On March 4, 2026 Peter Hegseth, Defense Secretary of the United States [who calls himself War Secretary] addressed the Pentagon’s top four stars:

“We will fly all day, all night, day and night finding, fixing and finishing the missiles and defense industrial base of the Iranian military, finding and fixing their leaders and their military leaders, flying over Tehran, flying over Iran, flying over their capital, flying over the IRGC, Iranian leaders looking up and seeing only US and Israeli air power every minute of every day until we decide it’s over… “B-2s, B-52s, B-1s, Predator drones, fighters controlling the skies, picking targets, death and destruction from the sky all day long… This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be.”

Reports are that Pete Hegseth’s disciples, West Point Grads Pete’s age I presume, are telling American soldiers that they are on a mission from God to fulfill biblical prophecy and bring about Armageddon and the end of the world. So these US commanders who swore an oath to preserve the US Constitution against “all enemies, foreign and domestic”, are being told to be happy to die, or command their subordinates to die, for Sacred Israel.

The utter inhuman filth of Hegseth and Rubio reflects Trump’s real personality. That’s why he appointed them. It is reliably reported that Trump does not even consult with his own cabinet in cabinet meetings as Presidents are LEGALLY required to do. He calls individual “advisors” into his Oval Office and one-on-one bullies them into saying what Trump wants to hear.

I almost literally cringe with embarrassment recalling that I once mistook Trump for a man of integrity. He is clinically an NPD, a function of his Narcissistic Personality Disorder. What’s the most dangerous mistake any political system can make? Giving an NPD ABSOLUTE POWER!!

After the events of recent months the world outside that Satan’s Disneyland called Israel has learned that the Israelis use what should be military resources not judiciously, to achieve military objectives, but rather they misuse precious missile capability to terrorize their neighbours by murdering the innocent. Those who fired the missile or missiles from a US Navy ship on February 28 to pinpoint strike dozens of little girls at an elementary school chose that target and that time because that’s when it would be certain that the maximum number of innocent children would be packed in classes. Everything about that act of mass murder typifies and reveals operational command by those who are loyal to Israel, not to the USA

I thought this missile was an Israeli murder weapon but I found out it was a US Navy Tomahawk. But I believe the orders to fire came as much from Israel as from the US Pentagon. Because the US military obeys the operational control of Israel.

What sort of mentality does this mass murder of little school girls typify? It typified the IDF-ication of the US military. Israelis love to display absolute cruelty, homicidal mania, because in their twisted minds they enjoy the feeling that the lesser races in Tehran or Bahrain – or Washington DC to be frank – hate Israelis, resent Israelis but they fear Israelis. And that makes Israelis feel powerful and that’s all Israelis care about. To Israelis, these little girls and the doddering paid-for whores of Washington, or the US sailors and pilots aboard the ridiculous floating outhouse USS Gerald R Ford, are all goyim whose lives are no more to be respected than pigs or chickens. In the Israelis view, US military personnel are all schleppers and stooges who, like faithful dogs, do what the superior Israelis tell them to do.

What must I deduce from what Scott Ritter and Larry C. Johnson and other experts have already established, which is that pinpoint targeting of missiles which the Israelis and the Ukrainians use are guided by US military satellite technology? The US military stooges whose help was necessary to kill these little girls are not properly under the command of the American military chain of command. They answer to Israeli command.

Trump, the President of the American stooges and schleppers, has been well trained. He is about as smart as a German shepherd or a pit bull at best. What put Donald Trump over the edge? Stuff about negotiations? Some sort of a master plan?

Are Trump or Netanyahu capable of any kind of strategic plan? Sure! Crazy people make big plans. But they are crazy plans. Crazy people are called crazy because they demonstrate that they are incapable of perceiving factual reality and acting in response to it. Crazy people make crazy plans based on their gigantic delusions. Crazy plans will never work. But they can get crazy people killed along with anybody who is naive enough to follow them.

Here’s my take, for what it’s worth:

Donald Trump has been groomed and mentored all his adult life by the New York Kahanist Zionist Organized Crime complex founded by Meyer Lansky. So Trump thinks like a gangster. Look at this latest Tweet from him:

<< With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD???

President DONALD J. TRUMP >>

5:36 AM • Apr 3, 2026

See? Nobody but a mafia gangster would talk like that. This man is a gangster. God forgive me, he’s a New York Jewish gangster.

Trump’s awareness of factual reality resembles one of those annoying computer telephone answering systems that tells you, “Your call is important to us. Stay on the line and your call will be answered in the order it was received.” Trump’s narcissistic brain system receives calls in order of their importance to his personal glorification. It’s only a priority if the call is alerting Trump to possible humiliation.

In order to prevent nuclear war we the people of Earth need to never, ever, EVER, laugh at Donald Trump. It ain’t healthy, know what I mean? Something bad might happen to your little kids, know what I mean? Like your little girl in school, she might get murdered, know what I mean?

Scott Ritter, as a veteran Marine naturally oriented towards US military operations, apparently believes this atrocious crime was done by mistake by American targeting using flawed data and “artificial intelligence”. No doubt US personnel did assist with targeting but to my estimation US command was not in charge of selecting this target. This disgusting act of terrorism by mass murder fits the pattern of Israeli modus operandi. These February 28 strikes were intended to make it impossible for Trump not to go all in and start this war against Iran.

The only alternative for Trump and his “team” would have been to repudiate Israel’s terrorism, but in so doing it would become apparent that American military personnel were and are obeying Israeli command, and the top political leadership in Washington, even the top layer of US four-stars, may or may not even be informed before the act of war. Not only would repudiating Israel have been too much for Trump’s Zionism, for his DOD and State Department and JCS to tacitly reveal to the world, and even to themselves, that Israel effectively controls the US military would be to admit that the US Constitutional Republic has fallen under revolutionary foreign control.

I and other far more respectable people have been saying that 9/11 was an Israeli coup d’etat. That is a truth that Washington is desperate not to admit. I include in that desperation even the most respectable military and Intelligence veterans including Scott Ritter and Col MacGregor and Col Wilkerson and Larry C. Johnson who have said they believe “Al-Qaeda attacked us on 9/11” because they are understandably biased by their love of country and love of the US Constitution to believe that Washington is still in charge, though immoral. Their patriotism does them credit morally and their knowledgeability is impeccable. But they cling to the opinion that the American Empire is still sovereign and is using Israel for “American interests”.

I disagree with that opinion. I think Jeffrey Sachs is closer to the terrible truth by saying that the State of Israel has been in total command of US foreign and military policy for 30 years. Personally I’d say that has been the case ever since November 22, 1963. On that morning lifelong fervent Zionist Lyndon Johnson was installed as US president. Johnson promptly initiated the war in Vietnam and, even more catastrophically for the entire world, he facilitated Israeli PM David Ben-Gurion obtaining nuclear weapons.

When I was 18 in 1965 I articulated my belief in these words in my Grade 12 History class that the purpose of the Vietnam conflict for the American elites who created it was, “To prevent China from establishing a commercial empire in the Far East.” And I can stick by that to this day because “Containing” and ultimately colonizing China is still the dream of Washington’s imperialistic Military Industrial Congressional Complex elite class today. But the “I” in MICC might better stand for “Intelligence” or even for “Israel” after six downhill decades since JFK was murdered, because the Vietnam War had a “covert” purpose which has become more and more “operational” since then.

The most deeply “covert” – or is “Occult” a better term? – purpose of the Vietnam War was to give operational control of the US military into the command of “covert” militarists. The war resulted in (by my guess) a trillion 1973 US dollars of profiteering swelling the Pentagon and the Department of Defense and the CIA. And the operational control of that power of command shifted to the “covert” spearhead that had removed Kennedy, installed Johnson and executed the fraudulent attack on a US aircraft carrier group that railroaded the Congressional authorization for POTUS Johnson’s war to begin.

This “covert” complex was the CIA, as I learned in subsequent researches into the mysteries of JFK’s murder. But what I only learned during this century is that the CIA and American organized crime and Israeli military Intelligence are essentially one complex. On the wall of shame, the villein’s gallery of JFK’s murderers and the architects of the War in Vietnam and the degradation and nullification of American Constitutional Republican government, David Ben-Gurion must be put above Lyndon B. Johnson. The Nam War founded the now insurmountable and fatal US sovereign debt of 38 Trillion 2026 US dollars and the long and fatal hollowing out of American productive industries.

The “I” in MICC is no longer “Industrial”, it is “Intelligence” and it is “Israeli”. Eisenhower would have said, “Military Industrial Congressional Complex”. He and Kennedy were both surprised and horrified, far too late, by the insubordination of the CIA but neither could understand just how powerful CIA had already become by 1960 nor did they realize that CIA and Mossad were and are one allied force. And that force is not American and has only contempt and hatred for the people of America.

Israel’s command over America’s political, economic and military sovereignty has meant that Israeli and pro-Israeli Zionist fanatics – Americans and Europeans and British as well – who hate everything about American democracy and especially its Christianity have spent 78 years (since the founding of Israel and the CIA and Mossad) running America into the ground. This is why America’s domestic productivity has been neglected, outsourced and weakened. This is why America’s military is now a hollow shell. The wars of over 60 years have been in Israel’s interests. They have destroyed “American interests”.

Russia and China are learning lessons. China has published a list of the lessons already being taught by Israeli and US perfidy. The Chinese say that too much “faith in peace” is a fatal error. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had too much faith and trust in peace at all cost and this is why he and his family and far too many Iranian leaders were vulnerable to being murdered. They trusted the US government even after Trump had repeatedly used the hope of peace for nothing but a deception. Trump and the other US presidents of this terrible new century have deceived the American people as well as other governments by abusing the love of and faith in peace.

China will never make that mistake again. Nor will Russia. Nor will Iran. There is no negotiating with Tel Aviv or Washington. They are nothing but barbarians, perverts and criminals.

The worship of power turns to ashes everything it touches.

This is the consequence of 78 years of the rise of Israel and its parasitic invasion of America. Now a demonic hate cult calling itself a State blackmails the entire world with its illegal nuclear weapons. The US, Russia, China, Europe, all are afraid that the insane criminals of Tel Aviv will use one of their nuclear weapons as successive Israeli Prime Ministers have promised to do – they call it the Sampson Option, the Book of Judges will tell you all about that. Israelis make a holy faith out of destroying the whole world. This war that they have started – and expected their stooges in the US military to do the dying and hand them the victory – has brought the world to the existential decision: Iran and life or Israel and global extinction.

Zionism’s deepest spiritual orientation is hatred, race supremacy and desire for power over all humanity. The literal Satanism of the Israeli “settlers” in the West Bank is shown by their participation in ritual worship of Ba’al including torturing and murdering children; that is not a theory or a lie, it was confirmed to be real by testimony under oath before the Knesset in 2019. That vile criminal cult is the tip of the iceberg. There is today a world wide cult and industry of pedophile child sex trafficking and Israel is a major hub of this most demonic slave trade. Various criminal cases world wide, including the cases of the Bronfman sisters Clare and Sarah of the NXIVM cult, of Jeffrey Epstein and David Frodsham of Fort Huachuca, have provided inescapable confirmation of this depravity and its cancerous interweaving with US and Israeli and British political and business elites and US and Israeli and British military Intelligence.

Satanism is always promising power through defying the deepest natural instincts of love of children and love of goodness. The inhibition against murdering one’s fellow humans, especially children and women, is so deep in human normal psychology that even soldiers in war will hesitate to kill. In demon worship the devastating personal violation of this love of life and love within one’s own humanity by doing murder and depravity is re-labelled as the thrill of Liberation.

Nietsche noted the progress of anti-Christianity in Germany in the late 19th century and summarized it in his infamous epigram, “God is dead and we have killed him”. Over a century of atheism and power worship has brought the West to the brink of the murder-suicide of all humanity.