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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
Apr 13

Trump has jumped the shark. They set us up. Trump set us up and now he is gaslighting us. Great fun!

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Kamilla Vaski's avatar
Kamilla Vaski
Apr 13

Yes, he’s fully nutty for all the world to see. I am truly glad he was elected. He is the divinely appointed figurehead to preside over the accelerated decline of the Empire.

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