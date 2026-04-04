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Richard Aston's avatar
Richard Aston
Apr 4

I am getting tired of reading about just how bad Trump is as a president.

When are US citizens going to remove trump from power

? They did it once with Nixon.

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1 reply by James Bernard Shepard
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 4

You asked: What put Donald Trump over the edge?

I would also ask: Do you think that Netanyahu is still alive?

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