars against Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Russia (via proxy Ukraine), Gaza, Lebanon and now Iran made this new century into one long nightmare of witless, endless war. War exhausting for the tax and living-cost beleaguered working people of “The West” and fabulously profitable for Peter Thiel and Alex Karp. Wars all for the ambition of the State of Israel and all for the cost – in wealth, blood, destroyed reputation, social dislocation, moral dirtying – of the United States and all of the former “Free World”.

That’s the political part. What about the spiritual part? What about the question of blood sacrifice? What about the specific identity of the god which Peter Thiel is ritually calling upon? It all came more to public consciousness ten years ago. It was dismissed as a joke. Which is another parallel with Hitler’s Mein Kampf and his Nazi partiers’ obsession with Blood and Sacrifice and the Occult. And child sacrifice.

It’s not difficult to dig up the first popular debut of Peter Thiel. A few clicks of a mouse will inform you. But what seemed silly ten years ago takes on a new aspect when combined with the Israeli genocide of hundreds of thousands of women and children mashed into the rubble of what was Gaza.

Google will give you whole pages of this stuff:

1. Vanity Fair

PETER THIEL WANTS TO INJECT HIMSELF WITH YOUNG PEOPLE’S BLOOD

The Silicon Valley billionaire reportedly sees blood transfusions as the pathway to radical life extension.

BY MAYA KOSOFF

AUGUST 1, 2016

Trump delegate and Gawker bankrupter Peter Thiel is no stranger to the idea of increasing his lifespan through science. “I stand against confiscatory taxes, totalitarian collectives, and the ideology of the inevitability of the death of every individual,” he wrote in libertarian journal Cato Unbound seven years ago. On Bloomberg TV in 2014, Thiel explained that he was taking human-growth hormone pills as part of his plan to live 120 years. “It helps maintain muscle mass, so you’re much less likely to get bone injuries, arthritis,” he said…

2. Forbes

HERE’S WHY PETER THIEL MAY BE INTERESTED IN YOUNGER PEOPLE’S BLOOD

By Bruce Y. Lee, Senior Contributor.

Aug 02, 2016

The revelation that 48-year old venture capitalist Peter Thiel is interested in younger people’s blood to help extend life spawned a whole array of vampire jokes on social media…

Although it is unclear whether Thiel has already attempted to transfuse younger people’s blood into himself (a Gawker article suggests that this may have occurred), this would not be his first foray into trying to battle Father Time. On a 2014 Bloomberg TV segment, Thiel revealed that was taking human growth hormone pills to extend his life. Yes, Thiel let everyone know that he was doping in the game of life.

The theory is that a younger person’s blood may have some factors, chemicals, substances or whatever that will, in turn, rejuvenate an older person. The theory comes from parabiotic experiments that surgically connected the blood vessels of two different mice …

The revelation that stitching together two mice’s circulatory systems together seems to “rejuvenate” the older mouse has rekindled interest in parabiosis research and blood factors as treatments…

This has opened the door to some labs and startups such as Ambrosia, LLC, and Alkahest to look at what factors in younger blood could confer health benefits such as slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. To date, no one has found that younger blood can in any way extend life...but who knows?… Much more research is needed to determine whether and how younger blood (or factors in blood) can benefit older or ill individuals. Regardless, maybe the growing parabiosis kick will be the shot in the arm needed to at least rejuvenate the blood product industry...as well as vampire jokes.

3. National Post/HomeLifeFashion

WHY THE WEALTHY BELIEVE THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH FLOWS WITH BLOOD, AND ARE SPENDING THOUSANDS TO SATIATE THEIR LUST

Sabrina Maddeaux: The rise of blood as the 21st century Holy Grail is very real and rooted in the latest advances in modern science

Author of the article:

By Special to National Post

Published Sep 27, 2016

The Guinness World Records list Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed as the most prolific female murderer in history. Often compared to Vlad the Impaler (the basis for the fictional Count Dracula), the “Blood Countess” was an infamous 16th century serial killer rumoured to have murdered approximately 650 young girls to both drink and bathe in their blood.

Apologies for such a macabre introduction, but the real life blood lust of royals and aristocrats has often served as inspiration for some of our most frightening horror stories.

That’s why you might be a little apprehensive to learn about the latest blood thirst among the one per cent. Recently, the upper classes have become increasingly obsessed with using actual blood to keep themselves young, beautiful and vital. It sounds a bit like something from last season’s American Horror Story, but the rise of blood as the 21st century Holy Grail is very real and rooted in the latest advances in modern science…

You may remember 2013’s viral photo of Kim Kardashian, face smeared in blood, mugging for a selfie after receiving a “Vampire Facial.”…

Then there’s the bloodlust of one Peter Thiel – and not just when it comes to bankrupting Gawker. The Silicon Valley billionaire has made no secret in his belief that young people’s blood is the key to extending human life and perhaps even warding off death entirely. He’s particularly interested in the process of getting blood transfusions from young people.

Thiel has publicly invested in several biotech startups and donated $6 million to biomedical gerontologist Aubrey de Grey’s Sens Foundation, which seeks to extend human lifespans. While he hasn’t publicly admitted to injecting himself with young blood, Gawker reported in June that Thiel “spends $40,000 per quarter to get an infusion of blood from an 18-year-old based on research conducted at Stanford on extending the lives of mice.” Vanity Fair also recently reported rumours of wealthy Silicon Valley elites paying young people for their blood… >>

I use the Spanish quotes to separate then from now and them from myself.

I think we ordinary people should bear the politics and the bloodlust of the technocratic elites equally in mind. Just because their plans and their hobbies seem crazy doesn’t mean they are some sort of joke.

They seem crazy, the plans and the planners, because they literally are crazy. Clinically, criminally, psychopathically, genocidally, demonically insane.

So we all need to keep our eyes wide open – not Wide Shut – because our ordinary, practical life decisions will be affected by the crazy plans of crazy rich crazy people. Our children and grandchildren will bear the children who will be the future of the human species.

Or not.