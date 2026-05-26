At the beginning of this month of May, 2026, the former security honcho for Turning Point USA, Brian Harpole, filed a 69 page lawsuit for defamation of character and slander against Candace Owens. Along with calling Owens a slanderer the suit calls her an antiSemite and accuses her of inciting violence. Harpole’s suit alleges that Candace Owens defamed Harpole on her eponymously titled YouTube podcast by insinuating that Brian Harpole was complicit in the death of Charlie Kirk.

Brian Harpole was the chief of the security team who were in charge of Charlie Kirk’s safety on September 10, 2025, as Charlie spoke outdoors before an unvetted crowd on the campus of Utah Valley University. Harpole and his team failed. Kirk was shot to death. Did Harpole order a drone camera to be deployed to overlook the campus of UVU before or during the event? No. Did Harpole even send a team member to observe the rooftops overlooking Charlie’s tent, rooftops he had been informed were accessible to anyone by open stairways? No he did not. How do we know these details? Brian Harpoon himself admitted this and more in an interview a few weeks ago.

Another controversy involving Harpole erupted when a man named Mitch Snow told Candace that he had been at Fort Huachuca on September 9, 2025, and he had happened to see a man who looked like Brian Harpole leaving a secretive meeting along with several US military officers at about 7:30 AM. Subsequently Candace checked out Mitch and his story and it is well documented that Mitch was at Fort Huachuca where and exactly when he said he was. Candace interviewed Mitch on her podcast and confirmed that Mitch was not lying, but she never said that she could confirm Mitch’s memory. He could be mistaken, she insisted, and it became incumbent upon Brian Harpole to tell his side and confirm that he was elsewhere than Fort Huachuca on that day and time. To me that seemed simple enough.

Candace asked Brian Harpole privately in a courteous and friendly manner but Brian has never replied.

Aside from the fairly obvious fact that Candace emphasizes that her opinions are opinions only and thus First Amendment protected this windy and wandering civil suit will be tough to prove for many reasons.

First, it is indelible in internet records that Candace reached out to Harpole four times, asking for Brian’s side of the story but there came not one word from Harpole. Candace’s opinions regarding all this are as documented as can be by her podcast attended by over 5 million subscribers. So when Candace says she never once accused Harpole or Erika Kirk of being complicit in Charlie’s murder she has all the proof any court could ask for. Candace never did and never does do anything but ask questions and state her opinions as opinions only and not facts. And never once did she threaten anybody. So this suit is ridiculous on its face.

But Candace immediately rejoiced to receive this lawsuit. Why? Because of that simple thing called “Discovery”. The defendant in a lawsuit has the legal right to demand all the evidence which the prosecution is presenting to prove its case.

OOPS!!

You mentioned drone footage, Brian. Let’s see it all in open court. You mentioned that the crime scene, where Charlie’s tent was pitched, was paved over the very next day, a Sunday in deep Mormon territory, Brian.

OOPSY!! Now you have to give up all the details about that. In open court, Brian. You mentioned and included in your suit the speculations and videos of a man called Blake Bednarz who seriously accused Brian Harpole of actually helping to fire the fatal projectile at Charlie. Why in the name of common sense, Brian, would you do that? Now you will be legally required to discus this plain-as-day real defamation in open court and explain why you aren’t suing Mr Bednarz.

How to make sense out of the mind of whoever cooked up this crazy lawsuit? It obviously would fail. It obviously would cause incredible damage to the reputation of not just Harpole but all the present and former officers of TPUSA, if they go through with it.

Who persuaded Harpole to mount this suit? Did Erika Kirk, as CEO of Turning Point USA, okay this idea? How could she not have known about it before it was filed? How in the name of sanity did she not stop it when it’s blindingly obvious that TPUSA would be dragged into this and Erika would get as mucky as a ladies lingerie mud-wrestler at Las Vegas.

Nobody asked a lawyer about this cockamamie scheme?

Dare I intimate it? Yep, I do.

This seems like the sort of thing that Donald J. Trump would dream up in conversation with loony Laura Loomer. Loomer is so certified loony that she’s forbidden from buying a gun in all 50 states. Loomer has been credibly accused by a string of young and middle-aged men of being a vicious sexual abuser and stalker. She has threatened and defamed Candace Owens in many Tweets. She has said Owens should be doxed and even threatened. This lawsuit comes close enough to an attempt to do just that.

This question led my wandering Boomer mind to speculate on what science may tell us about anything that could possibly be smaller than the integrity of Donald J. Trump or the sanity of Laura Loomer or the intelligence of Erika Kirk.

I appealed to AI, of course.

Query:

“Have pictures of atoms been photographed by electron microscopes?”

<< AI Overview:

<< Yes, pictures of atoms have been taken using advanced electron microscopes.

<< Because atoms are smaller than the wavelength of visible light, standard optical microscopes cannot see them. Instead, researchers use transmission electron microscopes (TEM) combined with a technique called electron ptychography.

<< How it works:

Scientists shoot a beam of electrons through an ultra-thin crystal sample. Algorithms process the angles of the scattered electrons to reverse-engineer the position of the atoms… >>

Is that so? How fascinating. But wait!

Query:

Since atoms in a crystal lattice all have shells composed of negatively charged electron clouds, why do they not repel one another and fly apart?

<< AI Overview:

<< Atoms in a crystal lattice do not repel each other because the attractive electrostatic forces between the positively charged nuclei and the negatively charged electron clouds strongly outweigh the repulsive forces. The entire system organizes into a balanced, minimum-energy state where the attractive and repulsive interactions achieve perfect equilibrium.

<< The crystal lattice’s remarkable stability relies on several key physical principles:

<< • Electrostatic Balance (Coulomb Attraction): Although electron clouds repel one another, the positive nuclei of adjacent atoms attract the neighboring electron clouds. This net attractive force holds the lattice together.

<< • Electrical Neutrality: Atoms in a lattice are either neutral or oppositely charged ions (as in ionic crystals like NaCl). The regular, repeating structure is optimized so that negative clouds are positioned as far away from other negative clouds as possible, while proximity to positive nuclei is maximized.

<< • Quantum Mechanical Forces: At extremely close distances, the Pauli Exclusion Principle prevents electron clouds from collapsing into one another, providing a repulsive force that keeps the atoms at an optimal distance and maintains the solid state of matter… >>

How fascinating, at least to me. But I’m almost as old as Donald J. Trump so my train of thought meanders through many and many a tortuous mental tunnel on these early mornings, kids.

Stay with me just a bit longer? You’re sweet!

I always wondered why the law of action-reaction promulgated by Isaac Newton works. Why is it that for every action there is an equal reaction in the opposite direction? Every time some speeding object plows into another object that object gives back the exact force with which it was hit. So slam your car into a tree, that car is going to get utterly wrecked. And so will you.

Now, having found out that atoms defend themselves with electric force I can see why they bounce back whenever they are hit. As I have often said to myself, this crazy material universe is bouncy. Everything is bouncy. That’s why everything vibrates.

Which brings my crazy circus train of thought back to this cockamamy lawsuit. Donald, Laura, Erika, Brian, you guys delivered a punch. Y’all didn’t consider that old Isaac Newton thing. That law of consequences.

And say, Donald. Did you ever consider that law of consequences in other connections? You might just give that a thought.