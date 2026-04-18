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The Word Herder
Apr 19

Sadly, it's my understanding that China and Russia are both in on this Globalist charade...

I hope that's misinformation. But the way MY country is going, it's a good thing for this govt to implode, which it seems entirely and stubbornly dead set on doing. At this point, I would celebrate its demise, because who NEEDS it? It's vile.

Voluntaryism will rise. Biochar will save us all. And getting rid of these gd AI monstrosities...

Hugs, Jim! It appears that I'm moving, but not quite sure where yet. it's nice to have options. Maybe an excellent little Do It Ourselves community mid-country. Wanna come with me? You could pass for American... no offense.

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James Bernard Shepard
Apr 19

My friend Shaleia Kallweit has sadly posted a terrible photo taken recently in the Israeli occupied West Bank of a young Israeli “settler” with an automatic gun on his shoulder abusing and beating a helpless old man because this unarmed and innocent man is an “Arab” and the Book of Joshua gives this demonic thug permission to treat other people like slaves.

Over these recent years and especially after the beginning of the obliteration of Gaza in 2023 – which has now resulted in Norman Finkelstein having to sadly conclude that "Gaza is destroyed. There IS no Gaza left" – successive polls have been taken by Israeli media that ask Israeli Jews if they approve of the genocide of Gaza. I've heard that over 80% or even over 90% do heartily approve. But that means that even as the worst and most bloodthirsty Israeli leaders and Knesset members thunder forth about the righteousness of killing even children of "Arabs", there is at least between 10% and 5% of Israeli Jews who dare to say they do not approve. These dissenters must be a large admixture among those Israeli Jews who are leaving Israel; of course these are the select population who can afford to emigrate and many must be leaving mostly because they fear for their lives under Iranian and Hezbollah bombardment, I'm guessing. This drain on the Israeli population has been said to disproportionately include those who are rich because they are highly skilled technical workers, the veritable spine and pillar of the modern, high tech "haven" which has been "Modern Israel".

But Israeli Jews of conscience who can afford to emigrate – and emigrating is expensive and almost impossible if one does not have a foreign dual citizenship and passport – have, until this latest and most deadly war, been emigrating for many years in increasing numbers as the open genocide of Palestinians slowly and inevitably approached from the First Intifada and successively deadlier conflicts. I personally know a Jewish Canadian whose brother in law took his family out of Israel in the early 1990s because he "refused to raise his kids in a war zone". Meanwhile there has been a steady supply of "settlers" coming from New York City encouraged by thieves of Palestinian land including Charles Kushner and his equally slimy son Jared. One of these monsters is the scum-bag in the photo with his hypocrite's temple lock and his beard and his scholarly-looking spectacles.

It must not be swept under the rug that the most performative, hypocrite class of "settlers" even in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are known to worship Ba'al and rape and kill children in black magic rituals and this has been confirmed as real by testimony under oath by surviving victims before the Knesset. That damning testimony stands beside the testimony of an IDF bulldozer driver in 2025 who confirmed that he crushed live Palestinians with his bulldozer.

So it is a real miracle of God the Heavenly Father, not the obscene idol of depravity that these "settlers" call upon, that there are still some Israelis who object to the holocaust. They are martyrs too. Because they have souls and the determination to keep them. And let's us outsiders not forget that there are still over a million Gazans left alive. And even more in the West Bank. And Tel Aviv is in ruins and the economic viability of the "State of Israel" is almost exhausted.

The "State of Israel" has always been far more similar to the United Arab Emirates than our "western" media has allowed us to see before this war on Iran. Both of these "states" owe their existence to the British "Mandate" after World War One. If Germany had won World War One the Middle East would have been under some sort of German "Mandate". If Nazi Germany had won World War Two – and only the most recent years of what I call the Modern Hundred Year's War, this century-long, titanic crusade by the Euro-Anglo-American elite banking dynasties to colonize Eurasia, has opened my eyes to this – if Nazi Germany had won World War Two the Hitlerian State would have gathered the loyal "Zionist" Jews of Europe into some "State of Israel" to be their Reich's beachhead to conquer and colonize whatever had remained of Russia and China and India. Instead of New York City we'd have had "The West" headquartered in Berlin.

There'd have been "global free trade" under the world-wide hegemonic Third Reich. I can tell you that for sure because I read excerpts from the Nazis' wartime news magazine "Signal"; the Reich media people published that as Hitler's war aim in their English language news magazine "Signal" on the Nazi-occupied Channel Isles in 1943.

If the Axis had won the world wide conflicts of the 20th century we'd have seen the Nazi New World Order ruling the waves and owning global banking. In the victorious Third Reich the Nazi-founded Bank for International Settlements would be operating much as it does today. The former Hitler Youth members Klaus Schwab and George Soros might well have had very similar careers to what they have had in the real time-line.

And, presuming that the vast work of Nazifying all of America and Eurasia had not been completed when Japan, Italy and Germany had made some sort of 'Ceasefire' on their own terms, maybe the world of today would resemble Phillip K. Dick's masterpiece, "The Man in the High Castle".

The Man in the High Castle by Philip K. Dick

https://www.amazon.ca/Man-High-Castle-Philip-Dick/dp/0547572484

<< In this Hugo Award–winning alternative history classic—the basis for the Amazon Original series—the United States lost World War II and was subsequently divided between the Germans in the East and the Japanese in the West.

<< It’s America in 1962. Slavery is legal once again. The few Jews who still survive hide under assumed names. In this dystopian world, we meet characters like Frank Frink, a dealer of counterfeit Americana who is himself hiding his Jewish ancestry; Nobusuke Tagomi, the Japanese trade minister in San Francisco, unsure of his standing within the bureaucracy and Japan’s with Germany; and Juliana Frink, Frank’s ex-wife, who may be more important than she realizes.

<< These seemingly disparate characters gradually realize their connections to each other just as they start questioning the very nature of their reality. And it seems as though the answers might lie with Hawthorne Abendsen, a mysterious and reclusive author, whose best-selling novel describes a world in which the US won the War… >>

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