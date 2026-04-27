In J.R.R. Tolkien’s three volume “The Lord of the Rings” the villainous spirit of evil, Sauron, the undead enemy of all innocence has poured “his cruelty, his malice and his will to dominate all life” into the baleful One Ring. Sauron uses the ancient “seeing stones”, globes of carved crystal which communicate images and thoughts over distances telepathically, to surveil, command and mentally destroy and pervert all who use them.

Why would Peter Thiel and Alex Karp name their technical software company “Palantir” after this evil image? Karp is now the sole owner of Palantir Inc. He has published his manifesto.

What does Alex Karp say his “Technical Republic” is all about? He’s not shy. He published it on X:

Alex Karp:

<< Because we get asked a lot…. >>

“Excerpts from the #1 New York Times Bestseller The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West, by Alexander C. Karp & Nicholas W. Zamiska”

<<The Technological Republic, in brief.

<< 1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.

<< 2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible… >>

Alex Karp’s “brief” definition is a manifesto on the model of the Communist Manifesto, but in the American style. It is militant and military. Tarik Cyril Amar called it Karp’s “Mein A.I.” because Karp’s book in which he enunciates this manifesto should remind the reader of Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Reviewing these 22 points confirms my agreement with Mr Amar. Karp is placing himself and his Palantir in the same company with Hitler and Marx and Lenin. This manifesto has all of their arrogance and all of their one-pointed militancy and, like these classic revolutionaries, it casts aside all moral restraint and all sane humility. The revolutionary end justifies any means, however lawless.

1. Declares that Karp is the leader of the “engineering elite” and that he will involve himself and his organization in military capabilities in the militant service of “the country” that made his “rise possible”.

Karp leaves it to the reader to assume he means the United States of America. But he doesn’t really specify. So I’m assuming that neither he nor Palantir will refuse to owe gratitude, and allegiance, to the State of Israel, whose monetary input via military contracts has been at least 50% of Palantir’s “rise”. Karp has never denied his fervent love of Israel. And the use by Israel of Palantir’s technological systems of targeting civilians in Gaza, mass murdering whole families and whole neighbourhoods, is a matter of public record.

The “State of Israel” and the “National Security State” of Washington DC – as embodied in CIA and Mossad – have been conjoined “covert” twins from their birth in 1947. Karp’s manifesto is part of this “covert”, occult force coming out of the covert closet and attempting to legitimize itself in the estimation of the American public. But CIA/Mossad and their virtual godfather MI6 are illegitimate by their very definition. They are means of warfare and cannot ever be accepted as a part of normal peacetime life.

Why? Because “covert” military forces are by definition lawless. Without law there can be no trust, no commerce, no peace. War is attempting to become Peace. But war is only capable of ending peace and life itself.

2. Confirms all the terrible implications of 1. By declaring that “rebelling” against “limiting and constraining our sense of the possible” is “the crowning achievement as a civilization”, Karp invites Americans to consider himself and his unlimited, militant ideological arrogance to be synonymous with the foundational American “We the People”.

<< 3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public… >>

“The decadence” of the “ruling class” will be “forgiven”? What, precisely, is this “decadence” that Karp plans to buy “forgiveness” for? Could that include a fascination with perverting, raping, sex-trafficking and even torturing and murdering children in ritual sacrifices including drinking young blood? This horror has been proven, by sworn testimony under perjury before the Israeli Knesset, to have been regularly practiced for decades by the “Orthodox” elite Israeli-American “settlers” in Israel and occupied Palestine.

The horrors of Jeffrey Epstein are coming out of the covert closet along with the formerly “covert” CIA/MI6/Mossad military “Intelligence” complexes which have now acquired a ‘mainstream’ title and thereby a semblance of normality, namely “The Deep State”.

Alex Karp believes that this “decadence” – an expression commonly applied to expensive chocolate candies in our 21st century manufactured media “culture” – which is in fact the most demonic evil, will be “forgiven”, Karp implies, because Palantir will “deliver”? What?

“Economic growth”, money, to put it in vulgar common terms. Palantir will ‘deliver’ money and “the public” will receive it. Oh really? What is this ‘public’?

Here is the enunciation of a pervert’s idea of how economy works. People do not make economy by producing saleable goods and the means of life and commerce. The Technocratic Elite “Delivers” economy. The “public” merely consumes it.

Give those “consumers” enough candy and they’ll forgive you for mass murdering their children for your pleasure? Or am I being too vulgar?

And “Security”. That too will be ‘delivered’? Surveillance of all potential enemies? Oh, right. That’s what “Palantirs” are for.

<< 4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.

<< 5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.

<< 6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.

<< 7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way… >>

So this ‘public’ to whom we the Technocratic Elite ‘deliver’ the means of life itself shall pay us back by dying as and where We deem necessary to provide ‘Security’?

If a ‘U.S.Marine asks for a weapon he and she will get it ‘delivered’, no expense spared, says Alex. What about when this U.S. Marine asks for some rations? What do We deliver?

Since “the public” shall be all in the “national service” this is the type of “economic growth” they can expect to be “delivered”?

<< 8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive… >>

Ah, yes! The Public mustn’t be ‘delivered’ too much ‘economic growth’ lest that cut into the ‘compensation’ which We the Technocratic Republic need for our forgivable ‘decadence’?

<< 9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret… >>

There you have it, folks. You shall show Grace and Forgiveness. We the Tech Republic are too complex for you dumb grunts to understand. You shall not be surveilling us, We shall have a monopoly on your minds in order to deliver that security we mentioned.

<< 10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.

<< 11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice… >>

See? We can be nice guys too. When we have you down, your throats under our boot, we’ll be nice about it.

Did you notice the news today, April 27, 2026? President Trump wants to change the title of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement organization whose Israeli-trained armed and armoured mercenaries set up, surveilled and then murdered two American citizens in Minneapolis in order to terrorize the public. President Trump wants to change the name to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He wants to change ICE to NICE. See? It’s going to be NICE to watch your neighbours’ front doors busted in and they and their children be hauled screaming into unmarked vans to be disappeared to “classified locations”.

<< 12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin… >>

Deterrence. Y’all need it bad. And We deliver!

<< 13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.

<< 14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war… >>

Progressive values. Y’all need to keep that in y’all’s minds. And some version of peace. The NICE version.

<< 15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia… >>

And what’s all this restraint and neutering of our old pals Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan? No more of this Pacifism. Russia and China must be Contained. Operation Barbarossa Part Two is delivering Security in Ukraine already!

<< 16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves . . . . Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.

<< 17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.

<< 18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.

<< 19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.

<< 20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim… >>

A genuine belief structure? Would that be Zionism or Satanism or Nazism? Or is there any difference?

<< 21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

<< 22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what? >>

Inclusion in what? Now that there is a mighty interesting question. Any guesses?

“Arrogant dragon will have cause to repent” – I Ching, Wilhelm translation