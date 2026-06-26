Forgive me, I have a sardonic sense of humour when I have been expected to believe a lie. The poor sap who plays Charlie Kirk in the FBI-authorized, made-for-Instagram movie coming soon to your cell phone will whisper this lovingly in Erika Franzve-Kirk’s shell-pink ear the night before he goes to Utah to be murdered:

“Erika, my love. Be assured that if anything should happen to blow my chest apart and spring a gushing hole in my neck, the moment I die you will inherit millions upon millions of donation dollars. The only thing in the way of that is that I’m alive, and by the way I’m about to tell tens of millions of Israeli supporter donor bucks to go buzz off because I don’t think mass murdering kids is Kosher.”

That’s essentially the scenario which Erika Kirk and TPUSA present to the public, though they pour a lot of sugar on it. In any ordinary murder investigation the widow who has inherited millions and taken her dead husband’s place, with NO corroborating Last Will and only an incongruous and fake-looking voice and video statement from the dead victim, would be the obvious first suspect. But courtesy of the FBI, Erika Kirk has been given Charlie’s broken necklace and blood spattered hand-held microphone without these vital pieces of evidence even being analyzed by the police. This microphone and even the tent where Charlie was murdered were used by Erika and TPUSA as props in an outrageously ghoulish display where TPUSA fans were invited to take selfies while garbed in replica souvenir white T-shirts just like Charlie died in.

My imaginary dialogue is in the style of the ridiculously unbelievable alleged text message alleged by the FBI to have been sent by Tyler Robinson to his alleged (by the FBI) homosexual boyfriend. My dialogue isn’t one bit more ridiculously fraudulent than that text message, a key and vital piece of evidence, which the FBI has had the insulting arrogance to present to the court and public. This allegedly real young man has been allowed to record his statement and “testify” in the July 6 preliminary hearing by having the recording played. A recording obviously cannot be cross-examined by Tyler Robinson’s Defense lawyers.

Moreover, with the latest advancements in A.I. image-making, this recording and every other feature of this alleged young man could be easily faked. Unless this man appears in the flesh there is a reasonable doubt that he even exists, A.I. fakery is that seamless these days. By now, after months of this boy being not questioned by police and not appearing alive in 3-D reality anywhere, how can it not be suspected that if he exists at all he’s nothing but an actor.

The FBI alleged mere hours after Charlie was murdered that there was a note left by Robinson confessing to the crime. This note was found by the alleged boyfriend but he destroyed it. The FBI claimed that they “forensically reconstructed” it and this “reconstruction” would be considered evidence good enough to railroad Tyler Robinson to death row.

To fire up the locomotive of death, Erika Kirk has petitioned the court to please get the conviction over with lickety-split, chop-chop. Apparently it’s legal and proper in Utah for the likeliest suspect to claim victim status and virtually spring the trap door. It would be a dark comedy except that a real man’s life is at stake.

The jury which convicts Tyler Robinson must have no reasonable doubt of his guilt. That’s what the law says anywhere where post-Magna-Carta legal standards are supposed to apply.

So, melodrama aside, where is the evidence?

The FBI is running classically true to form. What the FBI was always for is to swoop in on legitimate police investigations and sequester all the evidence to PREVENT, not prosecute, investigations that might compromise the FBI’s organized crime patrons. So, as regards the investigation into who killed Charlie Kirk, the FBI has compromised all the evidence.

They have given Erika Kirk the microphone and necklace which would have had blood traces or possibly explosive residue. Where is the shirt that Charlie was wearing and that Brian Harpole said he personally cut off Charlie’s body? It should be in evidence. Where are the clothing items that Harpole and the others said were covered in Charlie’s blood? The SUV used to transport Charlie’s body should have been sequestered and swept for evidence but the FBI CLEANED IT And SOLD IT! They have kept the alleged murder weapon, the .30-06 rifle, and refused to give it to the court. They have allowed the tent area to be violated and not swept for evidence. They and the police and governor have had the sod and soil removed to a depth of several inches and the area paved over – the pavers were ordered to finish on SUNDAY, Sabbath Day in Mormon Utah.

The US federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the ATF, has announced that the alleged murder weapon, the Robinson-owned .30-06 rifle, cannot be matched conclusively to the bullet fragments allegedly recovered from Charlie Kirk’s body. Yet the FBI, after half a year, keeps the rifle, claiming to be still performing “tests” on it and on the alleged fragments. The “test” on these alleged fragments that the FBI claims to be spending months doing is a lead-alloy test which has been discredited in court twenty years ago as being unreliable, virtually fraudulent.

The Defense team has complained that they have not received full Discovery of all data regarding the alleged computer text “confession”. The travesty gets more insulting by the day.

This is a very short list of highlights of ridiculously obvious violations of legal procedures and evidence handling in the case against Tyler Robinson. This should be grounds to dismiss the case already.

The judge and all counsellors have met behind closed doors months ago to “exclude certain evidence” even before the preliminary hearing.

Hollywood used to make comedy movies about drum-head injustice by corrupt judges in Tombstone, Dodge City or Deadwood. I’m old enough to remember how we were supposed to cheer when the white-hatted hero rode into town to bring law and order. Justice and The Law were held in highest regard in Hollywood fictions. It was an ideal at least.

Today Hollywood specializes in insulting every such ideal. And that’s mirrored in real life. I wonder, is that ultimately the meaning of convicting Tyler Robinson when the evidence against him is not just shaky, it’s proudly and loudly false?

Why is the case against Tyler Robinson so spectacularly nonsensical? The unbelievable, jaw-dropping injustice of it is being rubbed into the face of the public. The American people are being humiliated. Their belief in American justice is being shown to be as stupid and laughable as believing in Santa Clause or the Easter Bunny. It’s as stupid and childish and laughable as believing in Jesus Christ.

Is that what it is? Is that the point? Humiliating the American public? Showing them that they are slaves and fools? Is that what the “donors” are paying for?