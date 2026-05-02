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Schrodinger’s Empire Observed, the Cat is Dead
The American and/or Israeli Imperial command existed simultaneously, both and neither, alive and dead. Until “observation” decided the quantum question.
May 2
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James Bernard Shepard
1
April 2026
How Dumb Do They Think We Are?
Being as stupid as A.I. and the self-anointed geniuses who use it to try to fool us, is very difficult. They have to pay you to be that stupid.
Apr 28
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James Bernard Shepard
2
2
We the Perverts of the Security State of Surveillance
The Palantir sees all, knows all, penetrates even flesh. “Why should we fear to use it?” – Saruman in The Lord of the Rings
Apr 27
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James Bernard Shepard
35
10
8
Attack Dogs Straining at the Leash?
Are the US and Israel slipping the leash? They have nuclear capable fangs. Will Big Money cry “Heel!”?
Apr 26
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James Bernard Shepard
3
1
“See me! See me Now!”
Alex Karp, Peter Thiel and Palantir. The blood lust is real. Crazy people make crazy plans at the cost of other people’s blood.
Apr 24
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James Bernard Shepard
The War in Europe and the War on Iran? SAME WAR. The Modern Hundred Years’ War
The USA? Israel? Nothing but pawns. This is the Hundred Years’ War of our epoch. For humanity to live the Atlantic Dynasties must be liquidated.
Apr 18
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James Bernard Shepard
3
4
1
Three Images of Psychopathic Zionism
Donald Trump has allowed these revolting images to be posted on his “Truth Social”. They reveal more truth about his mental derangement than he is…
Apr 13
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James Bernard Shepard
5
2
1
The Blood of Murdered Children Cries from the Ground for Justice
“How you have fallen from heaven, O day star, son of the dawn! You have been cut down to the ground, O destroyer of nations.” – Isaiah
Apr 11
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James Bernard Shepard
2
1
Our Deep Ancestors Left the Ocean. Big Mistake?
This is the second time Americans believed in Donald Trump. I did too. Is Unnatural Selection coming to get us? Are we too dumb to cross the finish line…
Apr 9
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James Bernard Shepard
2
2
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Trump Has a Huge Peter
And this powerful Circumcised Member, of Trump’s team of course, is Ordained by Sacred Israel: “We will fly… over Iran … This is not a fair fight!”
Apr 4
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James Bernard Shepard
4
7
1
Satan Rises from Hell Where Jesus Rose to Heaven
“Biblical”? People who profess Christian and Judaic belief are massacring civilians and calling genocide a sacred duty, and nuclear weapons a sword of…
Apr 3
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James Bernard Shepard
2
6
1
March 2026
America, Come Back and Prove Me Wrong
The FBI directed the Utah cops to the Murder Weapon because Kash has got a better nose than bomb dogs. Would you believe it?
Mar 28
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James Bernard Shepard
2
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© 2026 James Bernard Shepard
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