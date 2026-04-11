On the eve of negotiations between Iran and the USA in Islamabad the Iranians have published a picture of the Iranian negotiator facing 168 seats on the airplane, each one containing a scorched bookbag crowned by a picture of one of the murdered children of Minab School.

Are we of “The West” plied with Old Testament imprecations from self-proclaimed “Christian Zionists”? The devil can quote scripture for his own purposes, said Shakespeare.

I can cherrypick from the Bible too. The blood of the innocent children of Minab School cries from the ground for justice and Iran’s negotiators are bound to heed it.

Isaiah 14:12-15:

How you have fallen from heaven, O day star, son of the dawn! You have been cut down to the ground, O destroyer of nations.

You said in your heart: “I will ascend to the heavens; I will raise my throne above the stars of God. I will sit on the mount of assembly, in the far reaches of the north.

I will ascend above the tops of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.” ...

Iran Negotiating From a Dominant Position… And Melania’s Strange Presser on Epstein

Larry C. Johnson:

<< The photograph above tells even the casual observer that Iran is entering the next round of negotiations with the United States with its eyes wide open while holding the ultimate trump card… The Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians are shrewd masters of information operations and their skill is on display in this photo… The first 168 seats in the plane are adorned with a photograph of each of the students who were killed by the US missile strike on February 28. The negotiators have not forgotten nor have they forgiven the United States for this heinous act.

<< Despite White House denials, the US has caved to Iran’s demands and a de facto ceasefire is now in effect in Lebanon. Iran is showing no sign of releasing its choke-hold on the Strait of Hormuz, that prohibits any ship associated with the US, Israel or their allies from entering or leaving. That will be one of the critical items on the agenda. I believe that Iran will agree to allow all ships, regardless of national affiliation, to pass thru the Strait provided they pay a fee in Chinese yuan. In exchange, Iran will demand the removal of all US bases from the Gulf states… This is one way to obtain a guarantee that the US will not attack Iran again.

<< While the US wants to confine the talks to bi-lateral issues between the US and Iran, the Iranians are insisting that Israel’s war of genocide in Gaza and invasion of southern Lebanon must also be addressed. This may be a bridge too far for the US team, but I do not see Iran backing down on this issue.

<<I have seen conflicting reports on whether the talks will be direct — i.e., both sides sit in the same room and speak to each other — or indirect — i.e., the Pakistani mediator shuttles between two separate rooms passing on a message from one side to the other. While Iran would prefer to stop the war now, it is not desperate to reach a settlement… That is the position of the Trump team. Opinion polls have moved decisively against Donald Trump and against Israel and lead negotiator, JD Vance, is fully aware of the political bloodbath that awaits the Republicans if this war drags on or, worse, escalates.

<< You know the war is going bad when, out of the blue, First Lady Melania Trump shows up in the Grand Foyer of the White House addressing rumors and delivers a carefully prepared statement challenging allegations linking her to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She insisted that she never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell… Yet, there are numerous photos of her with Epstein that undercut her claim that she really did not know him. Why did she do this and why now?

<< Well we may have the answer — just posted on Friday afternoon — for the Diligent Denizen. Amanda Ungaro, an old friend of Melania’s, has done an interview with a Spanish news channel that will air this Sunday. Ungaro reportedly will spill some toxic beans about Melania and Donald’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

<<This whole situation is ripe with irony. Trump is alleged by some to have attacked Iran in order to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein case. And now? Melania resurrects the Epstein case in order to divert attention from Trump surrendering to Iran. >>

Call it lying Iranian propaganda, if you prefer to live in the New York Times’s fun-house-mirror world. Or say it’s well presented fact, as I believe. The 168 dead kids who were knowingly, callously and deliberately murdered by Commander Leigh Tate of the USS Spruance Guided Missile Destroyer on February 28, 2026 are definitely a presence in the negotiating rooms at Islamabad. The Iranian negotiators are honour bound to give these children justice.

And “The West”, under the leadership of what was considered the Sole Superpower, has dressed itself in the hideous costume and is playing the part of Satan. Trump and the US Congress and Pentagon are now demonstrating abject servitude to Israel even as Israel completes the genocide of Gaza while Washington dithers and fawns.

The stage of this clown show of horror was set by the presidency of Donald Trump. An interruption of four years under Biden saw America led by a case of senile dementia but Trump’s second term shows him to be a homicidal imbecile worse than Biden.

I distinctly remember, and somewhere in my archives I must have kept it, that during Trump’s first term he was presented with a virtual ultimatum, demanding a major air attack on Iran, by then national security advisor John Bolton.

I well recall posting on Facebook then (June 2019) my opinion that Trump was surely going to avoid starting a war against Iran because a new war would hurt him and the Republicans badly in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Oh what a fool I was to take Trump for a rational man loyal to his own country. Whatever brains or backbone he had then has disappeared. Bibi Netanyahu orders Trump and Trump obeys.

In December 2018, John Bolton had given a presser in DC saying that he, Bolton, had been “aware ahead of time” that the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was about to arrest and detain the chief executive of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou – which he had done as per orders from Washington on Dec 1, 2018 – but he, Bolton, was “not sure” if President Trump had known it.

Spotlight that! The National Security Advisor to the President of the United States proclaimed himself to be the real leader and his president to be an ignorant fool.

Meng was arrested “at the request of the United States”, as Google’s Computer generated encyclopedia blandly states. But Bolton announced to the world that Bolton knew of this and his president did not. So Bolton announced himself to be the executive authority and his President to be a rubber stamp at most.

To make insult and injury deeper, the arrest was timed to take place while President Trump was face to face with China’s President Xi Jinping negotiating a trade deal in what he swore was good faith. Xi was furious and Trump was sent packing, his spanked bum smarting as he skedaddled to board AirForce One. Trump’s credibility as the US leader and the credibility of the USA in the world took massive and irreparable damage, courtesy of John Bolton and his “NeoCon” faction, and this damage extended to the Office of the Presidency.

The following September after this outrageous humiliation, Trump was boarded by Bolton and told that since Iran had dared to down a US Reaper Drone, a full scale air attack on Iran from the nearby Gulf US bases was ready to launch and Trump had 15 minutes to scrub it or it would go by Bolton’s order. Trump cancelled the attack. Some weeks later Trump managed to develop the backbone to fire Bolton.

In my opinion these incidents of Trump’s first term set the stage for the disaster we now see whereby the world is on the brink of nuclear war. Because the president of the USA is a gutless stooge for Israel whose own cowardice and ignorance and childish narrow mindedness has destroyed every check and balance with which the US Constitution and Bill of Rights tried to prevent the Presidency from being a tool of despotism.

The take-over of the US Congress and Office of the Presidency by a fanatic 5th column of pro-Israel loyalists, traitors to the USA, accelerated from 1991. The PNAC conspirators, the coup d’etat of September 11, 2001, the invasions and debacles of Afghanistan and Iraq, the destruction of Libya: the march down to hell and impotence and slavery to traitorous war profiteers and to Israeli genocidal lunatics has been unstoppable.

“It’s getting hard to defend the United States … since 2000 our sanctions have killed 38 million, THIRTY-EIGHT MILLION people! That’s worse than Hitler by far…” – Col Laurence Wilkerson.