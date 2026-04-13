I wish to analyze 3 images of Donald Trump which were posted, ostensibly by himself or at least with his personal approval, on his personal website, Truth Social.

The first image is of Trump as a colossal statue of gold in an imagined Gaza of the future. The image can be found in the rap-music video published last year called “Trump Gaza”. It was an Artificial Intelligence video celebrating imagined Gaza all bulldozed and cleaned up and built up as a seaside Trump Gaza resort and casino. I was not the only one to find this video shockingly vulgar and tasteless and incomprehensibly ambiguous. The Guardian and a few other mainstream online magazines were also appalled, those who had been hostile to Trump already at any rate. Those who wished to try to hold an impression of Trump as being a clever strategist playing some sort of 4 dimensional chess to control Israel – I was among these idealists – were the most dismayed of all. The video included flashes of sexy belly dancers cavorting in front of bare bellied Trump and Netanyahu who were lounging, drinks in hand, in front of the Trump Gaza beachfront hotel – but the obviously girly strippers had full black beards. And there were flashes of Elon Musk stuffing his grinning mouth with a sloppy shawarma and tossing hundred dollar bills as if they were confetti.

I couldn’t believe that this was not a satire intended to harm President Trump’s image. But as the days passed by with no denial or even comment from Trump I had to conclude that he must have approved it. I found out that two Gen X computer whiz kids from Israel had made it. I was flabbergasted. This ugly, vulgar trash portrayed Trump as a deranged egomaniac. A homicidal megalomaniac triumphantly erecting yet another soon-to-be-bankrupt Trump Tower and Goodfellas-style casino on the rubble of destroyed Gaza over the unburied shreds of dead women and children by the uncountable thousands? Defying the justified condemnation of the world of decency and law and the most basic humanity, to flaunt the joy of having immolated most of two million civilians and enslaved the remnant?

President of the United States Donald J. Trump thought this revolting video was a jaunty celebration of his self-image? Or it was some kind of a joke, a joke that only a psychopath would believe normal people would find amusing?

Last year was too early for me to quite grasp how psychopathic this Trump Gaza video was. Narcissism was still defined as a case of vanity with ten cups of coffee on board in my mind. I hadn’t yet been more educated by the recovering ex-Israeli psychologist Avigail Abarbanel.

Avigail was born and raised in Israel but 25 years ago she miraculously broke away in spirit and bodily. She moved out of Israel and in Australia and then Britain, where she now lives, she found her humanity. Now she is a counsellor and healer for people who have been traumatized victims of various cults. The State of Israel is the most evil cult of all, she avers. And she’s got convincing proof of that as well as personal experience.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is not just excusable vanity on steroids. It’s a Cluster-B mental disorder along-side Anti-Social PD – I still prefer the old term “Psychopathy”, being a big fan of Dr Robert Hare [“Without Conscience: The Disturbing World of the Psychopaths Among Us”] – and Borderline Personality Disorder. “Disorder” is a far too euphemistic term for insanity.

The world of big biz today is rife with narcissistic psychopaths, which is why it’s been sold as a popular cliche to say and believe that “everybody is a narcissist” these days. The world of YouTube “influencers” would convince anybody of that. So who owns YouTube? I rest my case.

Being out of touch with reality is insanity. Trump is mentally unfit to be POTUS. A few days ago he posted two other images on Truth Social which seem designed to prove my thesis.

The AI image of Trump as Jesus all but shouts, “Hey! I’m out of my gourd and proud OF it!”.

It looks like a Salvador Dali painting. Trump is in Jesus-style robes. Above him coming down from heaven is a trio of angels, the middle one has a suspiciously Satanic crown on. Trump is a gigantic, beatific saviour laying his right hand on the forehead of a comatose man who looks like Jeffry Epstein minus the bloody crease of the garrotte at his throat. In his left hand Trump bears a ball of light – which makes Trump a “Lightbringer”, right? Which makes Trump an image of Lucifer, right?

On the right an adoring nurse looks up. I’m a big fan of the German movie “Downfall” which portrays the last few days of Hitler in his bunker. There’s a scene where a young and beautiful nurse is called into Hitler’s presence. She knows he may be about to kill himself. She is a fanatically loyal Nazi. She breaks down in tears, crying, “Lead us, Furer! We believe in the Final Victory! Lead us and we will follow!” I’m reading too much into this image? That nurse in the Trump Saviour pseudo-painting has on her head the identical white starched cap of the 1940s nurse in “Downfall”. Why is that image there? Above that mage is a US soldier in his cap. On the other side of Trump-as-Jesus is a prayerful MAGA housewife and some Mid-west looking MAGA farmer types. All adoring Trump.

Was this monstrosity intended to celebrate the coming PEACE DEAL that was sure to be made in Islamabad? After all, Iran’s Navy is sunk, its Air Force is gone, so are its air defences and its industry and all its leaders are dead. And Trump the Jesus was poised to utterly destroy the Iranian nation in one night. They were bound to surrender! But of course all this was only in Trump’s imagination, in factual reality all these deficiencies are attributable to US and Israeli war making capacity.

What was I saying about detachment from reality?

Oh yeah! The last image was doubtless intended to celebrate the Artemis moon mission. It’s a Trump Tower erected on the Moon. To me the spike shaped tower on top of the tower reminds me of World Trade Center Tower One. I remember the Dancing Mossad agents who filmed the first airliner hitting WTC 2 from across the river in New Jersey. I downloaded the FBI report of these arrogant assholes being apprehended and deported back to Israel where they bragged about how sweet 9/11 was from Israel’s viewpoint.

All three of these insane images were constructed by Israelis, you can bet on that. They are full of nasty, demonic parodic “Easter Eggs” that insult Christianity and insult every value that Americans hold dear. They are designed to flatter Trump’s ego. They look like clever jaunty jokes. They look like what psychos would think normal Americans would accept as funny.

Why are these images, especially the current ones, so replete with “Easter Eggs”, but reverse Easter eggs which insult Easter at this Easter time? So that people like me will get them and most everyone else won’t? That makes a mockery of us who believe that Israel is in control of Trump and Israel is genocidal and evil, and we can’t do one single thing about it. The Israelis glory in being hated by us goyim. It justifies the genocide and slavery that in their insane “Talmudic” minds they intend for the rest of the world.

Those Israeli engineered psychopaths are not Jews!! Real Jews loath and fear them. The Israelis don’t have any more care for Jewish lives than any other lives. In that they are true sons and daughters of – and conditioned Products of the indoctrination founded by – David Ben-Gurion. They are children of Satan, liars and murderers and worshippers of nothing but power, as he was.