Serious Escalation: Russian MOD Implies Threatening Consequences Against Europe for Being Party to Conflict

Simplicius:

<< It has been slowly becoming increasingly apparent that Ukraine may be utilizing the airspace of NATO countries for its recent spate of strikes against Russia. Specifically, it is the permissive Baltics that appear to be allowing Ukrainian drones to transit toward sensitive Russian sites near the Gulf of Finland and beyond, then blaming Russia when the drones crash on their territory.

<< Read the below—the Latvian ministry literally admitted the drone that crashed on its territory was Ukrainian, but proceeded to blame Russia anyway…

<< It is to be assumed—and is being assumed—by the Russian side that these Baltic-NATO states are assisting Ukraine in these strikes by either turning a blind eye to the passage of Ukrainian drones over their territory, or outright facilitating the entire operation. They only make rudimentary statements to media when the drones happen to crash on their territory and some response is absolutely necessary—wherein they simply sweep it under the rug or blame Russia.

<< But now the situation has turned more critical and dangerous. The Russian Defense Ministry has released a new report citing dozens of key facilities in Western nations which are creating a veritable “rear” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, by manufacturing drones and other armaments for Ukraine… >>

“DD Geopolitics” is an outlet of the Russian Ministry of Defence. So this post on X is no joke.

<< DD Geopolitics on X reports:

<< BREAKING!!! Russia’s Defense Ministry released locations of EUROPEAN, ISRAELI, and TURKISH facilities tied to Ukrainian companies producing drones used for strikes against Russia.

<< Key points from the MoD statement:

1. Several European countries, facing Ukrainian battlefield setbacks in late March, decided to scale up drone production and deliveries to Kiev.

2. Expansion is being driven by increased funding for Ukrainian and joint ventures operating in Europe.

3. Moscow views these moves as a deliberate step toward sharp military-political escalation.

4. Using Europe-based production to support drone attacks on Russia risks unpredictable consequences.

5. European governments are, in Moscow’s view, steadily drawing their countries deeper into the conflict.

6. Some European states are becoming a de facto strategic rear for Ukraine.

7. European publics should understand the security risks and be aware of the locations of these drone production sites.

<< LET’S GO!!! >>

Dmitri Medvedev, also on X on April 15/26:

<< Russian Defense Ministry’s statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners! >>

As ever Medvedev plays the “bad cop” role to Putin’s “good cop”. But this is no laughing matter. Russia simply has no choice but to deal with the Baltic States. The insane irresponsibility of Europe is forcing Russia to have to conquer and absorb all of former Ukraine east of the Dneiper River at least.

If nobody else is going to step on Poland and the Baltic States Russia will have to do it.

Is that some sort of brain-rotted “plan” in the inner circles of NATO – and Israel as well? Goad Russia into missile striking Germany and The Baltic States and even Britain? Then, Oh Joy! The WEST will unsheathe the Sword of righteousness and NUKE Eurasia!! Is THAT what some idiots in London, New York and Tel Aviv are dreaming of?

That smells like the “plan” by US/Israel versus Iran: goad Iran into destroying the entire Middle East and Israel and then the American military will use nukes at last.

Sergey Shoigu is Russia’s top Security Chief, so his statement is as official as it can get. Regarding the use by Ukraine of Baltic States and Finish territory to transit long range drones to attack Russia, Shoigu states:

“This can occur in two cases: either Western air defense systems are highly ineffective, as has already been seen during the developments in the Middle East, or the states in question are deliberately providing their airspace, that is, acting as direct accomplices in aggression against Russia. In the latter case, in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter on the inherent right of states to self-defense in the event of an armed assault comes into force.”

Simplicius:

<< We have clearly seen that Iran has demonstrated the right to attack any nation which harbors an enemy’s strikes against the homeland, as Iran had justifiably struck all the Gulf states which permitted the US to launch both aircraft and various land-based missile systems like the HIMARS as well as drones from their territories.

<< It has also been seen last week that Russia began escorting its “shadow fleet” oil tankers with warships through the English Channel, which was characterized as some kind of ‘grave provocation’ against the UK and NATO… >>

Simplicius seems to think that US President Trump’s late fulminations against NATO and threats to withdraw US bases and troops from Europe may be causing Russia to “smell blood” – a literal quote from Simplicius – and so Russia is threatening Europe.

Simplicius relays several examples of European media putting out this ridiculous story about Russia threatening the poor helpless, innocent EU. He relays an article by Sweden’s comic opera top general urging Sweden and Europe to build up a military force to counter those evil threatening Russians. Meanwhile the moronic Kaia Kalas is also vowing to spend umpteen billions of Euros which Europe cannot afford to replace NATO and the UK/USA’s WWII Era occupying military, now that badman Trump is deserting Europe.

I’m appalled that anybody would take that line of disinformation at face value when it is Russia which is under attack by drones manufactured in Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Israel and guided to Russian civilian targets by US and UK military Intelligence.

The last few months have seen 30% of Russia’s oil refining and exporting capacity, mostly in the Baltic area, be destroyed by Ukrainian long-range drones which have transited for free over Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia while these governments not only allow this but actually have the nerve to complain to Russia when these drones crash on their land. These drones are being assembled in Ukraine but made in Poland and the Baltic States and Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey and Israel.

They also benefit from NATO/US/UK targeting data no doubt.

So Donald Trump is a mouthpiece for Israel and for NATO who has been “advised” to sputter and bluster to the effect that Making America Great Again will include finally ending the UK/US occupation and colonization of Europe since 1945?

Even the best of online alternative commentators are noting how weak NATO is and sensing the immanent end of NATO. That would be the final end of World War Two.

As it is on the Korean peninsula where the Korean War never ends and neither does US occupation of South Korea, World War Two in Europe has never ended by the withdrawal of US military occupiers and the rebirth of independent European nations, principally France and Germany.

That would be peace at last and mutual respect and normalization between Western and eastern Europe, Russia and Britain and the USA.

Is that what Washington and Tel Aviv and Donald Trump are really advancing?

Let’s not be complete idiots, shall we?

Russia and China and Iran are going to have to completely settle this Hundred Years War. They are the only functioning adults among the nations.

The rotten and senile Atlantic Empire, the last high tide of European Colonization since 1522, must end at last. Otherwise there will be no future for human beings.

That’s what is really going on. Since the latter years of the 19th century the British-American-European Atlantic Empire has been on a crusade to conquer and colonize Eurasia. This was the purpose of World War One and World War Two. It was the purpose of the establishment of the State of Israel. It was the purpose of facilitating Israel acquiring the nuclear weapons with which Israel blackmails all the normative governments on earth, which is why Gaza and the West Bank and Lebanon and Syria have been given over for Israel to exterminate.

Colonizing Eurasia was the deep purpose of the US war against Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan and Libya and now Iran. This has been the Hundred Years’ War of this modern historical epoch.

For the Euro-American-British Atlantic Empire the wars since the fragile armistice of 1945 have been an existential disaster. America is interpenetrated by the shadowy, stateless, lawless Rothschild criminal network much like a terminal cancer patient with tumours in every organ. The cancer has become the state.

The brain of America has become replaced by the Zionist cancer. Its mindless will is murder-suicide of the entire civilized world if it can’t achieve the unachievable conquest and colonization of Russia and China.

It is left to Russia and China to disarm this world ending nuclear threat. The insane inner familial circles of the Atlantic banking dynasties live in their 500 year old delusions of grandeur; thus the global war of Euro-Atlantic colonization staggers on and unconsciously the desire to die like Hitler infects what was “The West”.

The bankers of Nazi-originated institutions including the BIS and the EU and Israel are the core enemy of humanity. Russia and China will have to end them by economic means, if humanity is to survive this era.