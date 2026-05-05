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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
13h

State ran by satan

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
13h

Rabbi Michael Laitman, a Kabbalah scholar, said in a lecture years ago that Jews are from another world here to conquer this one. They are well on their way to achieving that goal.

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