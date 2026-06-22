Trigger Warning:

Look out! I’m going to make some outrageous, totally unproven allegations about Erika Kirk. They are only my totally unsupported opinions and my personal opinions alone. I have reasons for my opinions but my opinions are opinions only. I have no inside knowledge. I base everything I say on publicly available, legal, open sources including videos and news items that anybody can find and legally use.

Erika Kirk has the legal and human right to be assumed to be innocent of any wrongdoing in the death of her late husband Charlie Kirk until and unless she is found culpable in a court of law.

However, plain and open circumstances can reasonably be held to raise some suspicion. I am not the first to raise suspicions. Erika Kirk has behaved suspiciously. Expecting the public to ignore that is just not reasonable.

We’ve all seen movies and read novels and read true crime stories. When a husband is murdered and his wife inherits a fortune do police ignore her as a potential suspect? Obviously not.

Yesterday my Facebook friend Danielle Porter posted this on my Facebook page:

<< Today Candace [Owens] spoke about the Trump administration and how they were crashing out over the EPSTEIN files. They even went to the situation room. Andrew Kolvet was also at the Whitehouse before the release and Candace would like another FOIA request to see who he was meeting with and WHY. Erika Kirk and Charlie met in 2018 around the same time when the whole Epstein scandal broke out. Everything began to unravel and Candace thinks there was a pivot and that things reammerged somewhere else. Epstein’s network ran through eastern Europe with modeling agencies. Candace still has questions of Erika’s involvement with Next model Management. Epstein was frequently there.

<< Bradley Hansell who was on the SAM702 flight [the flight number is official US government designation for confidential flights of top White House officials] stayed in Fort Huachuca. Was he at the same hotel as Mitch Snow? He works under Steven Fienberg and Pete HEGSETH. Rumors are circulating about HEGSETH being let go?!! Steven Fienberg is one of the wealthiest men in the Trump administration. He co-founded Cerberus Capital management. He has a fund with over 70 billion in assets. Dyncorp is a private security company with military contractors. Blackwater is 2 billion in contracts from 1997-2010. Trump pardoned Blackwater guards. There was a Dyncorp scandal with sex trafficking in Romania, Ukraine and Bosnia. There was a whistleblower movie and book written about this. Kathryn Bolkavac risked her life to expose it. The UN and NATO covered it up. There were no consequences. Why is Steve Fienberg a part of the Trump administration?!! >>

I commented:

Mitch Snow – who was at Fort Huachuca on Sept 8-9, 2025 and that is a verified fact – said he saw a woman leaving the hotel on Fort Huachuca grounds where Mitch had spent the previous night of Sept 8-9/25. Mitch said he later saw videos and pictures of Erika Kirk and he believes that it was she whom he saw at the hotel in Fort Huachuca. Mitch also said this woman was in the company of a bearded man whom Mitch described as having a notably “military” bearing.

Candace Owens pointed out that while she can confirm that Mitch was at Fort Huachuca and Mitch was there when a classified meeting was just adjourning at about 7:30 AM on Sept 9/25, Candace says she cannot confirm Mitch’s personal recollections. And of course neither can I.

But, Mitch did not lie when he said he was at Fort Huachuca at the hotel; he provided all receipts. And he was not lying when he said that by chance, in the course of inquiring with US military Intelligence about Mitch’s past career, Mitch was present at the temporary headquarters of Military Intelligence on Fort Huachuca when a confidential meeting including several Lt Colonels was adjourning at about 7:30 AM on September 9: police calls on that morning prove that they interviewed Mitch then and there.

So it’s reasonable to assume that Mitch was not lying about having seen, at his hotel at Fort Huachuca on September 8, 2025, persons whom he thought were Erika and a male companion, a bearded man who had what Mitch – as a veteran of Military Intelligence – felt was the bearing and look of a former Military Intelligence man. Let’s note that Bradley Hansell’s background in Military Intelligence would make it plausible that he could fit the description of the man Mitch saw.

This must logically remain only supposition, but it’s a reasonable supposition. Hansell was there at that hotel, official flight records strongly indicate that. What about Erika?

Erika has been asked repeatedly to provide some evidence that she had been elsewhere than Fort Huachuca or that she had been there but had a legitimate non-military reason to be there – and she could have had. Her mother lives nearby – but Erika has never provided any such clarity. Instead she has evaded the question and then reluctantly provided a weak story supported by a cell phone photo of two children at a shopping mall which did not include Erika and in which the children were obviously not the correct ages to be Erika’s kids.

Why is it so difficult for Erika to establish her whereabouts on Sept 8-9, 2025? She was even then, as Charlie Kirk’s wife and active partner in life and business, quite well travelled and in the public eye. Surely she could easily refer to people who saw her somewhere other than Fort Huachuca on the 8th and 9th? What is the problem?

Sneakily, I pretend to ask a question to which I have an answer. A “rhetorical question”, for you less literate Generation Z folks out there – the dear Lord love you, but many of you should have had a better elementary education.

My answer is my allegation, my personal allegation and I have no proof or any inside knowledge:

I believe that Erika Kirk was at that hotel on Fort Huachuca on Sept 8/25. I believe she had been designated by Turning Point USA’s AIPAC Zionist billionaire donors to be Charlie Kirk’s successor from at least 2024 when Charlie began to publicly question the ethics of Israel’s “war on Gaza” and that she was informed on September 8 or 9, 2025, that he would be assassinated. I believe that Erika had been secretly urged, if not specifically ordered, by Zionist Israeli and American agents, to pretend to support Charlie’s doubts or even to inflame his opposition to Israel so that the American Zionist donors would support or condone a plot to assassinate Charlie. I assume that Erika was not fully aware that Charlie would be murdered until the day before he was killed.

Candace Owens and her husband visited Tucker Carlson in April 2025 and Tucker told them that he had just talked with Erika and Charlie and he said that Erika was strongly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza. She was verbally at least as critical as Charlie was. Yet as soon as Charlie was dead Erika went out of her way to praise Israel and declare TPUSA’s strong support for the Christian Zionist cause. Before Charlie died and immediately after he died, Candace assumed that Erika was in perfect accord with Charlie’s growing public disaffection towards Israel because of the open genocide in Gaza. But Erika was dancing to another tune. Charlie’s removal was a scene change that relieved Erika of the need to act a part for Charlie’s benefit, or so it seems likely to me.

I believe – and I emphasize, this is only my personal opinion – that Erika was finally personally informed of the existence of the assassination plot and that the plot was ready to be activated when she was told to go to Fort Huachuca on September 8, 2025. I think it’s reasonable to assume that Erika was personally informed by Bradley Hansell face-to-face in order for the plotters to be sure of her co-operation.

I believe that Erika had been ordered to arrange, from as early as 2019 when she married Charlie, TPUSA’s gradual shift to alliance with US and Israeli military intelligence agents posing as pastors of the Calvary Chapel and other fraudulent charities which I believe were and are fronts for child sex trafficking. I assume that Erika was finally informed that Charlie was to be removed only on this last day. I assume Bradley Hansell was one of the key agents in charge of the assassination and the meeting at Fort Huachuca with US colonels and Intelligence people was regarding operational details of the assassination and the US military involvement in it, and this is why Hansell was there on September 9, 2025.

My allegations are based upon circumstantial evidence including the following:

Erika Kirk, nee Franzve, fits the Cui Bono [“who benefitted by the crime?”] frame.

Erika’s family’s involvement with Jewish and Christian Zionist Military Intelligence and high tech business and association with Israeli/American organized crime families.

And Erika’s rise to prominence as a beauty contest winner connected to the Bronfman organization in Arizona which led to her involvement with a “modelling agency” in New York City connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

And Erika’s early involvement with the US Marine Corps in Romania and Fort Huachuca and a “charity” connecting Fort Huachuca and Romania which I allege was a front for child sex trafficking. The Colonel in charge of this “charity” has been accused of running a child sex ring in Romania on the US military base where Erika worked with this man and praised him effusively.

A more obscure item also intrigued me and I do not know of any other interested commentators who mentioned this.

Charlie did an interview in 2025 and clips of it were played on YouTube. During this debate Charlie said that in China dead bodies are left on the streets and nobody takes notice because in China “the individual has no rights”. Charlie said he knows this because “my wife lived in China for six months”and “if you want to see the truth of this watch the videos my wife took in China”.

Erika showed Charlie videos of this which she told him she had taken in China. In an interview she said she had lived for some months in Chongqing.

This is a city of 32 million which can be seen in videos taken by BeaRose, Lizzy or many western tourists. It is a clean, safe, bustling, very modern and high-tech city. You will soon encounter one of innumerable videos of the famous elevated train disappearing into a high rise apartment building where there is a train station.

It is easy for anybody to go on Youtube and watch any of numerous channels by western expats and business people and tourists who show daily life in China’s cities, large and not-so-large. Try “Living in China”, by a young British man who is married to a Chinese lady and has one of the cutest little 3 year old baby boys you could imagine; don’t so much notice what he says, though it’s informative, just watch the background in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing or any of the cities he travels to and look at the bustling crowds of people dressed in clothing that would be ordinary an any city in Canada and going about shopping for groceries or wandering in parks, doing TaiChi or gossiping in sidewalk patio restaurants or taking their kids for walks. It’s easy to see that these everyday, ordinary Chinese people are just people, like any people, like the people I see in Vancouver.

Go to any of the other channels. Try “BeaRose in China” or “Because I’m Lizzy”, two other channels by an American expat and a South African expat who also do “walk-along” videos while discussing their lives in China. They walk around in Shanghai or Beijing, ride the bullet trains, tour parks and walk about in late night markets or train stations or famous tourist attractions or just busy streets. The crowds of ordinary Chinese people in the background are what interests me.

The idea that these ordinary people would be leaving dead bodies of their neighbours or even strangers lying unattended in the street is no less than insane. It is a psychopathically racist fantasy that no real human beings anywhere on earth would conform to unless perhaps in a war zone where bullets were flying. Yet this scenario was what Charlie believed was true of ordinary life in China. What convinced him of this? “Videos my wife can show you.”

So these videos that Erika showed Charlie and that she claimed she had taken, these videos were complete fakes. How would fake videos like this be produced and why? They’d need sophisticated production that only a high-tech, expensive team could produce. That would be a CIA/Mossad team.

How else to explain fake videos slick enough to fool Charlie? And how did Charlie come to be so easy to fool?

I understand him, I think. I spent years in love with a woman who proved to be not what she seemed. It’s like Percy Sledge’s famous song: “When a man loves a woman … If she is bad he can’t see it … he’s the last one to know…”

Yeah. Tell me about it. It gives me the willies to think back to when I was such a fool. Guys are hard-wired to be care-takers and protectors of women. The more sincere a guy is the more naive. And if it’s the very first woman to whom he gave his heart and his virginity? Dynamite.

I was blessed and lucky that my first love was a kind and honest woman to whom I was married for 20 years before our marriage tragically broke apart in the late 1980s. I was unlucky enough to fall in love with quite another kind of woman early in this century. So I don’t wonder so much that Charlie was deceived. And, as I believe, betrayed. I was only swindled, lucky old me.