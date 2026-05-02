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April 2026

How Dumb Do They Think We Are?
Being as stupid as A.I. and the self-anointed geniuses who use it to try to fool us, is very difficult. They have to pay you to be that stupid.
  James Bernard Shepard
We the Perverts of the Security State of Surveillance
The Palantir sees all, knows all, penetrates even flesh. “Why should we fear to use it?” – Saruman in The Lord of the Rings
  James Bernard Shepard
Attack Dogs Straining at the Leash?
Are the US and Israel slipping the leash? They have nuclear capable fangs. Will Big Money cry “Heel!”?
  James Bernard Shepard
“See me! See me Now!”
Alex Karp, Peter Thiel and Palantir. The blood lust is real. Crazy people make crazy plans at the cost of other people’s blood.
  James Bernard Shepard
The War in Europe and the War on Iran? SAME WAR. The Modern Hundred Years’ War
The USA? Israel? Nothing but pawns. This is the Hundred Years’ War of our epoch. For humanity to live the Atlantic Dynasties must be liquidated.
  James Bernard Shepard
Three Images of Psychopathic Zionism
Donald Trump has allowed these revolting images to be posted on his “Truth Social”. They reveal more truth about his mental derangement than he is…
  James Bernard Shepard
The Blood of Murdered Children Cries from the Ground for Justice
“How you have fallen from heaven, O day star, son of the dawn! You have been cut down to the ground, O destroyer of nations.” – Isaiah
  James Bernard Shepard
Our Deep Ancestors Left the Ocean. Big Mistake?
This is the second time Americans believed in Donald Trump. I did too. Is Unnatural Selection coming to get us? Are we too dumb to cross the finish line…
  James Bernard Shepard
Trump Has a Huge Peter
And this powerful Circumcised Member, of Trump’s team of course, is Ordained by Sacred Israel: “We will fly… over Iran … This is not a fair fight!”
  James Bernard Shepard
Satan Rises from Hell Where Jesus Rose to Heaven
“Biblical”? People who profess Christian and Judaic belief are massacring civilians and calling genocide a sacred duty, and nuclear weapons a sword of…
  James Bernard Shepard

March 2026

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