It is public historical record that between 1939 and 1945 Nazi German and allied Axis soldiers killed at least 27 million Soviets, 16 million of whom were civilians, at a cost to the Axis of about 5 million.

RT top headlines this morning of May 8, 2026 – which is May 9 in Russia:

“Victory Day: 81st Anniversary of Defeat of Nazi Germany Commemorated World Wide”

“Germany Backs Tighter Curbs on EU Dissenters”

Official Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

<< The Russian Foreign Ministry called on countries to evacuate their embassies from Kyiv in connection with the inevitability of a strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv and decision-making centers, if Ukraine launches an attack on Moscow on May 9th.

<< “The Russian Foreign Ministry urgently calls on the authorities of your country/the leadership of your organization to approach this statement with the utmost responsibility and ensure the early evacuation from the city of Kyiv of personnel of diplomatic and other representative offices, as well as citizens in connection with the inevitability of a retaliatory strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, including on decision-making centers, in the event of the Kiev regime implementing its criminal terrorist plans on the days of celebrating the Great Victory,” said Maria Zakharova.>>

There was in recent days a summit meeting of sorts of the fancy-sounding European Political Community at Yerevan. Zelensky was featured as a sort of war hero. Representatives from the EU were joined by representatives from Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and, horribly, Canada. The participation of our Canadian PM Carney filled me with inexpressible disgust. It reminded me of 2014 when our Canadian PM Harper and his ministers shook hands with Ukrainian straight-arm-saluting Nazis, one of whom was the leader of what the Kiev junta called the Social National Party who had vowed to dedicate his life to killing “Russians and Jews”.

We Canadian civilians – and this old man is no exception – don’t like to think about it or even know about it but the fact is that a few clicks of any computer mouse can inform anyone that our Canadian governments, Liberal or Conservative, have sent hundreds of millions of dollars and ammunition and heavy weapons to Nazi Ukraine for ten years and counting. And, having been underhandedly bribed by our Prime Minister’s Office, our Canadian media, legacy and digital, universally condemns and defames Russia and presents Ukraine as battling for “freedom and democracy”.

In our Canadian federal Parliament Zelensky and a Ukrainian Canadian veteran of Hitler’s 14th Grenadier SS Division were both given standing ovations. That SS veteran, who had sworn personal loyalty to Hitler, was praised because he had “fought against the Russians in World War Two.”

My father was a veteran of the First Canadian Paratroop Battalion who laid his life on the line to help defeat Hitler. Today the rich elite politicians who get themselves elected to our Parliament, people who have been educated in our best private schools – like Point Grey Academy where Justin Trudeau was a teacher – have no idea that our young people of my father’s generation fought against Hitler as allies of the Soviet Union.

That’s some kind of lousy “education” that these complaisant idiots pay $50,000 a year per child for.

Now our elites are witlessly on the side of Neo-Nazi Banderist terrorists who revere Hitler’s memory and prosecute his crusade. Zelensky threatened to mass murder civilians celebrating Victory Day in Moscow. President Putin has declared a ceasefire for this holy day. And our side has declared its intention to mass murder unarmed civilians.

Our Canadian governments have sent our Canadian soldiers to Nazi Ukraine to train up Ukrainian conscripts and volunteer companies including the outright Nazi Azov Battalion whose fanatical terrorists wear replicas of shoulder patches once worn by Hitler’s SS battalions. These and other such terrorist fanatics – and Canadian, British and American mercenaries in their company – have committed atrocities upon ethnic Russians in the Donbas ever since 2014. To this old man, these facts give quite ample reason to call the Kiev junta “Nazi Ukraine”.

Does the continued participation of my country in the savage continuation of NATO’s proxy war against Russia justify calling us Nazi Canada? All my life I heard the German citizens of the 1930s defamed as “good Germans” because they passively let Hitler’s Nazis take over Germany. Yet there were German dissenters, among them Sophie Scholl and her brother, who were savagely executed during World War Two for peaceful protests.

And today in Germany police arrest and courts imprison dissenters who peacefully protest the “crackdown” on any and all criticisms of German and EU politicians. Reiner Fuellmich, for one, has been in prison without trial in appalling conditions for two years because he objected to the government’s COVID injections.

What was the entire “COVID” era if it wasn’t a Neo-Nazi campaign to resurrect and extend Nazi oppression world wide?

It feels to me as if the entire global COVID “pandemic” era from 2020 even to the present day was never anything but an excuse to advance the cancellation of human rights for every member of the World Heath Organization and every member state of the World Economic Forum. These organizations are based in Geneva and authorized by the United Nations. Our Canadian government automatically handed over to WHO-employed Public Health Officers the strict enforcement of “COVID” restrictions from March 2020. Our businesses were forbidden to operate. The public was commanded to wear face masks in all public places. One cantankerous old man who objected loudly to having to be masked to buy groceries was followed home by police and when he foolishly displayed a hunting rifle at his front door he was shot and killed.

When the poorly tested and extraordinary gene-based serums called “COVID vaccines” were “mandated” in 2021 the ideological purpose of the COVID “PHEIC” [“Public Health Emergency of International Concern”, pronounced “fake”, one of those funny Nazi jokes I supposed] became clear. All over the 194 member WHO states the Nuremberg Code was disrespected. The Code, to which Canada is still a signatory, protected the human right to refuse a medical treatment. It was a reaction against Hitler’s Nazi “medical” policies whereby people were lethally injected against their will.

So the COVID PHEIC was essentially a world-wide Neo-Nazi program emanating from Europe via the EU and UN.

So it’s not too far of a stretch to call the EU a Neo-Nazi organization.

The EU was founded by Neo-Nazis and so was NATO. Thus it is that Hitler’s insane crusade never stops marching into the flames of genocide and human extinction. And Canadian people are to be corralled into the Neo-Nazi Ukrainian cohorts?

Our Canadian federal government has been hand in hand with Neo-Nazis in Ukraine from 2014 right to today.

So we Canadians will share the blame if this Neo-Nazi crusade to conquer Russia goes nuclear. We are supposed to be a democracy. The “good Germans” of 1933 voted too.

I am an irrelevant old man who isn’t important enough to suffer anything worse than some social friction whenever I verbally dissent about “that dictator Putin”. And I write fulminations like this one over Facebook and Substack and gather a tiny following of some dozens of other elderly protesters over the internet.

I’m grateful for every one of my on-line friends. Among their company I’m safe, so far, to declare myself to be a supporter of Russia and an opponent of the insane anti-Russian and pro-Nazi foreign policies of the governments of Canada, Britain, the USA and EU, especially Neo-Nazi Germany.

This is a continuation of World War Two. With the advent of nuclear weapons the continuing insane crusade of ourselves, “THE WEST”, to conquer and destroy and colonize Russia became existential for the entire human species.

So that’s where the world stands on this Victory Day of May 8, 2026.

A foolish lie has been subtly pervaded through both sides of the conflict between NATO and Russia using Ukraine as a proxy. The basic content of this lie is “Time is on Russia’s side in this war”. That is ALWAYS false in any and every war; time is of the essence in every war because the longer it goes on the more exhausted even the winners of every battle will be. Didn’t the Americans learn that from their disastrous wars in Vietnam and then in Afghanistan?

Apparently not.

The military philosophy which underlies Western military thinking, a concept honed in the 19th century, is catastrophically insane and classical Chinese military philosophy is correct.

As expressed by Sun Tzu and by the commentators on I Ching and Taoist scholars 2500 years ago, classical Chinese military doctrine holds that war saps the strength of the state which wages it, so that the longer a military effort goes on the closer the waring states come to bankruptcy and social and political dissolution. Thus Sun Tzu said: “There is no country in history which has ever benefited from prolonged war” and in the Lao Tzu it is written, “Bring it to a conclusion. Do not brag ... Bring it to a conclusion”. In the I Ching it is written that the transfer of wealth from the productive classes upward to the political and military elites, which is inevitable in wartime, is “out and out decrease” and will lead to the destitution of the productive capacity and hence the collapse of society.

Whereas in the “West” one hears echoed such ideas as “war is the health of the state” and “the state is the entity that makes war”. What do the facts of history have to say about how healthy the “West” has become through two world wars and the Korean War and the Vietnam War and the Cold War and the post-9/11 wars and now the looming spectre, if not the factual reality of a new Third World War about to graduate from drones to nuclear warheads?

Ask average Americans how “healthy” and prosperous their lifestyle is now? Greed and fraud is having a field day while the war economy feeding the Pentagon sucks the last drops of lifeblood from the working and producing population. War is the DEATH of the State because it impoverishes the producing community which supplies the means of war. And so it will be for Russia the longer this war goes on.

Bottom line? Russia must eliminate the Kiev neo-Nazi state as quickly as possible. Because under continuation of the war of attrition, while Russia is winning and Ukraine is slowly, too slowly, losing, meanwhile the war makers of NATO are learning how to modernize and rebuild and creep into position (via the Baltic states and Poland and re-armed Germany) for the continuation of war against Russia. This is already ramping up the danger of a nuclear catastrophe.

Russia, END IT QUICKLY!!! Bring it to a conclusion.

I hope these developments are signs that Russia and China as well have finally grasped the essence of the matter: Russia and China have come at last to realize that there is no negotiating with the implacable collective unconscious drive of the Atlantic Empire to destroy, break up and colonize Eurasia. The war in Ukraine and the war against Iran are really the northern and southern fronts of one continuing “Hundred Year’s” world war. China and Russia have as much as declared war on the US/UK/Israel nexus by vigorously supporting Iran. China has declared that the US unilateral sanctions and tariffs will no longer be tolerated; China has shut off the exportation to the USA of the critical minerals needed to make missiles and components. May these trends continue. The avenue to the conclusion by final abolition of the West’s 500-year-long colonialist crusade may be dimly in sight.