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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
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Cross-posted because this article is essential reading.

Sorry, I am unable to express an opinion about Thiel and Karp due to inadequate expletives. Anyone with a manifesto is a tyrant in my limited experience. Can you imagine meeting someone new and being presented with their manifesto? These technobrats fancy themselves, don't they?

They wouldn't be tolerated in any British pub that I know of.....

Maybe we should invite the nosy fuckers over for a beer.

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3 replies by James Bernard Shepard and others
The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
3d

Wow, Jim. I think this is one of your BESTEST BEST. I got too much email or I would've read it sooner. But WOW!

Please consider putting your favorite (and mine) posts INTO A BOOK. I think that would ROCK. I have a friend on SS-- I edited her book, which is also very good-- and I wonder if you could consult with her about doing this! I would edit yours, too, if you like. Check her out, Betsy Barnum. She had a publisher that is, I believe, Norwegian? Or somewhere "over there." ;)

This post is like a spotlight for your work, my friend, although you've written posts that have a lot more of your own thoughts, as opposed to these two vile creeps... I was always astonished at how so many people, young people, seemed to raise that scumbag Musk to Hero status, like a gd movie star... He is difficult for me to LOOK AT, much less think about very much. (throws up in mouth a little bit)

My comment on this post and on these two pervs and the rest of their insane cohorts is that I see a vast irony here, taking the "Elite" (ha HA, they wish, obviously) as a whole, at how mundane, how utterly tiresome, mediocre, banal, even stupid, their ideas and ambitions are-- While they believe that they are so amazingly brilliant, they are dull and eye-rolling-ly boring and typical of all the psychopaths of the past that want to "Rule the World!" as Brain (from the cartoon "Pinky and the Brain") would say.

Anyway, dear pal, I hope you will consider my suggestion... Just do it! ^_^ I am almost caught up on email now... So---- Go Git 'Em!!! (And please, as someone who has a very fond allegiance to Texas, try not to diss the "Y'all" usage as stupid, or, Dog Forbid, as "elitist." heh xo xo

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