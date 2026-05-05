This was posted on Facebook on April 21/26 but on re-reading it this morning I feel moved to repeat it.

Bottom line:

The German Nazis only had 12 years to create the evil they created and it killed hundreds of millions of people. The Israeli Nazis – that’s precisely what Zionism is – have had 79 years and the evil they have created will finish destroying the entire world if it is not stopped.

It took me many years of experience and learning to begin to grasp the reality of how insane Israeli society is. I should have some sympathy for younger Canadian people today who cannot see through the propaganda which we here in North America are subjected to by agents and sympathizers of Israel in all of our media. Our media and our educational and academic and political systems continually lie to themselves and to us ordinary citizens telling us that Israel is a normal country filled with normal people not significantly different from us. I too was raised to believe that lie.

We here in Canada are a normalized society of law abiding citizens who are basically sane. We are individuals and there are relatively worse people morally and relatively better, more loving, caring and neighbourly people among us. But “normal” is not a word to be sniffed at and ridiculed – as it was by far too many of my generation when we were young and thought ourselves “hipper” than the “average jerk”.

I heard a young man my age describe “normal” people in those words in 1969 and today I feel ashamed that we were such hypocrites.

Normal is real. Normal is loving kids and lovingly treating your neighbours as you wish and expect to be treated. And that is “normal” whatever skin colour or religion your family typifies up here in Vancouver.

So we reflexively think everybody is basically normal. And looking at most of the world we are not so very far wrong to think that. Normal behaviour is normal because if the masses of people do not behave normally the society that results from their destructive pathology is soon to collapse. Normal behaviour is behaviour that results in children being raised up to be decent people who in turn continue life by raising the next productive, decent, normal generation.

But Israelis are not “normal”. Over 95% of Israeli citizens respond to government pollsters that they heartily approve of every child in Gaza being exterminated.

That’s insanity. This insanity has been deliberately and skilfully socially engineered for 78 years.

And now it has infected and overwhelmed the White House and Congress of the USA.

If it is not expunged it will cause a global nuclear war.

PLEASE! Read this and read it again and stop pretending it can’t be true.

Posted on Facebook April 21, 2026:

Shaleia Kallweit

I am posting the information finally emerging from Israelis through Einat’s page… this is very difficult work for her and all her friends.

Einat Temkin

Reasonable people simply do not or cannot comprehend the level of toxicity, indoctrination, radicalization and hatred that Israelis have been hit over the head with, non-stop, 24/7/365, for the past 80 years, 40 years, three years, whatever timeframe you want to focus on.

I recently posted about an open letter making the rounds, a first draft, from concerned parents to their 17 and 18-year-old children, urging them to pause and think for a moment before joining IDF as required by law and expected by society.

I was asked via a comment whether Breaking the Silence had been contacted as helpful resource to convince young Israeli adults not to enlist in IDF and/or refuse to carry out illegal orders.

The question made me terribly sad and so I took my time responding as follows:

Breaking the Silence (BTS) is a non-profit organization that launched in the year 2004 (yes that’s correct, more than 20 years ago) with a website featuring countless video testimonials from ex-IDF soldiers confessing to cruel, horrific, unforgivable atrocities and crimes against humanity they committed against Palestinians in the Occupied Territories during their military service.

While the organization became momentarily well-known abroad, particularly thanks to a documentary film about their activities, the Israeli / Zionist indoctrination machine, otherwise known as Hasbara, efficiently and effectively neutralized and/or vanished BTS from the collective awareness or significance in Israel, full stop.

Take a look at their website at breakingthesilence.org.il.

There you can still find countless testimonials stretching back 20 years, and yet the movement has had zero effect - quite the opposite - on the continued radicalization of Israeli society.

Something has gone so very, very wrong in that place, so much so, that it is hard to explain to people from Western democracies that any attempt to compare the situation in Israel to other scenarios in our shared human history will inevitably backfire and have the exact opposite intended impact. They become baffled and at a loss for words when told “we tried that already; it didn’t work”.

In fact, the Zionist propaganda machine just did what it knows how to do best: it appropriated a derogatory term specifically describing courageous ex-IDF soldiers, who have confessed or regretted atrocious illegal acts they committed - retroactively - whether because they were following orders or by personal choice, in the military.

That term, ״יורים ובוכים״ or “Those who Shoot, then Cry“ has been used as a common insult against Israelis who served in IDF, did terrible things and then confessed to feeling terrible about it, ever since 1967.

This is an ongoing phenomenon. It never stops. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz הארץ has just released a huge investigative report on the devastating psychological impact on the young soldiers who committed acts of genocide in Gaza.

Can’t say it’s not clever with the propaganda, Zionism. Unparalleled by any other ideology on the planet. Win-win-win situation, no matter what happens.

On the one hand, the term “Shoot then Cry” and movements like BTS seem to indisputably prove the incessantly repeated, obnoxious, vacant, ridiculous slogan “IDF is the most moral army in the world” (see! Look how sad they are, merely doing what they HAD to do, to defend Jews and Israel), while at the same time dismissing and disparaging anyone who feels badly about doing terrible things which were simply their duty, labeling them weaklings and/or cowards for expressing doubts, regrets or trauma about committing said acts.

It’s brilliant trickery, that.

I will post the link to my post about that recent report below in the first comment, but I can pretty much assure you right now, it will have absolutely little to no impact whatsoever on those 18 year old young adults joining IDF, in convincing anyone to become a “Refusenik”, aka a conscientious objector, or publicly raise questions about the legality of commands they must obey in the process of annihilating the Palestinian people; they must, you see, they are merely doing their sacred duty: to defend Jews and Israel.

Win-win, no matter what.

The level of societal moral pathology that we are looking at here is something that we have never seen or experienced before in modern history, and I’m not exaggerating.

I’m sure the parents working on the Open Letter are aware of Breaking the Silence and that that resource is available to them.

Frankly, I assume they will probably never even mention it, given the negative connotation the propaganda machine in Israel has ensured those PTSD or guilt-ridden ex- soldiers are labeled with, the most pathetic type: “Shooters who then Cry“.

This message is intended for all you nice, rational, modern, sane people who do not and/who cannot comprehend the depths and terrifying nature of the madness that has descended upon my country of birth.

Just be grateful you do not live in that wretched place.